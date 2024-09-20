The unexpected but ultra-flattering lip shade everyone was wearing at the Emmys
Sheer rose is the autumn beauty trend we did not see coming - but if it's good enough for Meryl and Jennifer...
The 2024 Emmy red carpet welcomed all the classic beauty looks, from signature reds to smokey eyes. But, one very specific hue made repeat appearances - and it's not what we were expecting on an autumnal awards night...
Regardless of the season, it's a given that star studded events will see the best long-lasting lipsticks in a few timeless shades make a debut - be it a blue-toned red or a 'bitten' burgundy. That said, when the colder months strike, it becomes even more likely that we'll see bold and warm-toned lip looks. The 2024 Emmy Awards, however, saw a departure from this, with multiple celebrities opting for a subtle but lip-enhancing rose shade - paired with a healthy, glossy shine.
The popular hue in question was a soft, rosy pink and could be seen on the likes of Meryl Streep and Gillian Anderson - both of whom also matched their blush to the colour. So, naturally, we're pausing to study their choice of lip look and have rounded up our favourite buys to recreate it...
The soft, lip-enhancing hue everyone was wearing at the 2024 Emmys
While pink-nude lipstick dominated the Oscars red carpet, the Emmys saw a sheerer and more juicy shade steal the show - offering a natural and subtly enhanced finish.
Meryl Streep wore a glossy iteration of the colour, which afforded a fresh and radiant feel to her makeup, while Gillian Anderson opted for a satin finish as did Jennifer Aniston.
We did, of course, see several traditionally autumn-ready looks, including a dark burgundy on the likes of Christine Baranski and classic orange-toned red lipstick. But, this rosy favourite is infinitely more wearable - and as we've seen, suits both formal and everyday settings.
Our rosy-pink lipstick picks
RRP: £36
For a similar look to Meryl Streep's pink Emmy lipstick, this shiny number from YSL is the perfect pick. Its formula is infused with oils and fig extract to deliver a wet-look shine as well as a juicy pop of colour.
RRP: £10 members price/ £17 non-members price
If you prefer matte finishes, this warm pink from Beauty Pie is the perfect everyday lip staple. It's highly pigmented but hydrating for a comfortable and flawless finish.
RRP: £40
If you adore Jennifer Aniston's glossy pink lip in particular, her MUA, Angela Levin, revealed that she created the look using this exact Chanel shade, along with a layer of Rouge Coco Baume in Natural Charm.
If you're looking to recreate this blushy lip look for autumn and beyond, we recommend investing in a lip scrub as well as one of the best lip balms or best lip oils, to hydrate your lips and keep them smooth and supple for flawless lipstick application.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
-
-
Where was The Perfect Couple on Netflix filmed?
The Perfect Couple on Netflix has got fans wondering all about its filming locations
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Not sure about tea perfumes? These 6 green and aromatic scents will change your mind
From smokey black tea to earthy matcha-centric blends, tea perfumes are this season's most refreshing scent trend
By Naomi Jamieson Published