The soft but chic nail colour all of the minimalists are wearing this summer
If you're seeking a manicure that is summery but understated, please turn your attention to sage green nails...
For those who desire a summery update to their manicure, without straying too far into the season's typically bright and pastel colour palette, sage green nails offer the perfect subtle pop...
While we concede that green nail designs for summer are hardly revolutionary, sage is proving to be the unexpected go-to for manicure lovers everywhere, perfectly combining two themes from the list of 2024 nail trends; minimalism and pastels. Sage green, like its namesake, boasts a herbaceous but muted finish, adding just the right amount of summeriness, without being too vibrant or distracting.
It's understated and certainly deserves to be counted among the most expensive-looking nail colours. So, with that in mind, we've rounded up four stylish ways to sport the hue - along with all our sage green nail staples for the perfect at-home mani...
Why sage is the versatile and oh-so-chic nail colour we're wearing this summer
As mentioned, sage offers the best of both worlds - a wash of pastel that translates perfectly to summer, whilst also remaining subtle and under-the-radar. It offers a stylish compromise for minimalist nail lovers, who may not wish to part with their milky and neutral nail colours, regardless of the season.
It's also not just a summer nail colour, in fact, we'd go as far as to call it an evergreen well...green - as it's ideal for spring, autumn and winter alike, thanks to its cool, grey-ish undertones.
Our sage green nail staples
RRP: £29
This Chanel colour is a true timeless sage. It's cool enough to work for autumn and even winter, whilst still featuring that signature hints of green for spring and summer - and let's not forget about the high-shine finish.
RRP: £16.50
For a sage with a slightly greener and minty quality, this hue from Nailberry is perfect - plus, the formula is designed to allow your nails to still absorb moisturise, making for healthier and conditioned nailbeds.
For perfectly polished talons, we recommend starting your routine with one of the best nail strengtheners and finishing it with a drop of cuticle oil on each nail. And if you want an ultra-pampering moment, exfoliate your hands pre or post manicure, with a body scrub - like this Jo Malone Vitamin E scrub, (available at John Lewis).
Our favourite sage green nail ideas
1. Squoval sage green nails
A photo posted by gel.bymegan on
If sage is the perfect summer colour for minimalist manicure lovers, than squoval is the perfect nail shape. It's refined and subtle and when combined with this muted shade, you've got quite the stylish look on your hands (literally).
2. Sage French tip nails
A post shared by WE△THERED PENNY
A photo posted by aweatheredpenny on
French tip nails are also all the rage right now, so it only makes sense to pair the two together. For a really elevated look, we recommend pairing your sage hue with either a milky nude or clear base coat (as seen above).
3. Sage square nails
A photo posted by beautybybethsmith on
Square nails are back and they pair beautifully with this cool-toned green, for a polished and sophisticated manicure.
4. Glazed sage
A photo posted by gelsbyfliss on
When in doubt, add a wash of chrome! If you're already sporting a sage colour, refresh it with an icy shimmer or else, opt for this combination for summer events and holidays - for glamourous and elevated look.
