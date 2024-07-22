The best pink lip looks for every occasion

You really can't go wrong with pink lip looks, whatever their style or finish. Pink can evoke different feelings and emotions depending on our mood, whether that's feelings of boldness, creativity or exuding elegance.

It's no wonder that celebrities are always spotted donning a pink lip look at events far and wide. Whether they've chosen a charming nude pink look that is perfect for a TV appearance or a bold, daring makeup style for the Met Gala or performing at a festival, pink inspiration truly is everywhere.

The trick to getting the right pink lip look for you is to be sure what style and finish you want. Are you heading to a formal event or off on a night out? Do you suffer from dehydrated lips? This will guide you as you hunt the beauty aisles or your makeup drawer for a pink lipstick or gloss, as comfort really is key!

So if you find yourself after some inspiration for a pink lip look, we have brought together plenty of options for you to choose from.

The best pink lip looks

Glossy watermelon

Take inspiration from the sweetest fruit around and incorporate a fun watermelon shade of pink into your next makeup look. This juicy, slightly warm pink tone will look so flattering on any skin tone, but especially those with warmer undertones. A gloss finish is going to be your best friend here, giving you hydration from the beginning and throughout the day if you touch up. You can incorporate this warmer pink into the rest of your makeup too, such as a glowy watermelon shade blush or a light wash of it across the eyelids.

Rosewood pink

A deep, woody pink with a hint of brown can be the perfect way to add some depth to your look, whatever the season. Bordering on brown, rosewood pink is unique because of its ability to shift into either deep pink or brown depending on the colour of your lips and if you wear a liner/ base underneath. A matte or glittery eye look will work just as well here.

Matte neon pink

Turn heads with a high-impact, fluorescent pink lip look. For those who want to stand out in any crowd, this matte neon pink look adds a statement colour that is truly impactful. Worn here by Rita Ora, it packs a special punch for those with cooler blonde hair or those with cooler skin tones, although it can be worn by everyone.

Warm pink/ mauve

Adding an earthy-toned pink lipstick to your outfit can give it a truly elevated feel that will become your go-to. As seen on singer Charli XCX, a pink with a mauve base adds that warm and slight pop of drama to her pared-back makeup look featuring a light smokey eye and bare cheeks. Here, the mauve look is more on the matte side, almost patted onto her lips to give a barely there, blotted effect, but this can be amped up to a glossy or bold effect depending on what you’re after.

Matte peony

For those preferring a cooler approach to pink lip ideas, why not give a matte peony look a go? This medium pink in a matte formula, as seen on Kendall Jenner, exudes elegance in an understated way without the shine. Matte peony lipstick goes best with an all-matte look, such as a neutral smokey eye and more sculpted cheeks with just a hint of pink flush. This matte look can easily be made glossy too - simply add a clear gloss on top to make the existing colour shine or add a cool-toned one instead to add depth.

Peachy pink

Pink lip looks can be as relaxed and warm as other lipstick shades, such as browns and reds. Here, a beautiful peach/pink shade adds to Reese Witherspoon’s bronzed, glowy look without taking away from her cherry red dress. A pink with a soft peach undertone provides a fresh, youthful look that can be worn year-round and be tapered to suit any event or occasion.

Cranberry pink

Natalie Portman looks amazing in this rich, cranberry pink lipstick at an event in 2019. With a deep, sultry tone, cranberry pink lipstick can be worn matte or glossy and still look elegant. In this case, Natalie opted for a satin sheen cranberry colour that has been diffused across the lips to not overshadow her deep metallic bronze smokey eye.

Barbie pink

If you’re after a bold, electric pink that adds true drama to your look, look no further than the queen of Barbie pink lips Nicki Minaj for inspiration. Perfect for a night out or to add that punch to a more simple outfit, this shade of pink is of course synonymous with the dolls that took over the world in the late 50s. Its slight blue undertone makes it stand out on any skin tone and can be incorporated into your look in a myriad of ways, from Barbie pink nails to a pop of this colour on the cheeks. It’s sure to make an impact!

Petal pink

If you love wandering between rows of beautiful smelling roses in a garden, you can easily replicate this fresh and feminine feel on your lips too! As seen here on Anya Taylor-Joy, a delicate mid-toned pink can add a burst of colour to your entire outfit with no hassle to maintain.

Shimmering pink

If you’re heading to an event soon, but want minimal upkeep of your lip look, why not try a shimmery pink lip gloss or lipstick? It's a lip look that has been worn on all celebrities across decades and will remain forever stylish, as seen here on the legendary Jennifer Coolidge at the 2023 Golden Globes. A sparkling pink gloss with tiny shimmer particles will catch the light and can even give you a fuller pout, if you feel like it, making this simple touch of glamour the easiest way to update your look.

