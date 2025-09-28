Kirsten Dunst's all black outfit is offset by this one contrasting accessory; it's a masterclass in simple but stylish dressing

When it comes to how to dress simply but stylishly, Kirsten Dunst has nailed this elegant aesthetic. Her unfussy, low-key look on a recent trip out in New York was noteworthy for pared-back style, focusing instead on beautiful texture and classic silhouettes that elevated her all-black outfit.

Spotted in a black, crew neck sweater paired with leather loafers and smart velvet pants, the A-lister opted for a discreet ensemble for a sunny fall day. And while her look was overwhelmingly one tone, Dunst used another contrasting neutral to offset the whole outfit, adding a brighter finish.

All-black outfits have always reigned supreme when it comes to delivering a polished look, and with black one of the key fall/winter fashion trends 2025, this smart colorway is once again front and center of the style world.

A masterclass in simple but stylish dressing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Opting for simple shapes, a classic round sweater and straight-legged pants, Kirsten Dunst's outfit was a lesson in smart casual outfit ideas, leading with a quality knitted sweater and dressy velvet pants to create interest and texture.

Her snaffle fronted loafers tap into the fall/winter shoe trends 2025 that are still favoring more androgynous silhouettes, and help to add a practical but polished finish to the whole ensemble.

Opting for a classic, tan-hued Chanel bag, Kirsten's accessories most definitely help to elevate her pared-back outfit to something more polished, reminding us that those finishing touches are key to pulling any attire, even the most relaxed, together.

Get the look

It's easy to champion highly-groomed, red carpet ensembles, but it's often the laidback, off-duty outfits from our favorite celebrities that inspire our wardrobe choices the most.

Kirsten Dunst delivers a masterclass in dressing simply, but stylishly, using block color to pull her look together and adding interest by mixing textures and adding one standout, although still relatively discreet, accessory.

While her look still feels highly curated, the timeless silhouettes and the never out of fashion black colorway mean this is a look that you can easily recreate at every price point to get relaxed but polished everyday style.