32 Louis Vuitton bags that are celebrity-approved

Wondering what the best Louis Vuitton bags loved by celebrities are? Wonder no further as we have all the designer bag inspiration you need. One of the most coveted bag brands, it's no wonder that celebrities are often spotted toting the latest styles. Known for its iconic brown monogrammed designs, a LV bag is instantly recognisable, making a luxurious style statement.

One of the best designer bags, a Louis Vuitton piece is a worthy investment. What started as a luxury luggage atelier back in the late 19th century has since evolved into one of the most sought-after fashion labels. From the ‘Speedy’ to the ‘Neverfull’, the French fashion house has created many ‘it’ bags over the years, each worthy of a spot in your wardrobe. Forever classics, the best Louis Vuitton bags will increase in value over time so although make for a hefty splurge initially, there’s no chance of your LV arm candy ever going out of style.

If you're after some inspiration, the best Louis Vuitton bags loved by celebrities, will help show you what styles are popular. A firm favourite with the fashion pack, Louis Vuitton bags have graced the arms of Naomi Campbell, Taylor Swift and Audrey Hepburn, proving they have the celebrity stamp of approval too. Scroll down to check out the most popular LV bags, celebrities love to carry.

Best Louis Vuitton bags loved by celebrities

1. Audrey Hepburn

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Legendary actress Audrey Hepburn was spotted carrying the Louis Vuitton Speedy at Heathrow airport back in 1966. The Breakfast at Tiffany’s star had specifically requested the bag to be made into a smaller silhouette so the Speedy 25 was born. If anyone can make that demand, it’s Ms Hepburn.

2. Julienne Moore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing head-to-toe LV, actress Julienne is clearly a fan of the French clothing brand and who can blame her? We’ve certainly got our eye on that sequin skirt. Accessorising her outfit with the Louis Vuitton Valisette BB mini tote bag, you can snap up second-hand styles over at Farfetch and second-hand luxury site Vestiaire Collective.

3. Jennifer Aniston

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Friends star Jennifer Aniston looks oh-so-chic attending a lavish LV party at the Louvre in Paris in 2017 wearing a navy blue tuxedo jacket and black bustier, all perfectly topped off with a small Louis Vuitton clutch bag, launched in 2014, resembling a small trunk it gives a nod to the brand's luggage roots.

4. Sarah Jessica Parker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Much like her Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw, SJP is a style icon so it’s no surprise that she has plenty of Louis Vuiton bags in her arsenal. Here, she is wearing the no-longer available Saumur 30 Messenger Bag as she travels through the airport in 2012, making it even more desirable.

5. Nicole Kidman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Making an appearance at the 2015 Oscars, Louis Vuitton was Nicole Kidman’s designer of choice wearing a sequin floor-sweeping gown and a signature white Petite Malle bag by the brand, inspired by the history of the LV trunks. Impeccably made, it’s a worthy design to invest in.

6. Twiggy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Legendary 60s model Twiggy stuck to a vintage LV brown monogram design, one of the best Louis Vuitton bags loved by celebrities, at the Vogue World: London 2023 event in London. Sourced from eBay, along with her red Tom Ford for Gucci fall 1996 suit, it’s not the first time she’s carried this bag - she also posed with it for Vogue in October 1967.

7. Naomi Campbell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Attending the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show in June 2023, model Naomi Campbell wore head-to-toe leather Louis Vuitton in a brown mini dress and jacket, proving that logos are well and truly in. She finished the look with a red and white monogram-print duffle bag for a pop of colour

8. Anna Wintour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fashion legend Anna Wintour has given a Louis Vuitton bag her approval choosing to carry her belongings in its monogram print clutch bag at the premiere for the Beckham documentary in October 2023.

9. Blake Lively

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like a ray of sunshine on a cold autumnal day, actress Blake Lively was spotted in New York City coordinating her sunny sweater with a yellow crossbody Louis Vuitton bag. The perfect dose of dopamine dressing, the wide-leg jeans add a '70s-inspired twist. We’re making note of this look for our transitional wardrobe stat.

10. Vogue Williams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Presenter Vogue has perfected a cosy winter look in an embroidered cable knit cardigan, the best skinny jeans, fringed boots, and a trusty Louis Vuitton Speedy holdall. A practical choice of LV arm candy, the Speedy will fit all the essentials and more.

11. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tapping into that quiet luxury trend, model Rosie keeps it simple during Paris Fashion Week with an understated black tote with a subtle LV logo for a head-to-toe monochromatic look. If you’re after a bag with longevity that’s guaranteed to go with everything, this is the one for you.

12. Miranda Kerr

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Miranda is also an ambassador for the designer brand, fronting the Pacific Chill fragrance campaign in 2023. The model has quite the collection of LV bags and we love this zesty Louis Vuitton grab bag she chose to wear with a metallic skirt and sleek leather trench for a elegant dinner with the brand.

13. Rebel Wilson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Actress Rebel Wilson is also a fan of the more brightly coloured Louis Vuitton handbags, sporting this sun-drenched shade in Malibu in August 2022. We love how she’s clashed her accessories with a hot pink jumpsuit for one joyful summery look.