Lavender pink

If you’re a lover of all things pink and purple, why not bring them together and make an impact by wearing a lavender pink lipstick? As sported here by British actress Emily Blunt, lavender pink can enhance a look by lifting it with a pop of colour. If, like Emily, you’re wearing other complimentary bright colours, a lavender pink lipstick can bring the look together and add a feminine twist to your look without overdoing it. You can even bring in lavender accessories or nail colours to truly show your appreciation for this shade.

Warm salmon

Keep your lip look warm and simple with a salmon pink shade lipstick, as worn here by Emma Stone at the Oscars. Salmon pink often gets a bad rap for washing people out, but picking the tone that suits you will really bring your look to life and give you a little boost. Here, for example, Stone’s salmon shade leans more into the nude brown side so as not to clash against her pale complexion. But a deeper skin tone would look wonderful with a pink shade to bring the deeper tones out.

Classic hot pink

If you’re feeling bold and want to make a statement, try a vibrant, eye-catching pink that screams fun and energy. As seen here on Blake Lively, a simple makeup look elsewhere but a pop of hot pink on the lips is the easiest way to make an impact and have little to no upkeep, other than the odd touch-up. You can tailor it to your desires (e.g. matte or glossy) and show your true personality with this fun colour to make a statement and feel bold.

Satin coral pink

Why not bring the tropical vibes into your makeup with a satin finish coral pink lip? The pink-hued orange colour conjures up feelings of an exotic summer holiday or a beautiful beach sunset and can add warmth and boldness at the same time to your ensemble. Pictured here on Sofia Vergara, a coral lip can act as the perfect way to break up the depth of a smokey eye and add a fun twist. Hues of coral can even be seen as a light flush on her cheeks, completing the look.

Medium pink with a clear gloss

Keep it simple and pared down with a medium pink nude lipstick and a clear gloss, as modelled here by pop superstar Taylor Swift. This medium tone makes it a universally flattering colour that can be customised to suit your style preference and skin tone, such as using a deeper lip liner to make it warmer or a more peachy colour to make it brighter. You could pull even more inspo from Taylor and wear a bold green eyeliner to switch things up!

Bright orchid

If you find yourself adoring the beautiful mix of pink and purple within an orchid plant, why not pull inspiration from it and find yourself a bright orchid pink lipstick? This striking mix of pink and purple will transform your look into a playful and exciting look that will boost your confidence in a flash. Worn here on Mad Men actress January Jones, orchid pink and a simple bold winged eyeliner look is a fail-safe way to make an impact and requires minimal upkeep throughout the day!

Warm pink-y brown

If pink lipstick sounds a bit daunting, why not lean into pink-toned browns as a way to wear pink without committing too hard? As seen on actress Julia Garner, this lip look crossed from a light brown into a deep pink because of its slight pink undertone, keeping everything warm and complimentary to her wonderful pink dress. The best part is that this colour can be translated onto all parts of the rest of your look, from pinky brown eyeshadows and liners to accessories like bags and clutches, making it so easy to achieve.

Berry pink

Whether it's for a festive get-together with friends or wanting a sultry lip look for a date night, berry-toned pink lipstick is always a good idea. Seen here on the always glamorous Angela Bassett, a pink with deep berry undertones can create a rich and luxurious look that can add warmth to any outfit. Try a bolder contrast by using a deeper berry lipliner to add dimension to your look, or leave it a solid colour…it’s up to you!

Ombre pink

Pink lip looks do not need to be just one shade and can look super flattering when there is an obvious ombre. This picture of Kerry Washington is a perfect example of how fun this look can be, breathing life into an otherwise minimal look. A fuschia purple lip liner goes into a bright pink satin lip colour that almost mimics the shades of a sunset and can be so easily achieved by just marrying the main lip colour into the liner. Switch these shades out for whatever you feel like to make it truly unique to you.

Blushing nude

The classic nude pink lipstick is perhaps every person’s go-to lip look that can be completely unique to them. Take J-Lo’s look for a Paris Fashion Week event - its light pink hue features a hint of blush just in the centre of the lips to give a natural yet still flirty everyday look that you frankly can’t go wrong with. You can achieve this look in any manner of ways, such as using a pink lip liner all over the lips underneath a brown lipstick to make it appear pink-toned, or by picking a pink-toned brown to use as a wash all over your lips.

Fuchsia tones

With a purple base, fuchsia pink lipstick is a great twist on your regular pink lip look, adding dimension to any look without the need for tools and lipliners. The balance of pink and purple makes it an exceptionally flattering colour on everyone, but especially on those with cooler skin tones because of how the lipstick's purple tones complement them.

