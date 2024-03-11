The simple but flattering lip look that dominated at the 2024 Oscars

Nude-pink was the winning lipstick shade on the 2024 Oscars red carpet - proving it's the one staple hue you need in your makeup bag, for every occasion...

When it comes to the best long-lasting lipsticks, we all have our go-to signature shades, whether it's one of the perfect blue-toned best red lipsticks or more of a subtle, tinted lip balm. That being said though, you might want to make space in your rotation for just one more hue, as the 96th Annual Academy Awards has made a very strong case for certain rosy nude.

Indeed everyone, from Michelle Yeoh and Margot Robbie to Best Actress Winner, Emma Stone was spotted wearing this flattering and timeless lippie, so naturally, we're looking to slip it into our own handbags...

The subtle and timeless lip shade everyone was wearing at the Oscars

Offering an elevated but understated effect, a matte dusky rose - akin to Charlotte Tilbury's iconic Pillow Talk shade - was the star of the red carpet and it's not hard to see why.

On the likes of Charlize Theron, Gabrielle Union and Jamie Lee Curtis (to name just a few), we saw both matte and glossy variations paired with the no-mascara trend, soft neutral eyeshadow as well as the classic smoky eye - visually proving just how versatile this nude-pink lipstick shade can be in your collection.

(Image credit: Getty Images: (L to R) Mike Coppola | John Shearer/WireImage | Frederic J. Brown / AFP)

It's the perfect option for when you want to complete your makeup but not overwhelm or steal focus from your more statement eye look (like a bold lipstick look would) or if you're looking to achieve a natural effect - like Jamie Lee Curtis's glowing Oscars makeup. Equally, if you're looking for cohesion, this dusky rose shade pairs perfectly with most blushes, especially a warm, rose or even a terracotta hue.

Our favourite nude-pink lipstick picks

Iconic Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Shade "Pillow Talk" $34 at ASOS (USA) $35 at Revolve $36.58 at Amazon RRP: £27 Charlotte Tilbury's matte lipstick in Pillow Talk is as iconic as they come and offers a warm rose-nude flush to the lips, that is universally loved. The chic and flattering lipstick is also infused with lipstick tree and orchid extract to soften, protect and hydrate. Budget-friendly L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Intense Volume Matte Lipstick in Shade "Nude Admirable" View at Look Fantastic RRP: £9.99 For an affordable option, the matte L'Oréal Colour Riche lipsticks offer many popular shade alternatives to Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk. High-shine Lancôme L'Absolu Mademoiselle Shine Lipstick View at Boots RRP: £27 If you prefer a glossy finish, this lipstick from Lancôme offers a wash of shiny pink-nude colour and is infused with rose oil, to give your lips a juicy gleam and supple texture.

So, if you're between lipsticks at the moment or are struggling to find a shade that works for every day, why not take inspiration from one of the biggest style and beauty events of the year? Especially with so many celebs giving the flattering but subtle hue their seal of approval.

If you're someone who prefers a glossy finish, the Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss is also a great option or Glossier's Ultralip High Shine Lipstick in shade "Villa". Alternatively, you can also apply your favourite lip balm or gloss overtop.

w&h's trick for applying lipstick

And in case you're new to the world of matte lipsticks, or just lipstick in general, woman&home's Digital Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar, has shared her tried and tested application routine, for flawless and long-lasting wear...

Moisturise: Aleesha says to start with clean, hydrated lips, so apply lip balm beforehand, "and then just dab it off before applying your lipstick."

Aleesha says to start with clean, hydrated lips, so apply lip balm beforehand, "and then just dab it off before applying your lipstick." Start with liner: For a sharp and defined look, Aleesha says to outline your lips with a sharp liner (no blunt tips here, thank you!). "Then draw a vertical line across the length of your lips to create a full and longer-lasting base.

For a sharp and defined look, Aleesha says to outline your lips with a sharp liner (no blunt tips here, thank you!). "Then draw a vertical line across the length of your lips to create a full and longer-lasting base. Apply your lipstick: "Apply one layer - paying extra attention to filling in all the areas that don't have liner on."

"Apply one layer - paying extra attention to filling in all the areas that don't have liner on." Remove excess: Aleesha then says to dab away any excess with a tissue, before applying a second coat .

Aleesha then says to dab away any excess with a tissue, before applying a . Set: As a final set, dust on some translucent setting powder to lock your shade in place: "For extra staying power, finish with a spritz of setting spray - just try not to move your mouth too much while it's drying."

As part of your lip prep, we'd also recommend using a lip scrub or applying a nourishing mask, followed by a clear, ultra-hydrating balm (like the ILIA Lip Wrap Reviving Balm, at Sephora) an hour or so before applying lippie, to remove dry skin and afford flawless results.