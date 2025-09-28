Kirsten Dunst's all black outfit is offset by this one contrasting accessory; it's a masterclass in simple but stylish dressing
Wearing a head-to-toe ensemble, Kirsten Dunst's contrasting bag helps to elevate her smart casual outfit
When it comes to how to dress simply but stylishly, Kirsten Dunst has nailed this elegant aesthetic. Her unfussy, low-key look on a recent trip out in New York was noteworthy for pared-back style, focusing instead on beautiful texture and classic silhouettes that elevated her all-black outfit.
Spotted in a black, crew neck sweater paired with leather loafers and smart velvet pants, the A-lister opted for a discreet ensemble for a sunny fall day. And while her look was overwhelmingly one tone, Dunst used another contrasting neutral to offset the whole outfit, adding a brighter finish.
All-black outfits have always reigned supreme when it comes to delivering a polished look, and with black one of the key fall/winter fashion trends 2025, this smart colorway is once again front and center of the style world.
A masterclass in simple but stylish dressing
Opting for simple shapes, a classic round sweater and straight-legged pants, Kirsten Dunst's outfit was a lesson in smart casual outfit ideas, leading with a quality knitted sweater and dressy velvet pants to create interest and texture.
Her snaffle fronted loafers tap into the fall/winter shoe trends 2025 that are still favoring more androgynous silhouettes, and help to add a practical but polished finish to the whole ensemble.
Opting for a classic, tan-hued Chanel bag, Kirsten's accessories most definitely help to elevate her pared-back outfit to something more polished, reminding us that those finishing touches are key to pulling any attire, even the most relaxed, together.
Get the look
As we hit fall, we start thinking of all those fall outfit ideas and one piece that is perfect to inject into your closet this season is a cashmere sweater. Classic colorways are a great choice for this often pricey piece, as they give you maximum versatility when styling your outfits together.
Pull-on in style, these velvet pants might look polished, but they're as comfortable as sweatpants with their easy-on fit. The straight leg silhouette is universally flattering, and they can be easily dressed up in the style of jeans and a blazer or dressed down with a sweater.
Loafers are a key silhouette for the season, and while they can look great with the best women's pantsuits for a chic fall office ensemble, we love Kirsten's more casual spin on this smart shoe. The snaffle detailing adds a little glitz and glamor to proceedings.
When it comes to the best sunglasses, few brands are as recognizable or as respected as RayBan, and while we haven't identified the exact style Kirsten is wearing, the round silhouette of this pair makes for a pretty decent lookalike. With black, rather than brown lenses, these won't date.
Although Kirsten Dunst's bag is Chanel, this Coach iteration is a similar color, features a near-identical chain strap and uses a C monogram as its fastening, echoing Dunst's beautiful bag. Delivering a similarly elevated feel, this bag is a timeless buy that can be worn for all occasions.
Wearing her blonde locks pulled back tightly into a bun, can you ever have too many hair ties? Selecting a discreet hairstyle that only leans further into the polished but relaxed nature of this look, Kirsten leaves fussy bows and clips, opting instead for a barely there hair tie, something we always have on us.
It's easy to champion highly-groomed, red carpet ensembles, but it's often the laidback, off-duty outfits from our favorite celebrities that inspire our wardrobe choices the most.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Kirsten Dunst delivers a masterclass in dressing simply, but stylishly, using block color to pull her look together and adding interest by mixing textures and adding one standout, although still relatively discreet, accessory.
While her look still feels highly curated, the timeless silhouettes and the never out of fashion black colorway mean this is a look that you can easily recreate at every price point to get relaxed but polished everyday style.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.