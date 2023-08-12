We love Dior's iconic lip oil - but these alternatives are *almost* as good if you don't fancy spending £32

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The viral Dior lip oil is easily one of the most sought-after beauty purchases this year, and for a reason. With its glossy, luxurious formula, one swipe makes your lips glossy and hydrated. But that comes at a cost - and the premium price tag just isn't for everyone. So, after careful testing, we've identified the best Dior lip oil alternatives on the market.

A hybrid of the best lip balm and a sparkly lip gloss, the best lip oils deliver both hydration and shine. The Dior Lip Glow Oil, in particular, is infused with nourishing cherry oil and promises to protect and enhance the lips with a subtle wash of colour that is wearable for any occasion. So, if you're ready to switch out your best red lipstick for something more subtle and moisturising lip oil could be the way to go.

We are big fans of the TikTok famous Dior lip oil here at woman&home, as it really does deliver on softening the lips and adding that finishing touch to any makeup look. But costing over £30/$40, are there cheaper alternatives that can deliver the same results? We tested a range of lip oils to see which measures up to the Dior Lip Glow Oil, and we were seriously impressed with these picks.

The Dior lip oil dupes we tested for this guide (Image credit: Future)

The best Dior lip oil dupes, tried and tested by our beauty team

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: NYX) (Image credit: Future) Swatches of the Dior lip oil in Rosewood (left) and the NYX lip oil (right)

1. NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip The best Dior lip oil dupe overall Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £7.50 / $8 Shades: 8 Key ingredients: Squalene, raspberry and cloudberry oils Today's Best Deals View at Superdrug View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable price + Great shade range + Perfect finish Reasons to avoid - Slightly sticky

Making some of the best drugstore concealers, NYX is known for its cheap and cheerful products that really pack a punch. Widely regarded as one of the best Dior lip oil dupes, we had to put this one to the test - and the results were impressive.

When testing, we loved the huge doe foot applicator that is almost identical to the Dior in terms of shape and texture. It is slightly less flexible than the Dior wand, but this made no difference when applying the product. We used the colour Newsfeed, which is a gorgeous deep red hue that adds the perfect glossy wash of colour to the lips and is just slightly darker than the shade Cherry by Dior.

We found that it did have a hydrating finish, however it is ever so slightly sticky, which may not suit very dry lips. It also has a sweet, sugary scent that some may find slightly strong, but we loved it. In terms of both look and feel, this is very similar to Dior at a fraction of the cost. With an impressive eight shades to choose from, this is a brilliant alternative if you don't want to splash over £30 on a lip oil.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Vieve) (Image credit: Future) Swatches of the Dior lip oil in Rosewood (left) and the Vieve lip oil (right)

2. Vieve Lip Dew The best Dior lip oil dupe for a lip gloss look Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £17 / $23 Shades: 4 Key ingredients: Rasperry seed oil extract, Vitamin E and camellia oil Today's Best Deals View at Space NK Reasons to buy + Glamourous finish + Very comfortable wear + Gorgeous scent Reasons to avoid - Not for those who want a very subtle finish

We have used the Vieve lip dew for months now and it is one of our all-time favourite lip products. If you're committed to lip gloss but need an extra hit of hydration, you will love it too. Formulated with Vitamin E and camellia oil to soften the lips, it keeps dryness at bay all day.

When using Lip Dew, we loved the padded doe foot applicator that is only slightly smaller than the Dior packaging, but extremely easy to use. It doesn't pick up too much product, so you can ensure you apply a perfect layer of colour to the lips. But what we most love about Lip Dew is the gorgeous shades on offer. Our personal favourite is Rosa, as it has a semi-opaque finish that delivers more colour than some other Dior lip oil dupes we have tested. You can enhance the look by layering with one of your best lip liners or keep things more natural by wearing it alone.

