The exact face tan Alex Jones relies on to transform her complexion from 'the colour of a magnolia wall' to a JLo glow

We know all too well that the thought of applying a face tan can be slightly daunting and cause scepticism as to what the results will look like, but these formulas harness the power to unlock a golden glow all year round.

Much like the best self-tans, which ensure a streak-free, sun-kissed appearance, investing in the best fake tan for your face is the answer to unlocking a bronzed complexion in no time at all - all without having to jet off to a sunny destination. In fact, these buys are the television industry's secret to ensuring presenters adorn enviably healthy-looking skin - something that Alex Jones knows all too well.

Speaking of which, Jones took to Instagram to unveil the "magic" face self-tan that leaves her with a JLo-esque glow - and we've added it straight into our baskets in order to maintain our summer holiday tan during the colder months ahead.

The exact face tan behind Alex Jones' healthy glowing complexion

Boasting a skin-first formula, Alex Jones' favourite face self-tan is packed full of nourishing ingredients to hydrate and calm the skin, whilst working to reduce the appearance of pores and impart the ultimate lasting radiance. The outcome? A natural-looking glow all year round that's good enough for gracing television screens and walking paparazzi-filled red carpets.

Alex's favourite face tan Vita Liberata The H.A+ Deep Moisture Face Tan With Niacinamide View at Lookfantastic RRP: £24 Equipped with a plethora of skin-loving ingredients, this self-tan has been designed to use specifically on your face. In fact, its blend of grape, papaya and aloe extracts nourish and soothe the skin, whilst hyaluronic acid delivers a plumper appearance. Developing in up to eight hours, you'll be treated to a radiant, natural-looking golden glow.

In a video posted to Instagram, The One Show presenter gave her followers a rundown of her favourite beauty products that she reaches for daily, Jones noted in her caption: "Some of you have asked what products I use and I thought I’d show you some of my current favourites. These are ones I go back to time and time again."

After detailing Neutrogena's Deep Moisture Fast Absorbing Body Lotion as her dry skin saviour and sharing her love for one of the best cleansing balms (Elemis' Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm, in case you were intrigued), Jones was noticeably stopped in her tracks as she revealed her go-to face tan. “This, oh my goodness. I am honestly the colour of a magnolia wall without this," she says.

A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson) A photo posted by on

As for the product she was referencing, Alex reveals: "This is Vita Liberata [The H.A+ Deep Moisture Face Tan], we use this a lot in work, it’s like an instant tan." Working to deliver your complexion with a natural, sun-kissed glow, Jones' raving review is a testament to the results of the formula as she says: "Next thing you know, you look like JLo - it’s magic."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In terms of application, the brand recommend prepping your skin by cleansing and exfoliating first. For lighter, more buildable results, apply over the best face moisturiser using your fingertips or a brush. For deeper results, simply apply directly onto the skin. Also, be sure to thoroughly wash your fingertips after application to avoid having to Google how to get fake tan off hands.