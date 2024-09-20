The unexpected but ultra-flattering lip shade everyone was wearing at the Emmys

The 2024 Emmy red carpet welcomed all the classic beauty looks, from signature reds to smokey eyes. But, one very specific hue made repeat appearances - and it's not what we were expecting on an autumnal awards night...

Regardless of the season, it's a given that star studded events will see the best long-lasting lipsticks in a few timeless shades make a debut - be it a blue-toned red or a 'bitten' burgundy. That said, when the colder months strike, it becomes even more likely that we'll see bold and warm-toned lip looks. The 2024 Emmy Awards, however, saw a departure from this, with multiple celebrities opting for a subtle but lip-enhancing rose shade - paired with a healthy, glossy shine.

The popular hue in question was a soft, rosy pink and could be seen on the likes of Meryl Streep and Gillian Anderson - both of whom also matched their blush to the colour. So, naturally, we're pausing to study their choice of lip look and have rounded up our favourite buys to recreate it...

The soft, lip-enhancing hue everyone was wearing at the 2024 Emmys

While pink-nude lipstick dominated the Oscars red carpet, the Emmys saw a sheerer and more juicy shade steal the show - offering a natural and subtly enhanced finish.

Meryl Streep wore a glossy iteration of the colour, which afforded a fresh and radiant feel to her makeup, while Gillian Anderson opted for a satin finish as did Jennifer Aniston.

We did, of course, see several traditionally autumn-ready looks, including a dark burgundy on the likes of Christine Baranski and classic orange-toned red lipstick. But, this rosy favourite is infinitely more wearable - and as we've seen, suits both formal and everyday settings.

Our rosy-pink lipstick picks

Yves Saint Laurent Loveshine Lipstick in Shade "44" View at Look Fantastic RRP: £36 For a similar look to Meryl Streep's pink Emmy lipstick, this shiny number from YSL is the perfect pick. Its formula is infused with oils and fig extract to deliver a wet-look shine as well as a juicy pop of colour. Beauty Pie Futurelipstick™ Matte in Shade Semisweet View at Beauty Pie RRP: £10 members price/ £17 non-members price If you prefer matte finishes, this warm pink from Beauty Pie is the perfect everyday lip staple. It's highly pigmented but hydrating for a comfortable and flawless finish. CHANEL Rouge Coco Ultra Hydrating Lip Colour in Shade 434 Mademoiselle View at Sephora RRP: £40



If you adore Jennifer Aniston's glossy pink lip in particular, her MUA, Angela Levin, revealed that she created the look using this exact Chanel shade, along with a layer of Rouge Coco Baume in Natural Charm.

If you're looking to recreate this blushy lip look for autumn and beyond, we recommend investing in a lip scrub as well as one of the best lip balms or best lip oils, to hydrate your lips and keep them smooth and supple for flawless lipstick application.