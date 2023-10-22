32 Louis Vuitton bags that are celebrity-approved
These are the celebrities who have regularly been snapped with their beloved LV bags
Wondering what the best Louis Vuitton bags loved by celebrities are? Wonder no further as we have all the designer bag inspiration you need. One of the most coveted bag brands, it's no wonder that celebrities are often spotted toting the latest styles. Known for its iconic brown monogrammed designs, a LV bag is instantly recognisable, making a luxurious style statement.
One of the best designer bags, a Louis Vuitton piece is a worthy investment. What started as a luxury luggage atelier back in the late 19th century has since evolved into one of the most sought-after fashion labels. From the ‘Speedy’ to the ‘Neverfull’, the French fashion house has created many ‘it’ bags over the years, each worthy of a spot in your wardrobe. Forever classics, the best Louis Vuitton bags will increase in value over time so although make for a hefty splurge initially, there’s no chance of your LV arm candy ever going out of style.
If you're after some inspiration, the best Louis Vuitton bags loved by celebrities, will help show you what styles are popular. A firm favourite with the fashion pack, Louis Vuitton bags have graced the arms of Naomi Campbell, Taylor Swift and Audrey Hepburn, proving they have the celebrity stamp of approval too. Scroll down to check out the most popular LV bags, celebrities love to carry.
Best Louis Vuitton bags loved by celebrities
1. Audrey Hepburn
Legendary actress Audrey Hepburn was spotted carrying the Louis Vuitton Speedy at Heathrow airport back in 1966. The Breakfast at Tiffany’s star had specifically requested the bag to be made into a smaller silhouette so the Speedy 25 was born. If anyone can make that demand, it’s Ms Hepburn.
2. Julienne Moore
Wearing head-to-toe LV, actress Julienne is clearly a fan of the French clothing brand and who can blame her? We’ve certainly got our eye on that sequin skirt. Accessorising her outfit with the Louis Vuitton Valisette BB mini tote bag, you can snap up second-hand styles over at Farfetch and second-hand luxury site Vestiaire Collective.
3. Jennifer Aniston
Friends star Jennifer Aniston looks oh-so-chic attending a lavish LV party at the Louvre in Paris in 2017 wearing a navy blue tuxedo jacket and black bustier, all perfectly topped off with a small Louis Vuitton clutch bag, launched in 2014, resembling a small trunk it gives a nod to the brand's luggage roots.
4. Sarah Jessica Parker
Much like her Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw, SJP is a style icon so it’s no surprise that she has plenty of Louis Vuiton bags in her arsenal. Here, she is wearing the no-longer available Saumur 30 Messenger Bag as she travels through the airport in 2012, making it even more desirable.
5. Nicole Kidman
Making an appearance at the 2015 Oscars, Louis Vuitton was Nicole Kidman’s designer of choice wearing a sequin floor-sweeping gown and a signature white Petite Malle bag by the brand, inspired by the history of the LV trunks. Impeccably made, it’s a worthy design to invest in.
6. Twiggy
Legendary 60s model Twiggy stuck to a vintage LV brown monogram design, one of the best Louis Vuitton bags loved by celebrities, at the Vogue World: London 2023 event in London. Sourced from eBay, along with her red Tom Ford for Gucci fall 1996 suit, it’s not the first time she’s carried this bag - she also posed with it for Vogue in October 1967.
7. Naomi Campbell
Attending the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show in June 2023, model Naomi Campbell wore head-to-toe leather Louis Vuitton in a brown mini dress and jacket, proving that logos are well and truly in. She finished the look with a red and white monogram-print duffle bag for a pop of colour
8. Anna Wintour
Fashion legend Anna Wintour has given a Louis Vuitton bag her approval choosing to carry her belongings in its monogram print clutch bag at the premiere for the Beckham documentary in October 2023.
9. Blake Lively
Like a ray of sunshine on a cold autumnal day, actress Blake Lively was spotted in New York City coordinating her sunny sweater with a yellow crossbody Louis Vuitton bag. The perfect dose of dopamine dressing, the wide-leg jeans add a '70s-inspired twist. We’re making note of this look for our transitional wardrobe stat.
10. Vogue Williams
Presenter Vogue has perfected a cosy winter look in an embroidered cable knit cardigan, the best skinny jeans, fringed boots, and a trusty Louis Vuitton Speedy holdall. A practical choice of LV arm candy, the Speedy will fit all the essentials and more.
11. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Tapping into that quiet luxury trend, model Rosie keeps it simple during Paris Fashion Week with an understated black tote with a subtle LV logo for a head-to-toe monochromatic look. If you’re after a bag with longevity that’s guaranteed to go with everything, this is the one for you.
12. Miranda Kerr
Miranda is also an ambassador for the designer brand, fronting the Pacific Chill fragrance campaign in 2023. The model has quite the collection of LV bags and we love this zesty Louis Vuitton grab bag she chose to wear with a metallic skirt and sleek leather trench for a elegant dinner with the brand.
13. Rebel Wilson
Actress Rebel Wilson is also a fan of the more brightly coloured Louis Vuitton handbags, sporting this sun-drenched shade in Malibu in August 2022. We love how she’s clashed her accessories with a hot pink jumpsuit for one joyful summery look.
14. Gemma Chan
Don’t be afraid to clash your monogram design LV bag with a printed frock like actress Gemma Chan at Wimbledon. And the game, set and match goes to the cute tennis ball purse attachment for a nod to the prestigious game.
15. Alexa Chung
Can your LV bag go with your evening gown? Yes it can! As proven by presenter Alexa Chung and all round fashion icon, who chose to pair her Twisted Box Louis Vuitton bag with a shimmery gold frock for a London Fashion Week party in 2022.
