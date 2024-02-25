'I've worked in personal styling and these are the capsule wardrobe mistakes I've seen people make'

When it comes to capsule wardrobe mistakes, I've seen them all. Having worked as a personal stylist, I have rummaged through lots of closets, helping women and men to put together stylish ensembles for all occasions and taught the ultimate in wardrobe organisation.

One of fashion's most allusive ideas, curating a capsule wardrobe can seem like a tall order and avoiding making any capsule wardrobe mistakes will help to carve a smoother path to your ultimate wardrobe and make getting dressed a cinch. Over the years I've come across a series of errors that people make when attempting to edit their wardrobe down, following outdated or too prescriptive formulas,.

Perhaps most importantly, if you're looking to compile a succinct selection of items, remember that although there are some generic guidelines, don't make the mistake of forgetting who you are, which should feature at the heart of your style outlook.

6 capsule wardrobe mistakes that fashion editors want you to avoid

One of the biggest capsule wardrobe mistakes people make is a lack of personalisation. Although the guidance feels generic, it's about having the confidence to take the information and apply it, I've asked fellow fashion editors their top tips for nailing your edit, error free.

1. Don't be afraid to buy multiples

A wardrobe of style essentials offers a more streamlined approach to getting dressed and centres around key pieces, or as I like to think of them, 'building blocks', that form the foundation of multiple outfits. This is why there is a real emphasis on basics, as the very base layer, which usually takes the form of the best jeans for women, a classic white shirt, or a striped Breton top. Items that can be reworked for multiple occasions. What this means is that they form the backbone of your outfits and get a lot of wear. Subsequently, those great jeans that you finally found that fit you like a glove, or the ultimate t-shirt, should be seen as something you'll need a good supply on and having backup pairs is a smart idea. As fashion editor and stylist Antonia Kraskowski explains further:

"Certain items are the holy grail in a capsule wardrobe - finding the perfect fit of jeans or boxy cut white tee can take time, so when you find them, don't be afraid to buy more than one as you'll kick yourself if anything happens to them (as sometimes styles can be tweaked or discontinued). Also, don't hesitate to buy them in multiple core colours such as white, black, grey and navy to make getting dressed the easiest part of your day."

2. Not all capsule wardrobes have to look the same

One of the biggest capsule wardrobe mistakes is believing that this is a cookie-cutter exercise. Yes, they all consist of building blocks, but what those items are will depend on your personal style. And just like we don't all look the same, differing tastes will mean that there isn't a strict list of what needs to go into your edit.

Of course, we can come up with a basic list, e.g. the best straight leg jeans, crew neck t-shirts, or a cashmere jumper, but, if you largely wear dresses or skirts, then finding jeans or tailored trousers won't get much of a look-in when it comes to compiling your own wardrobe. So before you start your spring capsule wardrobe this season, think about and decipher your own style personality. You want the items in there to work hard for you, so only fill it with silhouettes that work for you.

If the classic formula of jeans, t-shirt and blazer works for you, then that's great, but if it doesn't then don't feel pressured into searching for items that you wouldn't normally wear.

Deputy fashion editor of woman&home, Charlie Bell agrees: "When it comes to avoiding wardrobe errors, don't just follow trends. You know what suits you so even if everyone is telling you to have something like a trench coat in your wardrobe, if it doesn't work for you don't get it otherwise you'll never wear it. The trench coat works, for example, because it's a muted colour, so you could try a single breasted beige coat instead or a cropped design if you find it too long. It's important not to lose your own personal style in the process".

3. It doesn't have to all be neutrals

All fashion editors, myself included are guilty of talking non-stop about neutrals, and there is no doubt that neutrals are the easiest to style together, rarely go out of fashion and when it comes to the best designer bags make for an excellent investment, but that doesn't mean your closet should be devoid of colour.

A big capsule wardrobe mistake people make is thinking that the base pieces in their collection must always be in a classic colour palette of black, cream, camel and navy, but again, it's all about questioning your style. Think about 'what colour suits me? What colours do I like and enjoy wearing?

4. It's not a strict numbers game

Some schools of thought will dictate that there is a strict number of items that should be in your wardrobe, but that isn't a philosophy I have ever adhered to. Of course, one of the major benefits of creating a capsule edit is about a more streamlined way of dressing - for instance, each item should go with at least 3 other pieces in your arsenal, but suggesting that there is an exact formula or number of items can leave little room for personal expression, enjoyment of shopping, or over editing, leaving you without perfectly good pieces that you would usually enjoy wearing.

If you're looking to create a minimalist capsule wardrobe, you can be stricter with yourself, but as a general rule of thumb, you want a strong selection of foundation pieces - tops, skirts/trousers, jeans and dresses that will remain consistent and go from year to year. You then add into that more directional, seasonal buys to complete your look and ensure plenty of personality.

This doesn't mean that you should continue to shop til you drop though and some editing will be required. A great place to start is learning how to organise a closet, as this will help you to start consolidating but you should still leave yourself room for experimentation and joy.

5. It's a process and will take time

It's very tempting to want to complete this process all in one go, a bit like a television makeover, but one of the biggest capsule wardrobe mistakes you can make is rushing the process.

Begin by assessing your existing wardrobe, getting rid of items you know definitely don't have a home in your new closet and splitting items by season - because your winter capsule wardrobe and summer capsule wardrobe will be very different.

Assess your style personality, the silhouettes and colours that make you feel most confident and then begin to pull those pieces from your current selection. Style outfits together - you can even take photos to create a digital library of looks, to help remind you later on and ensure everything can be worn with three different items. Note down anything you feel might be missing, any building blocks needed to finish looks, or make more creative pieces shine. This is your new shopping list, but if you can't find that perfect pair of tailored trousers right now, don't invest in the wrong pair just to tick a box, as they won't get worn.

Start the hunt, but purchase when the time is right, investing in better fits and quality where possible. You will want to repeat this process for each season (although some key items will be carried through the year), so come to terms with this process taking longer than you might have imagined.

The end result of taking time for this, is that capsule wardrobe mistakes are minimised and your purchases maximised. That's a win-win in my book.

6. Take care of your wardrobe

The idea of creating this capsule edit is that there will be longevity to your wardrobe building blocks. It's about buying better and wearing for longer, and to that end, you want to make sure you look after any purchases, you shouldn't have to replace core basics every season. This means appropriate care per item is needed, this can mean anything from investing in tools like a de-bobbling machine to keep knitwear in tip-top condition to good hangers - matching ones will make your wardrobe feel like a shop. Also make sure you have a full length mirror - you should be able to see your full outfit and also learn your body shape to help you shop better long term.

Our experts:

Antonia Kraskowski Social Links Navigation With over 15 years experience in the fashion industry, freelance fashion editor, Antonia Kraskowski has worked at Conde Nast, across titles including, Glamour, Vogue New Markets and Easy Living. Antonia later went on to serve as the Fashion Editor of Express Newspapers and Magazines for five years before embarking on a freelance career.