As with most lip oils, you can't expect the same staying power as the best long lasting lipsticks, and the hue and shine will fade after eating or drinking. However, this is definitely the best Dior lip oil dupes if you're after a more noticeable wash of colour or a glamorous, lip gloss finish with added comfort.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fenty) (Image credit: Future) Swatches of the Dior lip oil in Rosewood (left) and the Fenty lip oil (right)

3. Fenty Cherry Treat Conditioning + Strengthening Lip Oil The best Dior lip oil dupe for high shine Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £20 / $24 Shades: 1 Key ingredients: Jojoba seed and rosehip fruit oils Today's Best Deals View at Boots View at Sephora Reasons to buy + Very hydrating + Great dupe colour and consistency + Clinically tested Reasons to avoid - Quite heavily cherry scented

Another fantastic Dior lip oil dupe, the Fenty Cherry Treat has the same hydrating properties as the original with a super shiny finish. It is not substantially cheaper than Dior, however, the £12/$16 saving can still make a difference if you're on a budget.

When testing the Fenty lip oil, we couldn't believe how similar it was to Dior in terms of shade, consistency, and applicator. The sheer pink hue will suit all skin tones and it is completely smooth with no stickiness. Although the sheen did wear off after eating and drinking, our lips still felt sufficiently nourished and hydrated throughout the day without needing to re-apply.

It does have a pretty strong cherry scent which we personally liked, but those who prefer unscented products may not feel the same, so this is something to consider. But if you're looking for an alternative to the Dior lip oil with high shine and conditioning, softening properties, this is worth every penny. Team with your best clear mascara for the ultimate no-makeup look.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Lottie London) (Image credit: Future) Swatches of the Dior lip oil in Rosewood (left) and the Lottie London lip oil (right)

4. Lottie London Oil Slick The best everyday Dior lip oil dupe Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £5.95 (UK only) Shades: 6 Key ingredients: Vitamin E and B, jojoba oil, sweet almond oil Today's Best Deals View at Sephora Reasons to buy + Ideal for everyday wear + Great shade range + Very moisturising Reasons to avoid - Not very long lasting

A true budget pick at under £6, this is the lip oil to go for if you want a product you can wear every day without fear of wasting it. We added this to our holiday makeup bag and it is the perfect size to carry around with you when travelling for when your lips need a quick pick-me-up in warm and dry climates.

The first thing we noticed when testing is that the packaging of Oil Slick is fairly different to the Dior lip oil, as it has a much thinner doe foot applicator. When testing, this made it easier to apply more precisely and didn't make any difference to the look of the product once on the lips. Our favourite shade that we tried was Extra Cherries due to the natural sheen of pink it gave our lips, very similar to the look of Cherry by Dior. For an affordable and unique 21st birthday gift, we recommend one of the glittery shades.

It definitely worked to hydrate our lips and keep them feeling plump even after the product had rubbed off, which is a huge plus for such a cheap product. With six bright and sparkly shades, it looks just as good on no-makeup days as it does for natural mother-of-the-bride makeup for some added shine.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Clarins) (Image credit: Future) Swatches of the Dior lip oil in Rosewood (left) and the Clarins lip oil (right)

5. Clarins Lip Comfort Oil The best tinted Dior lip oil dupe Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: £22 / $28 Shades: 10 Key ingredients: Organic Sweetbriar Rose oil Today's Best Deals View at Saks Fifth Avenue View at Macy's View at Nordstrom Reasons to buy + 93% ingredients of natural origin + Visibly plumps the lips + Not sticky Reasons to avoid - Not that much cheaper than Dior

Perhaps one of the most popular alternatives to the Dior lip oil, the Clarins Lip Comfort Oil is enriched with a trio of plant oils to protect and plump the lips. Using creamy and nourishing lip products is a key makeup tip for older women, so we highly recommend this dupe for those looking to move away from drying lip products.

If you want a product with the same luxury look as the Dior lip oil, Clarins is the closest we have found. The sturdy silver lid and transparent bottle are remarkably similar to the original, so can be displayed proudly on your makeup table. The signature plump doe foot applicator is identical in size and shape to Dior, and the only real difference we noticed when testing is that the Clarins consistency is ever so slightly more watery, but this makes no difference in how it appears on the lips. A more natural alternative to the best lip plumpers, it also provided subtle volume.

