Everyone rushes to snap up these nourishing Olay body lotions in America, and now they've just launched in the UK

As temperatures start to dip, you might be reminded to prioritise your body care routine - and Olay has the perfect launch just for you.

It can be easy to neglect body care; however, it's worth noting that it holds just as much importance as investing in one of the best face moisturisers. Whether you nab a rich body cream or a best-smelling body lotion, these formulas are essential for maintaining the health of your skin barrier, to hydrate, nourish, and protect the skin - especially when the winter months roll around.

Having earned cult status over in the US thanks to their effective formulas and jumbo-sized bottles, Olay's much-loved body lotions have quietly made their way over to the UK. Here's why everyone's talking about the lotions in question and why they deserve to be on your radar.

Why we're investing in Olay's trending body lotions this winter

Each working to target a number of different body care concerns, whether that be dullness, dryness, or texture, Olay's lineup of trending body lotions has amassed a cult following over in the US - and now they've finally touched down on UK shores.

Best for firming Olay Olay Niacinamide Regenerist Firming Body Lotion View at Boots RRP: £14.99 Arguably the most talked-about body lotion of the bunch, Niacinamide Regenerist works to restore the skin's strength over time, revealing a visibly smoother, softer texture. Formulated with niacinamide, glycerin, and vitamins B3 and B5, this lotion not only offers long-lasting, non-greasy hydration but also penetrates ten layers deep to renew and restore the skin’s natural moisture barrier. Best for smoothing Olay Olay Collagen Peptide Restoring Body Lotion View at Boots RRP: £14.99 The main aim for the brand's Collagen Peptide Restoring Body Lotion is to restore the strength of the skin, improve elasticity, and noticeably smooth the appearance of the skin. This particular formula is rich in collagen peptide, vitamin B3 and glycerin, which work in harmony to renew, moisturise, and strengthen your complexion. Best for hydration Olay Olay Hyaluronic Acid Replenishing Body Lotion View at Boots RRP: £14.99 If your skin is seeking hydration, the Hyaluronic Body Moisturiser Lotion might just be the one for you. This fast-absorbing lotion is packed full with hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and vitamins B3 and B5 to aid 24-hour deep hydration, while also working to restore the skin's natural moisture barrier over time for a smoother, stronger complexion. Best for brightening Olay Olay Vitamin C Brightening Body Lotion View at Boots RRP: £14.99 Wave goodbye to dry, dull skin with the Vitamin C Brightening Body Lotion, a lightweight moisturising formula that melts into the skin. Enriched with vitamin C, B3, and glycerin, not only does this buy work to intensely hydrate, support, and renew the skin barrier, but it also aims to banish dullness by evening the skin tone.

Many a beauty lover who lives in the UK has a long shopping wish list whenever they catch a flight to America, to snap up the buys that we can't get over here on the other side of the pond. And these ever-popular Olay body lotions find a way into many of our suitcases during our travels to the US.

Having only hit the market a mere few weeks ago, the body lotions are already proving to be popular on UK soil. With an array of customers' thoughts already flooding in, the reviews speak for themselves. Each one of the body lotions has earned over a 4.7 average star rating, with shoppers having "definitely noticed the difference" in their skin and hailing their ability to "deeply hydrate" the skin.