We're still thinking about Hannah Waddingham's sheer lace lingerie-inspired dress at the Golden Globes

At the 2024 Golden Globes, Hannah Waddingham wore a stunning sheer lace, figure-hugging dress, and her fans are still freaking out about how amazing she looked.

When award show season comes around, we're always on the lookout for the best red carpet looks. From celebrities sporting some seriously head turning dresses (like Gillian Anderson's vulva dress) to classic gowns (like Helen Mirren's lilac gown that perfectly showed how to stun in of biggest fashion colour trends of 2024), the 81st Golden Globe awards were no exception.

On Sunday evening, 7 January, all of Hollywood's biggest stars gathered for the annual Golden Globes, and some arrived in looks that fans are still talking about two days later - like Hannah Waddingham of Ted Lasso fame, who wore one of the most memorable gowns of the evening.

The 49-year-old actress stunned as she arrived for the Golden Globes, wearing a sheer lace gown that was adorned with the most intricate black lace. The whole dress fit snugly on her body, adding to the sultry vibe, and featured some corset silhouetting around the bodice, which perfectly complemented the star's enviable figure.

The top half of the lace on her dress, which was designed by Suzanne Neville, followed the mesh trend that's been circling in the fashion sphere, as it was a sheer black material that blended into a darker, lacy corset.

As for how she accessorized her sultry gown, she decided to style her hair into a 60s inspired bob hairstyle - again, a trending style that has been in rotation over the last year.

Since her gown was truly the pièce de résistance of her outfit, she barely wore additional accessories, as she let the dress do most of the talking. She simply wore a ring, as well as a simple pair of earrings to complete the look.