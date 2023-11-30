JLo’s long fuzzy white coat and trendy platform UGGs are everything we want in stylish winter outerwear

In a recent Instagram post, JLo showed off a really chic combination of platform UGG boots and a stylish long white fuzzy coat, making for the perfect cosy winter look.

One of the things we love the most about JLo is that she's so unapologetically herself - and her latest winter outfit pairing just proved it.

In a new Instagram video posted by JLo's tried-and-true celebrity manicurist, Tom Bachik (the genius behind viral nail trends including the vanilla chrome manicure, the lip gloss nail trend, and even the Gothic word art nail trend) showed a super festive and cosy JLo strutting around her backyard in a fuzzy winter outfit that just looks perfect on her.

She started the outfit with a long, fuzzy white jacket, which is officially going to be our new winter wardrobe staple.

Although the pop star wears the coat with a white tank top (remember, she's in LA for the winter - not chilly English temperatures like we're used to), you could pair a fuzzy white coat like hers with truly any combination of outfits. Wear it on a winter holiday with your best party dress for a totally fabulous and unforgettable outfit - or, if you're feeling more casual, team it with your favourite jeans and black winter boots. Either way, a jacket like this is sure to be an essential in your closet, as it's so versatile and SO cosy.

For the rest of her wondrous winter outfit, she decided on a pair of baggy jeans - again, a forever staple in our wardrobes - and a Western-inspired large brim hat. She is in California, after all.

The other element of her outfit that we are truly so obsessed with are her platform UGG boots - which, no doubt, are one of the trendiest shoes of the season.

Like a fuzzy white jacket, platform UGGs can also be worn with a variety of outfits. Of course, you may not be sporting some UGGs at your next holiday party (unless you are - you do you!), but they're great for errand running, especially with holiday shopping season in full swing. These cosy booties will certainly keep you warm and looking trendy as can be, as if JLo wasn't enough proof.