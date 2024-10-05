Cat Deeley glows in oversized leather shorts and matching knee high boots - it's the perfect sophisticated party outfit this festive season

Look no further for the perfect party outfit inspiration! Cat Deeley has us shopping leather shorts after styling a stunning pair with a satin blouse and some knee high leather boots.

Pulling together a versatile and wearable autumn capsule wardrobe, we focus on everyday pieces like practical suede boots and flattering denim jeans, knowing that we'll come back to them time after time to pull together casual-chic looks.

But equally important, especially as we head into the festive part of the year, is getting our hands on party-worthy pieces. And while we want statement and standout outfits that will make a splash at every event we attend over the holidays, we still want to be able to wear these items in our day-to-day life to get the most out of them.

That's why we've fallen in love with the leather shorts and knee high boots Cat Deeley wore earlier this week. She absolutely nailed the party-ready look in a pair of flattering wide leg leather shorts from Anine Bing, with their comfortable mid-rise waist and relaxed fit at the leg creating a fun and unique look.

Bringing a festive feel to the outfit with her sophisticated red satin blouse, which she tucked into the shorts to show off her chunky buckled belt, it was Cat's knee high boots that really caught our attention.

Her point-toe, knee high leather boots from LKBennett looked so sleek and elevated when paired with the matching leather shorts and with the addition of some sheer black tights, the look was streamlined, made to feel more wearable and, of course, will keep you much warmer in these colder months!

Shop Cat Deeley's Look

Nobody's Child Red Satin Balloon Sleeve Blouse £59 at Nobody's Child With the same crew neck and relaxed fit as Cat Deeley's top, this red satin blouse from Nobody's Child is a great piece to recreate her look with. We love the balloon sleeves which create a statement look while also keeping you warm during the festive season and we can see this becoming a staple piece no matter the occasion. Bardot Belle Paperbag Faux Leather Short £84 at Revolve We love the relaxed yet still sleek and streamline fit of these stunning leather shorts from Revolve. Their paper bag silhouette, with a high ruffled waist and loosely fitting leg, is super comfortable to wear and looks so chic. The detachable belt adds some nice texture to the style too. EXACT MATCH LK Bennett Caterina Knee High Leather Stiletto Boots £549 at John Lewis A timeless and classic staple in any shoe capsule wardrobe, these knee high leather boots from LK Bennett are super sleek and versatile. Paired effortlessly with jeans for an elevated casual look or dressed up with leather shorts for a festive party, you'll more than get your wear out of them.

Cat's sleek and voluminous old Hollywood hairstyle really added to the party-ready feel of her outfit, with a dramatic side parting, sweeping fringe and stunning blow out curls bringing a dazzling and glamorous finish to the outfit.

Her makeup look is a great one to recreate for any occasion. Creating a refined and sophisticated look, her flawless and glowing foundation gave her a healthy glow while a sweeping of pink blusher brought colour not only to her cheeks but also her temples, which created a cohesive and elevated look we're going to be wearing all throughout autumn.

With just a simple brown eyeshadow bringing some shine to her eyes, Cat's look was all about her shining pink lip. The shade is deeper than the trending sheer rose-pink lip we saw all over the Emmy's red carpet this year and we love this more nighttime, party-esque take on the look.