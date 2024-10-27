6 enduringly chic pedicure colours to get now and keep on your toes all winter

While you may ease up on the frequency of your pedicure appointments come boot season, it's always a good idea to keep your toes in check and these luxe and versatile winter pedicure colours promise to do just that...

With our feet now safely tucked into slippers, boots and woolly socks, it may seem fairly pointless to book in for a pedicure. But, this treatment, aside from delivering a chic colour to your toenails, is a great way to maintain the health and aesthetic look of your feet. Plus, you just never know when an occasion might call for them to make an appearance. That said, leaving longer breaks between salon visits is an option (one many of us take) during the colder months, which is made all the easier if you opt for a timeless pedicure colour. The sort that will remain in style throughout the season, not just a week or two.

Luckily for us, the colour palette synonymous with winter boasts many a classic and elevated shade, not to mention the plethora of neutral pedicures at our disposal. So, if you're looking to keep your toes in tip-top condition, these are the six hues and designs to opt for...

The 6 winter pedicure colours to elevate your toes this season

Whether you plan to wear some strappy stiletto heels this party season or just want your toes to match your wintery burgundy nails, a pedicure is always a worthy investment of both your time and money. Mainly for the fact that it maintains the health and look of your feet as well as your nails.

If you're not clued in on what a pedicure involves (or how long a pedicure takes, for that matter), they tend to take between 45 minutes to an hour and feature exfoliation, nail trimming, cuticle maintenance and of course, the application of your chosen colour. If you're a frequent manicure getter, you'll know that nothing beats that post-salon freshness, so regardless of whether you're planning to keep your feet in hibernation this winter, it's still something of a self-care treat to yourself and your toes.

A post shared by Milly Mason (@millymason_) A photo posted by on

That said, with your toes not getting as many outings, opting for a subtle or timeless, wintery hue is definitely what we would suggest. After all, unlike our manicures, which tend to be more high-maintenance and changeable, it makes sense to go for more simplistic shades with a pedicure.

These types of colours will complement your winter wardrobe (be it your party attire or everyday loungewear) and allow you to leave longer breaks between your appointments, or at least, not feel any pressure to change up your nail colour each time. This is especially true if you prefer to just paint your toes at home - you can simply invest in one chic shade that you can reapply as and when needed.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Our winter pedicure staples

Nailcare, whether for our fingers or toes, is essential - especially if you're looking to prolong your pedicure. Thus we've rounded up a few wintertime staples, from a scrub to a nourishing foot cream.

1. A dark red pedicure

A post shared by Milly Mason (@millymason_) A photo posted by on

A dark red is perfect for this time of year (particularly around the festive period) but it's also one of those sophisticated colours that is always on-trend and manages to look effortlessly chic - especially when paired with a high-shine top coat

2. Milky pink pedicure

A post shared by Milly Mason (@millymason_) A photo posted by on

As with a neutral nail design, opting for a nude or milky sheer polish colour is a great choice. It's subtle but elevated and will help to keep your toes looking fresh.

3. Burgundy pedicure

After topping the list of short autumn nail trends and being regarded as one of the most expensive-looking colours, a burgundy pedicure is a no-brainer. It's dark, elegant and perfect for pairing with a wintery party outfit.

4. Simple French tip pedicure

A post shared by Milly Mason (@millymason_) A photo posted by on

Like a neutral look, a French tip pedicure is a classic and very clean choice. It's the sort of design that transcends all seasons and helps to enhance your natural nails. Plus, it allows for some subtle regrowth before you'll need to dash back to the salon.

5. Black pedicure

A post shared by Charlotte Emily (@charlotteemily_x_) A photo posted by on

Like a burgundy hue, a glossy black pedicure is chic and luxe-looking and complements any outfit and style of footwear, no matter the season.

6. Dark brown pedicure

A post shared by Milly Mason (@millymason_) A photo posted by on

A brown, like this one, is one of the most in-demand dark nail trends and is just perfect for wintertime. It's sleek and stylish, and again, won't go out of style before the cold weather ends.