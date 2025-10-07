The 'amazing' cleansing balm Alex Jones relies on after filming The One Show

Cleansing balms do the heavy lifting of your skincare routine in the most effortless manner possible - and Alex Jones has just the recommendation for you.

For many people, one of the best cleansers is an essential in our skincare routine when it comes to removing makeup, dirt, and daily grime. They arrive in many different forms, such as creams, gels, and the best cleansing balms. The latter of which is hailed for its ability to effortlessly melt away heavy, stubborn makeup - including the likes of waterproof mascaras.

Considering this, it might not come as a surprise that many television presenters' regimes include a cleansing balm. Speaking of which, The One Show presenter, Alex Jones, has lifted the lid on her favourite luxe cleansing formula, which has also reached cult status in the world of beauty. We've also spotted an array of Elemis deals waiting to be bagged right now, so you can save some pennies in the process.

The classic cleansing balm Alex Jones relies on after filming The One Show

With over 2,500 reviews on Amazon alone and an impressive average star rating of 4.6 out of five, it's no surprise that this formula has amassed a cult following thanks to its unique 3-in-1 texture that works to deeply cleanse, soothe, and hydrate. Infused with 20 different varieties of rose, the brand even claims to sell one every ten seconds.

Alex's skincare staple Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm View at Amazon RRP: £48 Offering a luxurious, spa-like experience from the comfort of your own home, Elemis' Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm transforms into an indulgent oil then a hydrating milk that effortlessly melts into the skin, gently removing traces of makeup, dirt, oil, and grime. Packed full of skin-loving plant oils, the formula works to cleanse, hydrate, and soften the complexion. Not to mention, it's also infused with English Rose Oleo Extract, which delivers a floral fragrance that is inspired by a countryside garden.

While we've already been let in on Alex Jones' face tan behind her television-worthy glow, which transforms her complexion from 'the colour of a magnolia wall' to looking 'like JLo', we're getting a further insight into her post-The One Show skincare ritual.

The star of the show? Jones reveals: “I’ve mentioned this before, to get all the makeup off after the show, I use Elemis. This is the, what [do] they call it, Rose Cleansing Balm. It smells, oh my goodness, amazing.”

A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson) A photo posted by on

In order to complete the cleansing routine, Jones uses the cleansing balm in tandem with the JoJo Glow Makeup Remover Pads. Giving us a glimpse into her skincare regime, Jones notes: “We use these so much. You can use these 200 times, so every time I take my makeup off, pop it in the wash and then [you're] good to go.”