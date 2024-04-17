Victoria Beckham is 50 today! David Beckham celebrates his 'beautiful wife' with touching video of unseen family moments

Victoria Beckham has turned 50 and David Beckham celebrated his “beautiful wife” with a touching montage of family moments.

Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday was hardly going to go unmarked by her nearest and dearest but many fans might be especially overwhelmed by David Beckham’s sweet tribute to his wife of 24 years. Taking to social media on 17th April, the retired football star posted not a single special picture, but a video montage of family moments. Tagging Victoria and their three older children’s Instagram accounts, David wished his “beautiful wife” a happy birthday and expressed immense admiration for all she’s achieved throughout her extraordinary career.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife… As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished , achieved & what you have built, Posh Spice, business woman & of course marrying an England captain 😂,” David wrote adoringly.

The star then went on to reflect upon Victoria’s personal successes as a devoted mother to their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. He described them as her “biggest success” and how he sees her “guide them, love them & teach them” every day, adding, “They love you beyond words , we all love you so much x”.

If that wasn’t already sweet enough he finished off Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday message,” Have a special day you deserve it all 50 and fit I AM BEING HONEST”.

Alongside his caption was a selection of family photos and videos from across the decades, ranging from a baby photo of Victoria to her as a teenager in a fluorescent dance outfit to, of course, her in her Spice Girls days, and her during her Victoria Beckham fashion shows.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Learning to Fly by Victoria Beckham |<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107649&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FLearning-Fly-Victoria-Beckham%2Fdp%2F1405916974%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was £12.99 , Now £11.95 at Amazon Released in 2013, this memoir was written by Victoria Beckham herself and is still a great read for any VB fans. She reflects on her journey from teenager to global superstar, giving an insight into what it's like to be part of a much-scrutinised celebrity couple. Victoria explains the truth about the start of the Spice Girls, her wedding and her health in this fascinating autobiography.

Also included were photos from the big personal moments in her adult life, including wedding pictures from her and David’s 1999 nuptials, snaps of her whilst pregnant and intimate insights into the early childhoods of their children with clips of Victoria playing with them. The videos and pictures went up to much more recent times too and there was a sense of fun, with plenty of energetic dancing from Victoria.

As David remarked upon, Victoria has achieved a staggering amount in her career as she pivoted from hit singer to fashion. Whether you’re keen to invest in the Victoria Beckham Mango collection when it launches on 23rd April, want to recreate her glass-fronted wardrobes in her Miami home or simply love the Spice Girls, she’s an inspiration to so many.

Fans rushed to comment on David’s post, with one writing, “50 and fabulous... happy special birthday”, whilst another declared, “Happy birthday. You are all so blessed to have each other. What a beautiful family”.

Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham herself shared an equally nostalgic post in honour of her 50th birthday. She shared a selection of snaps from her childhood, starting with a gloriously summery holiday photo of her holding an ice lolly, followed by baby photos and more holiday pictures.

“Family is everything… I wouldn’t be who I am today without my beautiful husband, wonderful children and parents!! Kisses,” Victoria shared.

However the Queen of Fashion is choosing to celebrate her 50th birthday, we have a feeling that her loved ones will be playing a big part in marking this special day with her as she reflects on her amazing achievements.