16. Venus Williams
Tennis Champion Venus Williams is seen at the Louis Vuitton men’s fashion show in 2022 with the reimagined classic hat box bag, as inspired by the brand’s travel heritage. The boxy shape is practical too - it's surprisingly roomy and can be worn crossbody.
17. Reese Witherspoon
Channelling her famous Legally Blonde character Elle Woods, Reese Witherspoon was spotted donning a hot pink LV Capucines bag. Featuring a grab handle and a long strap, it’s a chic everyday bag choice. We love how she’s colour matched her shoes too.
18. Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller barely gets it wrong in the style stakes and this look is no exception. Attending a Louis Vuitton show in 2019, the actress chose a stylish checked coat and the Louis Vuitton Cannes bag. The beauty case can be carried by its top handle like Sienna or via a removable leather strap.
19. Paris Hilton
Louis Vuitton is constantly reinventing its bags with a nod to the latest trends and in 2009 the designer collaborated with graffiti artist Stephen Sprouse as seen on socialite Paris Hilton in 2021, proving even the trend-led bags still have longevity.
20. Laverne Cox
Chic and sophisticated, we love this look from Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox. Opting for a more toned down version of the monogram-print bag, she teamed the tote with a classic camel coat and sleek loafers for a sharp look you can recreate with ease.
21. Alicia Vikander
Another Louis Vuitton muse, actress Alicia Vikander went for a sweet ladylike look with a sparkly LV mini bag and a chic head-to-toe monochrome outfit. A glamorous party purse for the evening, this iteration will look equally stylish against a pop of sequins too.
22. Rihanna
Singer Rihanna means business with this briefcase-inspired Louis Vuitton design. Perfect for adding polish to an otherwise casual look, she teamed the oversized clutch bag with a stripy polo shirt and low-rise baggy jeans. Rihanna starred in pal Pharrell Williams’ first menswear campaign for Louis Vuitton.
23. Elle Fanning
When it comes to luxury luggage, no-one does it quite like Louis Vuitton. Actress Elle travelled in style sporting the Horizon 55 suitcase and a Speedy 35 city bag for a decadent airport look. The statement stripes and personalisation add an extra special touch.
24. Kendall Jenner
For those who like to travel light, take note from model Kendall Jenner’s choice of LV bags with this micro number from the early 00’s Takashi Murakami x Louis Vuitton collaboration. Just enough for a credit card and a lippy, the colourful monogram print gives it extra punch.
25. Chloe Moretz
Embracing that Parisian style, actress Chloe Moretz landed at Charles-de-Gaulle airport in Paris sporting an opulent LV suitcase. And why have one when you can have two? Chloe matched her luggage to a Louis Vuitton Pochette crossbody bag - a small but practical bag with pockets aplenty.
26. Kourtney Kardashian
It looks like sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner may be taking inspo from each other as Kourtney has also been papped with the LV micro bag in a more traditional brown monogram print.
27. Taylor Swift
In October 2023 singer Taylor Swift wore a Princess Diana-inspired oversized top and cycling shorts combo perfectly accessorised with a LV Camera Box bag for one achingly cool off-duty look. Finished with a casual baseball cap and a pair of New Balance x Ganni trainers, this outfit will never go out of style.
28. Zendaya
Making the streets her catwalk, Zendaya brought the early 00s to 2023 donning a top and bag from the Louis Vuitton spring/summer 2004 collection during an appearance at Paris fashion week in October 2023. If you’re looking for a retro design - try shopping the best bag and dress rental services.
29. Emma Stone
Actress Emma Stone has been a longtime ambassador for Louis Vuitton, appearing in several ad campaigns so it’s not surprising that she has a coveted collection of its handbags too. She chose the boxy camera bag to accessorise her black gown at a private dinner for the French designer in June 2023.
30. Karen Gillan
How chic is this look? The best knee high boots - tick! Cape - tick! And a classic LV brown monogram bag - tick! Arriving at Good Morning America in May 2023, actress Karen Gillan showed off her style credentials. Known as the Tilsett bag, we love the curved silhouette for a fresh update.
31. Bella Hadid
Another model with an ever growing collection of LV bags, Bella Hadid was seen in Paris in 2022 with a roomy brown and red monogram print holdall. A sleek everyday choice, it's smart enough for the office whilst still working with your jeans and the best cashmere jumpers at weekends too.
32. Emily Ratajkowski
There’s nothing we don’t like about this killer outfit from Emily, from the menswear-inspired shirt to the vibrant, tailored trousers for an effortlessly polished look. Complete with gold metallic heels and a vintage Louis Vuitton mini bag it’s a 10/10 look. No notes.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Charlie is the Deputy Fashion Editor at Future plc across multiple women’s magazines including Woman & Home, Woman and Woman's Own.
She bagged her first magazine job in 2009 and has previously written for titles including Stylist, Closer and Dare. Over the years Charlie has embraced anything that was thrown at her from styling celebrities to testing out the best jeans on the high street to writing about must-have beauty buys.
With a weakness for a printed midi dress, Charlie is on a mission to shop more sustainably and loves finding new ethical brands and second-hand buys.
-
-
Looking for the best no show underwear? I've tested a lot of seamless briefs and these are the ones that give a truly invisible result
The best no show underwear is a total game-changer. I tested the best seamless underwear for comfort, style and invisibility, this is what I found.
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
How to remove rust from stainless steel without damaging the surface
Have your beloved pots and pans gone rusty? Here's how to easily remove rust from stainless steel to restore your items to their best
By Tamara Kelly Published