Cool pink

Bring back 90s nostalgia with a cool pink lip look, as seen here on singer Rihanna. What makes this neutral pink different is that it has blue undertones, making it the perfect pop of cool pink on darker skin tones. In this specific picture, Rihanna has a slightly warmer purple-toned lip liner to line the cooler pink colour on the centre of her lips, creating a fuller pout in an instant.

Candy pink gloss

Sometimes we just want a subtle hint of pink on our lips that still looks cute and bright, but doesn’t make too much fuss. This is where a candy pink lip look will be your best friend. Its reflective and healthy glow comes from its glossy nature (of course), so definitely keep to a satin or gloss finish to achieve this look. Shown here on Solange Knowles, a light candy pink colour will add just that hint of colour you’re after whilst tying your entire makeup look together.

Dusty rose

In the cooler months, dusty rose pink lipstick can become a hero piece of your makeup ensemble. This specific shade of muted pink can suit those with a paler skin tone and even pop their skin tone without clashing. You can create a contrast with a darker lip liner to add dimension or leave it be to add sophistication in a simple way.

Raspberry

A lesser spotted but just as lovely option for a pink lip look is a raspberry pink shade. A warm, berry-toned pink with a touch of red in its base is a great way to add some juicy shine to your mouth in a fresh and vibrant way. Seen here on Kim Kardashian, a slightly red pink really brought life into an otherwise more plain makeup look (other than those extremely long lashes!) and complimented her warm, olive-toned complexion. This look is perfect in the warmer months and is flattering on everyone.

Rosy pink

A warm, rosy pink will add a healthy flush to the lips and can be worn from day to night. Giving a deep, natural warmth, a true rose lipstick can be worn as sheer or bold as you like to give the desired effect. As Priyanka Chopra Jonas wears it here, a more solid rose colour can tie in with rose accents such as eyeshadows and your clothing, whereas a light wash of rosy pink can add a healthy alive look to your pout. Whatever way you wear it, it’ll spark some serious confidence!

90s frosted pink

The frosted pink look is a truly 90s lip trend that models and singers alike couldn’t get enough of. A simple, sheer metallic pink gloss with a frosty sheen (think hints of silver and cool blue) over a lip liner or no liner at all is a pink lip look that will get you in the supermodel/Spice Girls mood whilst also being incredibly practical. It can be worn on all manner of occasions, from wedding guest makeup to a sheeny statement for a night out. Why not add a frosty pink eyeshadow all over the lids as well for a cohesive 90s nostalgia look?

Plum pink

Keep things super elegant yet interesting with a plum pink lipstick, worn here by Chrissy Teigen at the 2015 Met Gala (complete with matching orchid hair piece, of course). This dark, rich pink added some flair to her plain black gown with diamante embellishments, giving the look a more exciting accent colour to compliment. Chrissy opted for a purple-hued smokey eye to bring that theme together without making her overall outfit too heavy. Plum pink is a great lip option for evening wear and can bring out your features and accessories.

Bubblegum pink

Take inspiration from Lady Gaga’s iconic wardrobe change at the 2019 Met Gala and wear a bubblegum pink lipstick to add real impact to your next night-out look. This bright and playful pink captures the essence of bubblegum in a surprisingly wearable way. Bubblegum pink is also very versatile in the finishes you can wear it in (matte, glossy, satin), so when looking for this colour, really browse and find the finish that suits you best.

Diffused wine

Avoid the look of the dreaded ‘red wine lips’ by sporting a diffused wine colour on your lips. A deeper warm pink is the perfect option for a luxurious, velvety lip that is comfortable to wear and not too bold (if that’s what you’re after!). Sported by Emma Stone at the Venice Film Festival, this wine shade totally suited her deep forest green dress and added just a hint of warmth to her cool smokey eye and barely-there blush/ bronzer combo. This look is sure to become a go-to in your makeup rotation!

Matte magenta

A deep, rich magenta with a velvety matte finish could be your next lip look if you’re looking for a simple yet effective refresh for your makeup. Rocked here by the forever iconic Paris Hilton, a simple matte magenta does all the work for you, creating drama in a feminine way that will have you feeling your best. We think this pink pop looks awesome with a magenta outfit (as worn in the picture) or accessories.

Sheer pink gloss

A barely-there, glossy pink tint on your lips is one of the easiest ways to add a pop of pink to your look without all the effort. Take this sheer pink lip look on Zendaya here, for example - it has just the right amount of colour to enhance her natural lips but no real shimmer or super glittery finish to take away from her youthful complexion. It's clear that here, just one simple sheer gloss was used to add a little something, but in a fuss-free way that’s still impactful. Her glowy light pink blush adds to this overall luminous look that we love.