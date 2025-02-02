Looking for ways to elevate jeans? Jennifer Aniston's black satin bomber and fedora hat gave an instant lift

Jennifer nailed the elevated casual look with this outfit

Jennifer Aniston wearing fedora and sunglasses in New York on September 26, 2016.
(Image credit: Alamy)
By
published
in News

Looking for new ways to style your jeans? We're taking inspiration from Jennifer Aniston's 2016 look where she elevated her casual denim look with a black satin bomber jacket and brown fedora.

Even when you have deciphered what the best jeans for your body type are, finding ways to style them beyond the classic casual jeans and a jumper look can be overwhelming - but, while we love all the Spring/Summer trends for 2025 that are popping up, Jennifer Aniston proved keeping things casual and timeless is a failsafe styling option.

Stepping out in New York back in 2016, the actress looked effortlessly elegant in a pair of low-rise, light-wash denim jeans which she paired with a simple black T-shirt and a sleek, silky bomber jacket. Cuffing the jeans to let her classic flat loafers shine, she finished off the look with a chic fedora that makes for the perfect Spring head ware as it tames flyaways in the wind while also adding a statement accessory to the laid-back outfit.

Jennifer Aniston wearing fedora, satin bomber jacket, jeans and loafers in New York on September 26, 2016.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Get Jennifer's Look

low rise slim bootcut jeans
Silver Jeans Co. Britt Curvy Fit Low Rise Slim Bootcut Jeans

With a cool faded indigo denim wash, these slim bootcut jeans cut an oh-so flattering figure. The low-rise waist and slimmed down flare at the hem are designed specifically to flatter a curvy figure and hug the body in all the right places.

Levi's Bomber Jacket
Levi's Techy Nylon Bomber Jacket

With shoppers saying this relaxed-fit bomber jacket runs slightly large, size down to get Jennifer's chic and sleek look with this lightweight bomber jacket that's the perfect layering piece.

loafers
Accessorize Metal Bar Loafers

These high-street loafers look so much like Jennifer's pair, with their structured faux leather, tapered toe, chic gold metal bar, and slim silhouette emulating her style perfectly.

Low Rise Bootcut Jeans
BP. Low Rise Bootcut Jeans

With a slim bootcut silhouette, these jeans are perfect for cuffing so you can get Jennifer Aniston's exact look. They're made from low-stretch denim so will hold the shape too, and the faded wash gives a laid-back and lived-in look.

Levi's Bomber Jacket
Levi's Relaxed Bomber Jacket

Made from a shining nylon fabric, this bomber jacket not only looks good but is also super practical as it's water-resistant and boasts a slouchy, easy-to-layer fit.

Fedora
Brixton Reno Felted Wool Fedora

Made from 100% wool, this Brixton felt fedora is a luxe accessory that will elevate any and every casual outfit - plus, it's perfect to keep your hair in check as we head into windy months.

Whether you invest in a pair of the best jeans on Amazon, or you opt for some of the most comfortable jeans from the high street, cuffing the hems like Jennifer has done here is a great way to update the look of your go-to pair. It's a trick best accomplished with a slim bootcut or classic straight leg pair, with the gentle taper at the ankle making sure the cuff isn't too bulky and remains sturdily in place all day.

The faded wash of Jennifer's jeans lends itself to the cuffed look, with it bringing a more laid-back and understated chic feel than a brighter blue hue, and this sets the tone for the whole outfit as it offsets the striking, rich black tones of the rest of her look.

A plain black T-shirt is a staple in any capsule wardrobe and pairing one with a black jacket might feel a little boring, or safe. But because Jennifer opted for a bomber style made from a silky, satin fabric, she added tonnes of textural interest into the casual look and it elevated her style into an effortlessly elegant one despite the lack of colour contrast and juxtaposition.

A pair of classic black loafers finished off the outfit, with the timeless style working brilliantly against the ankle-grazing hemline of her cuffed jeans. She could have opted for a pair of stylish white trainers, or some trendy black ballet flats, but the flat loafer with its eye-catching chain detail introduced a very classic and luxe feel that elevated the outfit into something that, while casual, felt more put-together.

For accessories, Jennifer wore a pair of black sunglasses and a striking oversized fedora. Fedora's can feel daunting to style with their structured, statement look but Jennifer pulls it off incredibly well here. The sandy tone of the felt, the wide brim and the high crown draws the eye without overwhelming the outfit thanks to its neutral tone and we're sure the style works wonders in the Spring months when the wind is still blowing but the temperature is starting to rise, leaving winter hats as too warm of an option.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

