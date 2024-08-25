How long does a pedicure take? What to know about timings and when to book, per a pro
The experts answer all our timing-related queries about pedicures - from how long they typically take to the overall longevity of newly polished toes...
Want to factor a pedicure into your busy schedule? We've quizzed the experts on average appointment times and when, in relation to your toe-showing event or holiday, you should book in...
With so many stylish pedicure trends to choose from, the temptation to book in for a toe-freshening appointment is ever-present - especially in the summer months. That said, if you've got limited availability or want to combine your treatment with a manicure let's say, knowing what a pedicure involves as well as how long it takes can be key to cramming it all in. Moreso if you're jetting off on a last-minute getaway or suddenly find yourself with an invite to a dressy event. If you're new to pedicures, it can also be helpful and less anxiety-inducing to know exactly what you're in for.
So, to that end, we've quizzed an A-list Manucurist on the ins and outs of pedicures, from the typical appointment times to how long the polished look lasts.
Everything you need to know about pedicure timings, per a pro
While you may already be familiar with what a pedicure entails and have your go-to timeless pedicure colours all picked out, we've rounded up a few things to note before booking in for a treatment - namely, how long it will take...
How long does a pedicure take?
“A pedicure in a salon typically takes between 45 minutes to an hour," says Tinu Bello, A-list Manucurist and Senior Ambassador for Mylee, before adding that, "a basic pedicure, which involves soaking, nail trimming, cuticle care, exfoliation, and polish, usually falls on the shorter end of that range."
If you're looking to add additional treatments, like a foot massage or callus removal, Bello notes that the "process can extend to an hour or slightly longer.”
As for how often you should get a pedicure, Bello recommends every four to six weeks: "This allows enough growth of the nails and cuticles to benefit from the treatment and prevents potential problems like ingrown toenails or callus buildup. If your feet are exposed to harsh conditions, such as frequent walking or wear open-toed shoes, you might need pedicures closer to every 4 weeks.”
When should you book in for a pedicure?
Now, if you're strapped for time and want to ensure that your chic, neutral pedicure look is done and dusted, ready for your next holiday or toe-showing event, Bello says: "A pedicure typically lasts about 2 to 4 weeks, depending on factors like nail growth, lifestyle, and the type of polish used."
Traditional nail polishes can start to chip faster compared to that of gels (which, according to Bello, tend to last for three or four weeks), making them a more low-maintenance option. If you want really flawless-looking toes however, Bello suggests booking your appointment, "1 to 3 days before you leave - to make sure your toes and feet look their best on your trip, and avoids any minimal wear and tear before you even start your journey."
If you're wanting to prolong your pedicure for as long as possible, there are a few steps you can add to your beauty regime - such as exfoliating your feet and applying lotion, to ward off dry and peeling skin. If you're painting your toenails at home, finishing the look with a high-shine top coat, like NAILKIND's Plumping Gloss, is also a good option for helping to ward off chips.
