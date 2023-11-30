JLo’s long fuzzy white coat and trendy platform UGGs are everything we want in stylish winter outerwear
JLo just took cosy to a whole new level
In a recent Instagram post, JLo showed off a really chic combination of platform UGG boots and a stylish long white fuzzy coat, making for the perfect cosy winter look.
One of the things we love the most about JLo is that she's so unapologetically herself - and her latest winter outfit pairing just proved it.
In a new Instagram video posted by JLo's tried-and-true celebrity manicurist, Tom Bachik (the genius behind viral nail trends including the vanilla chrome manicure, the lip gloss nail trend, and even the Gothic word art nail trend) showed a super festive and cosy JLo strutting around her backyard in a fuzzy winter outfit that just looks perfect on her.
She started the outfit with a long, fuzzy white jacket, which is officially going to be our new winter wardrobe staple.
A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik)
A photo posted by on
Although the pop star wears the coat with a white tank top (remember, she's in LA for the winter - not chilly English temperatures like we're used to), you could pair a fuzzy white coat like hers with truly any combination of outfits. Wear it on a winter holiday with your best party dress for a totally fabulous and unforgettable outfit - or, if you're feeling more casual, team it with your favourite jeans and black winter boots. Either way, a jacket like this is sure to be an essential in your closet, as it's so versatile and SO cosy.
For the rest of her wondrous winter outfit, she decided on a pair of baggy jeans - again, a forever staple in our wardrobes - and a Western-inspired large brim hat. She is in California, after all.
The other element of her outfit that we are truly so obsessed with are her platform UGG boots - which, no doubt, are one of the trendiest shoes of the season.
Like a fuzzy white jacket, platform UGGs can also be worn with a variety of outfits. Of course, you may not be sporting some UGGs at your next holiday party (unless you are - you do you!), but they're great for errand running, especially with holiday shopping season in full swing. These cosy booties will certainly keep you warm and looking trendy as can be, as if JLo wasn't enough proof.
RRP: £155 | Get JLo's exact boots right from Selfridge's for a festive kick to any outfit this holiday season.
RRP: £449 | Embrace luxury this winter with this truly spectacular fuzzy white coat - perfect for any event you have coming up this season.
RRP: £150 | Looking for something a bit more Nordic inspired for your next winter boots purchase? These ones from UGG are perfect.
RRP: £63.75 | We must say, this chic white coat from Debenhams would be the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe.
RRP: £35 | These UGG lookalikes are perfect for those trying to test the style out this winter without committing to the full price tag.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
