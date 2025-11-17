Everyone rushes to snap up these nourishing Olay body lotions in America, and now they've just launched in the UK

The lineup of four Olay body lotions
As temperatures start to dip, you might be reminded to prioritise your body care routine - and Olay has the perfect launch just for you.

It can be easy to neglect body care; however, it's worth noting that it holds just as much importance as investing in one of the best face moisturisers. Whether you nab a rich body cream or a best-smelling body lotion, these formulas are essential for maintaining the health of your skin barrier, to hydrate, nourish, and protect the skin - especially when the winter months roll around.

Why we're investing in Olay's trending body lotions this winter

Each working to target a number of different body care concerns, whether that be dullness, dryness, or texture, Olay's lineup of trending body lotions has amassed a cult following over in the US - and now they've finally touched down on UK shores.

Many a beauty lover who lives in the UK has a long shopping wish list whenever they catch a flight to America, to snap up the buys that we can't get over here on the other side of the pond. And these ever-popular Olay body lotions find a way into many of our suitcases during our travels to the US.

Having only hit the market a mere few weeks ago, the body lotions are already proving to be popular on UK soil. With an array of customers' thoughts already flooding in, the reviews speak for themselves. Each one of the body lotions has earned over a 4.7 average star rating, with shoppers having "definitely noticed the difference" in their skin and hailing their ability to "deeply hydrate" the skin.