Again, this isn't hugely cheaper than the original product, but we think it's a better alternative for drier skin types, and it lasts very well on the lips. With very similar shades on offer to Dior and a hard-working formula, it is a fantastic alternative that will still save you some money.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nuxe) (Image credit: Future) Swatches of the Dior lip oil in Rosewood (left) and the Nuxe lip oil (right)

6. Nuxe Honey Lip Care, Rêve de Miel The best nourishing Dior lip oil dupe Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £16 / $21 Shades: 1 Key ingredients: Castor seed oil, honey Today's Best Deals View at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Very nourishing + Lovely packaging + Lasts well Reasons to avoid - Not tinted

Perhaps you've always loved the idea of the Dior lip oil but you prefer to go for more natural, skincare-driven lip products to help with any flaking - this is where Nuxe comes in. Made with 97% natural ingredients, this is a formula that will work for everyone.

When testing, we found that the Nuxe lip oil compares to the Dior in terms of both texture and finish on the lips. It has a smaller doe foot that, much like the Lottie London lip oil, allows for more precise product application. Most similar to the Coral Dior shade, it is a beautiful nude that has become our go-to when we want something more elevated than a lip balm but don't want any bright colours. Going bare-faced is one of the big makeup trends for 2023 and this Dior lip oil dupe can give you that look with a subtle added shine.

If natural makeup looks aren't really your thing though, you can also use this product on top of drier lipsticks to hydrate the lips or to get a gloss finish without any stickiness. We love the subtle honey scent it has that gives a luxury feel and the beehive lid is a lovely added touch that also makes for easy grip and application.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Ciate) (Image credit: Future) Swatches of the Dior lip oil in Rosewood (left) and the Ciate lip oil (right)

7. Ciate Everyday Vacay Coconut Lip Oil The best balm-like Dior lip oil dupe Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £14 / $15 Shades: 8 Key ingredients: Coconut oil, avocado oil, jojoba oil Today's Best Deals View at Ciate Reasons to buy + Very hydrating + Easy to apply with no mess + Can be used in place of a lip balm Reasons to avoid - Packaging very different from Dior

Although it looks pretty different from the Dior lip oil in the package, once applied this lip oil has the same gorgeous shine as the clear Dior shade. In a slim tube that will slot into any handbag or airport carry-on, it is a more practical take on the viral lip product.

When testing, we loved the lip balm style applicator that ensured no product was wasted and helped the product glide on without tugging. The tropical coconut scent instantly transported us to a sunny beach and the natural glossy finish is perfect for catching the light and making the lips look plumper in an instant.

Behaving like a lip balm in terms of nourishment and hydration but with the same soft shine as the Dior lip oil, it is a skincare pick that we can't get enough of. A brilliant beauty gift idea for skincare lovers, it can be worn in so many different ways. Use this during the daytime and switch to a dark or bright pink lip oil for evening makeup looks.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Collection) (Image credit: Future) Swatches of the Dior lip oil in Rosewood (left) and the Collection lip oil (right)

8. Collection Vit Hit Freshly Squeezed Lip Oil The cheapest Dior lip oil dupe Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £4.99 (UK only) Shades: 2 Key ingredients: Vitamin C antioxidant Today's Best Deals View at Collection Reasons to buy + Very affordable + Smooth and comfortable formula + Not at all sticky Reasons to avoid - Small shade range

The cheapest Dior lip oil dupe in this guide, the Collection Vit Hit lip oil is a lovely budget option. It definitely doesn't have the same premium look and feel as the Dior lip oil, but it will still provide you with nourishing ingredients and a semi-sheer, shiny finish.

Sitting comfortably on our lips and absorbing nicely to boost hydration, this is a lip oil that will suit dry skin types. Non-sticky and easy to apply straight onto the lips or on top of matte lip products, it is a great affordable lip oil to have on hand if you're looking for shine without the tackiness of a lip gloss. It has a smaller applicator than the doe foot and the packaging is significantly less sophisticated, but the consistency and finish is easily comparable to Dior. And for less than a fiver, we really can't complain.

We love the Grapefruit Juice shade that is similar to Dior's Pink colour and will layer beautifully with the best pink lipstick. Go full Barbie and match with one of the best pink mascaras this season.

How we tested the best Dior lip oil dupes

As fans of the Dior Lip Glow Oil, there were several things we were looking for when scouting out the best Dior lip oil dupes. To find the best alternatives on the market, we focused on:

Ingredients

Finish on the lips

Shade range

Packaging and applicator

Hydration

We evaluated how each dupe measured up to the original (or exceeded it in some cases!) to discover which lip oils give the same look and feel as the iconic Dior for a much more budget friendly price.