14. Gemma Chan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Don’t be afraid to clash your monogram design LV bag with a printed frock like actress Gemma Chan at Wimbledon. And the game, set and match goes to the cute tennis ball purse attachment for a nod to the prestigious game.

15. Alexa Chung

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Can your LV bag go with your evening gown? Yes it can! As proven by presenter Alexa Chung and all round fashion icon, who chose to pair her Twisted Box Louis Vuitton bag with a shimmery gold frock for a London Fashion Week party in 2022.

16. Venus Williams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tennis Champion Venus Williams is seen at the Louis Vuitton men’s fashion show in 2022 with the reimagined classic hat box bag, as inspired by the brand’s travel heritage. The boxy shape is practical too - it's surprisingly roomy and can be worn crossbody.

17. Reese Witherspoon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Channelling her famous Legally Blonde character Elle Woods, Reese Witherspoon was spotted donning a hot pink LV Capucines bag. Featuring a grab handle and a long strap, it’s a chic everyday bag choice. We love how she’s colour matched her shoes too.

18. Sienna Miller

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sienna Miller barely gets it wrong in the style stakes and this look is no exception. Attending a Louis Vuitton show in 2019, the actress chose a stylish checked coat and the Louis Vuitton Cannes bag. The beauty case can be carried by its top handle like Sienna or via a removable leather strap.

19. Paris Hilton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Louis Vuitton is constantly reinventing its bags with a nod to the latest trends and in 2009 the designer collaborated with graffiti artist Stephen Sprouse as seen on socialite Paris Hilton in 2021, proving even the trend-led bags still have longevity.

20. Laverne Cox

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chic and sophisticated, we love this look from Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox. Opting for a more toned down version of the monogram-print bag, she teamed the tote with a classic camel coat and sleek loafers for a sharp look you can recreate with ease.

21. Alicia Vikander

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another Louis Vuitton muse, actress Alicia Vikander went for a sweet ladylike look with a sparkly LV mini bag and a chic head-to-toe monochrome outfit. A glamorous party purse for the evening, this iteration will look equally stylish against a pop of sequins too.

22. Rihanna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Singer Rihanna means business with this briefcase-inspired Louis Vuitton design. Perfect for adding polish to an otherwise casual look, she teamed the oversized clutch bag with a stripy polo shirt and low-rise baggy jeans. Rihanna starred in pal Pharrell Williams’ first menswear campaign for Louis Vuitton.

23. Elle Fanning

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to luxury luggage, no-one does it quite like Louis Vuitton. Actress Elle travelled in style sporting the Horizon 55 suitcase and a Speedy 35 city bag for a decadent airport look. The statement stripes and personalisation add an extra special touch.

24. Kendall Jenner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For those who like to travel light, take note from model Kendall Jenner’s choice of LV bags with this micro number from the early 00’s Takashi Murakami x Louis Vuitton collaboration. Just enough for a credit card and a lippy, the colourful monogram print gives it extra punch.

25. Chloe Moretz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Embracing that Parisian style, actress Chloe Moretz landed at Charles-de-Gaulle airport in Paris sporting an opulent LV suitcase. And why have one when you can have two? Chloe matched her luggage to a Louis Vuitton Pochette crossbody bag - a small but practical bag with pockets aplenty.

26. Kourtney Kardashian

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It looks like sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner may be taking inspo from each other as Kourtney has also been papped with the LV micro bag in a more traditional brown monogram print.

27. Taylor Swift

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In October 2023 singer Taylor Swift wore a Princess Diana-inspired oversized top and cycling shorts combo perfectly accessorised with a LV Camera Box bag for one achingly cool off-duty look. Finished with a casual baseball cap and a pair of New Balance x Ganni trainers, this outfit will never go out of style.

28. Zendaya

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Making the streets her catwalk, Zendaya brought the early 00s to 2023 donning a top and bag from the Louis Vuitton spring/summer 2004 collection during an appearance at Paris fashion week in October 2023. If you’re looking for a retro design - try shopping the best bag and dress rental services.

29. Emma Stone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Actress Emma Stone has been a longtime ambassador for Louis Vuitton, appearing in several ad campaigns so it’s not surprising that she has a coveted collection of its handbags too. She chose the boxy camera bag to accessorise her black gown at a private dinner for the French designer in June 2023.

30. Karen Gillan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How chic is this look? The best knee high boots - tick! Cape - tick! And a classic LV brown monogram bag - tick! Arriving at Good Morning America in May 2023, actress Karen Gillan showed off her style credentials. Known as the Tilsett bag, we love the curved silhouette for a fresh update.

31. Bella Hadid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another model with an ever growing collection of LV bags, Bella Hadid was seen in Paris in 2022 with a roomy brown and red monogram print holdall. A sleek everyday choice, it's smart enough for the office whilst still working with your jeans and the best cashmere jumpers at weekends too.

32. Emily Ratajkowski

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s nothing we don’t like about this killer outfit from Emily, from the menswear-inspired shirt to the vibrant, tailored trousers for an effortlessly polished look. Complete with gold metallic heels and a vintage Louis Vuitton mini bag it’s a 10/10 look. No notes.