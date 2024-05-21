Hannah Waddingham's colour choice is the vibrant hue we all need this summer

Inspiring us to incorporate bold colours into our summer outfits, Hannah Waddingham's recent appearance at ''The Garfield Movie'' premiere has us reconsidering our entire wardrobe.

Waddingham, who features as a voice actress the in upcoming film, glowed in an orange geometric wrap top and matching skirt at the California premiere. And for those wondering what colour suits me? this vibrant orange is a brilliant pick, renowned for elevating warmer skin tones, and injecting a much-needed pop of colour into your summer capsule wardrobe.

The two-piece is from the iconic brand Diane von Furstenberg, well-known for its wrap dresses and signature prints since the early seventies. Waddingham styled the skirt and top with white heels and square sunglasses, showing us that she is certainly in line with the summer fashion trends 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you're looking for what to wear to a wedding or you're after a seasonal refresh, adding this bold hue to your wardrobe evokes a stylish confidence that is sure to make you stand out. This two piece offers a modern twist on occasion wear, differing from your usual dress and heels combination, and simultaneously evokes formality and playfulness.

Shop Hannah's exact look

Maera Knit Jacquard Wrap Top View at DVF RRP: £339 | Crafted from a cotton-blend and featuring a waist-defining tie, this wrap top evokes a luxurious look. Although this piece pairs beautifully with the matching print skirt, it could also be styled with a white jeans outfit, or a neutral skirt to wear day-to-day. Fargo Knit Jacquard Skirt View at DVF RRP: £270 | This skirt is cut for a high-waisted fit, has a fringed hem, and falls perfectly around the knee. Style this with the matching geometric top for an ideal look for special occasions, or pair a white t-shirt and your best white trainer for more casual outings. Hot Chick 100 patent-leather pumps View at Net-a-Porter RRP: £690 | Whilst these are certainly an investment piece, they are totally worth it. The 'Hot Chick' heels are made in Italy from patent leather and finished with cut wavy edges which offer a contemporary flair on the classic pump design.

The icon's looks have been especially note-worthy recently, with the help of stylist James Yardly. From Hannah Waddingham's Golden Globes dress to the recent pink tweed jacket she wore by The Fold, she is certainly delivering on the fashion front.

Hannah was later accompanied by co-stars Cecily Strong and Chris Pratt, looking confident as she walked the carpet in the geometric design. She opted for minimal jewellery to style the look, wearing gold hoops that were framed by her blonde bob.

Shop the colour for less

Phase Eight Mollie Pleat Maxi Dress Visit Site RRP: £99 (was £139) | Designed in a mood-boosting shade this dress is ideal if you want to make a statement at your next event. Pair with cream heels and some minimal jewellery for a sophisticated evening look. LK Bennett Claud Orange Dress View at LK Bennett RRP: £111 (was £149) | Made from eco-friendly cotton and viscose, this orange dress great for every-day wear. Its sleeveless style and front gathered pleats forms a flattering silhouette for a range of body types too. Anthropologie Maeve Puff-Sleeve Blouse View at Anthropologie RRP: £90 | This puff-sleeve blouse is a brilliant piece to add flare to your summer capsule wardrobe. Style with a white jeans outfits for an elevated and chic day-time look.