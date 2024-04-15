Victoria Beckham's glass-fronted wardrobes in Miami home create 'high-end boutique' aesthetic

Victoria Beckham regularly takes to Instagram to give her followers a sneak peak inside her and husband David's various properties - and her glass-fronted wardrobes in their Miami home always leave us heart-eyed.

We have no doubt that Victoria is a pro at the best wardrobe organising techniques, thanks to the fact that her huge wardrobes in the dressing room of her Miami abode are totally transparent, showing off her perfectly displayed clothes and shoes.

The global fashion icon often takes to social media with videos filmed in her getting-ready spaces - and the fresh white closets with glass fronts combined with the plush neutral carpet in her walk-in wardrobe in Miami create a clean space we really love.

The clear doors expose the uniformly-hung garments in VB's closets, while a selection of her best designer heels can be seen lined up on the top shelves. Meanwhile, stacked drawers can be visible, providing a space for folding (and hiding less well-arranged pieces).

Tamara Kelly, Homes Editor here at woman&home, also adores how the on-display look plays into the bedroom trend of channelling a luxury boutique vibe when it comes to wardrobe space, while also keeping dust and dirt away.

Shop Wardrobe Organisers We Love

20 White Hanger Hooks Shop at Amazon RRP: £3.99 | These bargain hanger hooks from Amazon are a favourite amongst the woman&home team for maximising hanging space in wardrobes. Adjustable Handbag Dividers Shop at Amazon RRP: £21.99 | Keeping up with spring/summer handbag trends? Keep your pieces safe and organised with these clear dividers from Amazon.

"There's a definite trend for wanting to emulate the feel of a high-end fashion boutique with your own wardrobe by adopting an open and airy 'straight off the rail' vibe. Of course Victoria knows better than most how that feels, after owning her own boutique stores, so it's no surprise that she has follow suit with her glam wardrobes," Tamara says, adding, "The clever thing is the glass fronted cabinets to retain the open feeling while protecting clothes with an almost invisible layer that protects then from dust."

Tamara also highlights how VB's luxe wardrobe space can be replicated using affordable furniture framework in the form of flatpack pieces arranged to best suit your home.

"While this look is high end, we have seen some of the most masterful IKEA closet hacks that create beautifully bespoke closets for a fraction of the price of the real deal," she says.