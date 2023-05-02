All the best Chanel bridal looks from the Met Gala 2023 red carpet

The best Chanel bridal looks were undoubtedly one of the highlights of the 2023 Met Gala red carpet. There is no better way to pay homage to Karl Lagerfeld, legendary fashion designer and creative director of Chanel for over 30 years, than with one of his most iconic looks - the Chanel bride.

The Met Gala 2023 best dressed offered a multitude of gorgeous gowns for fashion fanatics to pore over. From feline-inspired looks to an abundance of tulle, guests pulled out all the stops for this year's theme 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'. One of the most talked about Met Gala themes in recent years, audiences were hoping for classic Chanel silhouettes to fill the red carpet, and we were not disappointed.

The best Met Gala looks of all time will always stick in our memory, and this year has offered a whole new host of standout looks to add to that list in the form of bridal couture. Black and white were the two key shades guests included in their looks, no doubt a tribute to Lagerfeld's fondness for a classic tuxedo and the color palette most frequently used in his Chanel designs, while hints of lace and pearls crept into many of the best dresses. By far some of our favorite ensembles of the night, these Chanel bridal looks are the ones we will continue thinking about long after the event.

Best Chanel bridal looks at the 2023 Met Gala, as selected by our fashion team

All dressed in Chanel, these are the celebrities whose bridal-inspired looks we can't stop thinking about.

1. Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa (Image credit: Getty)

As a co-chair of this year's gala, Dua Lipa's look was expected to be big - and she truly delivered. Wearing a Chanel fall 1992 haute couture bridal dress designed by Karl Lagerfeld, this look is being hailed as one of the best of the night. Originally worn on the runway by Claudia Schiffer, it is a gown that embodies timeless beauty and fits Dua Lipa's style perfectly. We can certainly see the full skirt and nipped waist style dominating the wedding dress trends 2023, with the addition of pockets adding a casual (and practical) edge for the modern bride. Finished with a fringed hem and low cut neckline, this vintage Chanel look will no doubt make it onto best dressed lists for years to come.

2. Penélope Cruz

Penélope Cruz (Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to Chanel bridal looks, you can't get much more classic than this. Another co-chair of the event, Penélope Cruz also stepped out in a vintage Chanel number from the 1988 spring/summer collection, complete with a fitted bodice and glittering embellishment throughout. But what we love most about this look is the subtle mint green hue that sets it apart from other Chanel brides, without losing any softness. Tapping into the fashion trends 2023, the veiled silhouette of this gown speaks to Lagerfeld's eye for enduring bridal styles that will never grow tired, and we love the addition of the CC logo belt for a modern touch that can be easily recreated with any wedding gown.

3. Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen (Image credit: Getty)

We can't round up the best Chanel bridal looks at the 2023 Met Gala without including Gisele Bündchen. This ensemble is everything we hoped to see at this year's event - an equal measure of classic and exaggerated that couldn't look more at home at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Though not as overtly bridal as some of the other red carpet looks, it was worn on the Chanel runway in 2007 as the feature bridal look, and later that year by Bündchen herself for a fashion editorial shoot. The vertical striped sequin panels inject some glitz that is true to the model's style, whilst the feathered cape adorned with flower detailing adds a signature yet standout Chanel touch. Take inspiration from her strappy heeled sandals when shopping for the best wedding shoes for brides.

4. Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman (Image credit: Getty)

Another unforgettable look, Nicole Kidman's hint of pink didn't go amiss. You may recognize this gown from her memorable Chanel No. 5 commercial from 2004, in which she is seen running in the dress with the incredible train floating behind her. The embellished tulle number was sketched by Lagerfeld himself for the star, and his extraordinary vision is clear. We love the smaller chiffon neck train that echoes a veil without being too on-the nose, whilst the fitted top of the dress makes for an even more striking skirt. Made with hundreds of ostrich feathers and thousands of sequins, it is a truly breathtaking Chanel bridal look from the 2023 Met Gala - and one that clearly stands the test of time. Don't be afraid to steer away from white and channel the fashion color trends 2023 when looking for your own bridal dress.

5. Whitney Peak

Whitney Peak (Image credit: Getty)

Wearing one of Chanel's more recent designs, actor Whitney Peak stunned in this straight cut tulle gown with a subtle mermaid skirt. A piece from the label's Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/22 collection, it expertly combines classical Chanel elements with updated detailing and styling - one of the most foolproof ways to pull together a bridal look that stands out from the crowd. The spectacular embellished floral bodice and tiered skirt works in perfect harmony with the straighter cut of the dress, said to reflect the style of Coco Chanel's 1920s era at the helm of the brand. Something different catches our eye every time we look at this gown, which is the sign of a truly gorgeous Met Gala look. Creating a contemporary yet ethereal bridal inspired look, this is a modern Chanel style that will age just as gracefully as the vintage and archival pieces seen in the best Chanel bridal looks at the 2023.

Met Gala bridal looks by other designers we can't stop thinking about

Aside from Chanel, there were a whole host of other stellar designers offering up flawless bridal-inspired couture. These are some of our standout favorites from the likes of Prada and Vivienne Westwood.