Jennifer Aniston's black culottes and T-shirt combination expertly mixes comfort with French chic - it's our new go-to elevated look

Jennifer always does simple styling so well - and this look is no exception

Jennifer Aniston
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
By
published
in News

We've found our new go-to look in Jennifer Aniston's black culottes and figure-hugging T-shirt combination - with black heels and layered gold jewellery, it's elevated casual with a chic French twist.

While we're excited to try out all the new spring/summer trends as the weather warms up, the all-black monochrome outfit will always be our chic go-to on days where we want to ooze quiet luxury and understated elegance - and Jennifer Aniston has given us the perfect outfit formula to do just that in the heat.

Back in 2019, she stepped out in a gorgeous pair of black culottes with floating wide legs and a chic fitted waist. She paired the wardrobe staple with a simple black fitted T-shirt and pair of strappy sky-high heels, then finished the look with some expertly layered gold jewellery - it's a masterclass in nailing the French chic look.

Jennifer Aniston wearing black culottes, black t-shirt and black heels

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Jennifer's All-Black Outfit

culottes
Mango Pull-On Cotton Blend Pants

Made from 50% cotton for a breathable and luxurious feel, these culottes feature a structured wide-leg and elasticated waist for a chic, comfortable fit.

fitted black t-shirt
Cotton On All Day Crew Tee

With a high crew neckline and fitted silhouette, this is the T-shirt in a vastly more elegant form than the styles you've known and worn before.

gold layered necklace
Nordstrom Triple Wrap Necklace

Getting the layered look without tangles and tugging is made super easy with this Nordstrom triple layered necklace.

black culottes

Petal & Pup Cher High Waist Pleat Wide Leg Pants

With an elasticated waist and stunning pleated fabric, these culottes are a comfortable and chic staple for everyday wear.

ankle strap high heels
Steve Madden Piked Ankle Strap Sandal

A staple in any shoe capsule wardrobe, these strappy black heels will finish off any outfit with some understated and chic flair.

Gold bangle
Kate Spade idiom - heart of gold bangle

Plated in lustrous 12-karat gold, this bangle is so simple yet oozes elegance. Plus, there's a sweet "heart of gold" engraving inside that gives it added charm.

Is there anything as chic as a monochrome outfit? It's hard to argue that there is when looking at Jennifer's outfit here, which is beautifully understated and impossibly elegant.

The culottes are the star of the show here, with their wide leg silhouette that balances a floating look with a structured, tailored style that gives the outfit a sophisticated French chic feel. Of course, wide leg jeans will always be a staple for us, being some of the most stylish and comfortable denim jeans out there, but for a more elevated, sleek and luxury look, the culotte is a great alternative we'll be relying on all season long.

Jennifer's strappy stiletto heels go a long way in adding a more formal feel to this look and they're a timeless staple in any shoe capsule wardrobe. We've seen her wear this style of heel on countless occasions, pairing them with maxi dresses, mini skirts and even skinny jeans to elongate the leg and add a classic feel to her looks.

But here we get a casual finish from her choice of T-shirt. It might seem like an unexpected choice with this outfit, with a structured shirt or puffed sleeve blouse perhaps playing more into that quiet luxury look, but with its fitted silhouette that skims the body, the longer sleeves and the high-sitting crew neckline, the casual staple gets an elegant makeover when tucked into these tailored trousers.

It's a masterclass in styling wardrobe staples and proves that less really is more when it comes to nailing the French chic look. Jennifer even carried this styling ethos through to her jewellery, with a selection of simple chain necklaces bringing an elegant dash of gold to the T-shirt's neckline and a plain bangle acting as an effortless finishing touch.

We do get a pop of colour with Jennifer's hot pink pedicure, but she still opted for a pared back makeup style that tied into the minimal look of her all-black outfit. Opting for a flawless, glowing base, which you'll want to recreate with the best lightweight foundations for a healthy skin-like finish, it was all about the bronzer as she went without a lipstick and brushed only a natural-looking mascara through her lashes for a pared back look.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

