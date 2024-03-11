Jamie Lee Curtis' fresh-faced Oscars look was all about letting the skin shine

Jamie Lee Curtis just offered a masterclass in radiance at the 2024 Oscars by allowing her skin to take centre stage - and we know exactly what products were behind her enviable, red-carpet glow...

While the Oscars event is an evening to celebrate movie excellence, the beauty looks themselves are often award-worthy and one celebrity, in particular, knocked it out of the park, with a subtle but fresh finish. "Clean. Pretty. Classic. Simple," those were the four words Jamie Lee Curtis sent to Makeup Artist, Grace Ahn ahead of the 96th Annual Academy Awards, all of which were achieved to perfection - so much so that we're looking to the best foundations for an equally flawless finish.

So, if you're also seeking to recreate Curtis' versatile, rose-tinted look - either to elevate your everyday makeup or to achieve a similarly elegant feel for a more formal setting - here are the exact products behind her lit-from-within glow.

How to achieve Jamie Lee Curtis' simple and chic Oscars look

2024 has ushered a plethora of parred-down beauty looks, from the no-mascara makeup trend to minimal coverage finishes - with the help of the best serum foundations and tinted SPFs. Clearly, this pivot to more simple and understated beauty is something actress Jamie Lee Curtis is a fan of, as she too requested a refreshingly subtle look for the 2024 Oscars.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer)

And thankfully, for those who were equally blown away by Curtis' elegant look, Makeup Artist, Grace Ahn has shared exactly how it was achieved, step-by-step and product-by-product...

Jamie Lee Curtis' skin-prep steps

Serum Beauty Pie Youthbomb™ 360° Radiance Concentrate Serum View at Beauty Pie RRP: £44 (Members Price)/ £185 (Non-members Price) This serum is one of the stars behind Jamie Lee Curtis' classic look. Its formula features a blend of 15 active ingredients - including Phyto Extract and a synthetic Hexapeptide - that work to soothe, firm, moisturise and brighten the skin. Cream Beauty Pie Youthbomb™ Biologic Collagen Peptide™ Cream View at Beauty Pie RRP: £44 (Members Price)/ £175 (Non-Members Price) Infused with active ingredients including peptides, niacinamide and other supercharging proteins this works to support the skin's natural barrier, whilst improving the appearance of damage and fine lines, boosting hydrating and smoothing the skin, for a flawless and visibly lifted finish. Primer Beauty Pie Wonderfilter™ Brightening Primer View at Beauty Pie RRP: £13.50 (Members Price)/ £35 (Non-Members Price) This primer offers a blurring base for foundation, as it works to even the skin tone whilst simultaneously giving you that lit-from-within glow.

"On the days leading up to the Oscars, Jamie Lee Curtis sent a single text about the makeup: 'Clean. Pretty. Classic. Simple,'" says Ahn and while you might be under the impression that Curtis' look consisted of ultra-premium products (as is often the norm with celebrity beauty looks) Ahn relied on just one, affordable and cult favourite brand: Beauty Pie.

For Curtis' skin prep, Ahn shared that Beauty Pie Triple Hyaluronic Acid Hydra-glow Sheet Mask was the first step, to boost hydration. "Next, I applied the Beauty Pie Youthbomb™ 360° Radiance Concentrate Serum - the extraordinary red carpet glow-giving serum," followed by the Youthbomb™ Biologic Collagen Peptide™ Cream.

Then for the final few steps, Ahn applied the Wonderfilter™ Brightening Primer, to achieve a natural but radiance canvas for makeup.

The best hyaluronic acid serums are a great addition to your skincare routine if you want to achieve a similarly radiant finish. For this kind of beauty look, we'd also recommend the Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops (at Sephora), as they can be mixed with foundation for more sheer coverage - or even repurposed as a glass-like highlighter.

Jamie Lee Curtis' makeup steps

Concealer Beauty Pie Everyday Great Skin Hyaluronic Blur Concealer View at Beauty Pie RRP: £12.50 (Members Price)/ £35 (Non-Members Price) Infused with hydration-boosting hyaluronic acid, this concealer (which is available in 14 shades) is buildable and easily blended over dark circles and other imperfections, offering adaptable creamy coverage. Foundation Beauty Pie Everyday Great Skin Foundation View at Beauty Pie RRP: £16 (Members Price)/ £40 (Non-Member Price) Available in 21 shades, this foundation is lightweight and infused with micro pearls for a soft-focus radiance and matte finish. Cream blush Beauty Pie Supercheek™ Cream Blush View at Beauty Pie RRP: £12 (Members Price)/ £30 (Non-Members Price) MUA Grace Ahn layered both the powder and cream Beauty Pie blushes together but alone, this creamy number offers a natural, pillowy flush to the cheeks.

Now for those looking to channel this elegant but minimalistic makeup - Curtis' skin was again, the star of the show, complimented by a classic neutral smoky eye and a rosy blush and lip combo - the latter of which are both so versatile for everyday wear.

Ahn used Beauty Pie's Superluminous™ Under-eye Genius to prep the under-eye followed by the Beauty Pie Everyday Great Skin Foundation, in tandem with the Everyday Great Skin Hyaluronic Blur Concealer - for a blurring but "naked" finish, which was then set with the One-Powder Wonder™.

As for the blush, Ahn layered both the Supercheek™ Matte Vitamin Powder Blush (in "Current Mood") and the Supercheek™ Cream Blush (in "Bare Blush"), before finishing Jamie's look with a swipe of pinky matte lipstick - the Sam Chapman & Beauty Pie Wondercolour™ Soft Matte Liquid Lipstick in shade "Jude" to be exact.