The curl-boosting mascara that Scarlett Johansson has been using for ‘a very long time’

Looking to give your eyelashes some oomph and curl? Scarlett Johansson's mascara would make a stellar addition to any makeup routine.

Picking the best mascaras to add to your shopping basket can sometimes be an overwhelming task thanks to the abundance of formulas available to choose from on the market. Whether you're seeking one of the best mascaras for straight lashes to boost lift and curl, or perhaps one of the best natural-looking mascaras for those who prefer a barely-there look, there's sure to be an option for you.

That said, we're all ears when it comes to hearing mascara recommendations, especially from some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Speaking of which, Scarlett Johansson has lifted the lid on the volumising and curl-boosting mascara that her beauty arsenal makes home to - in fact, the actress loves it so much that she's been using it for years now.

The luxe mascara that Scarlett Johansson has been using for years

Despite being housed in a sleek metallic silver tube and blazoned with the luxury label's recognisable monogrammed logo, this mascara is actually loved for the quality formula nestled inside. In fact, Scarlett Johansson isn't the only fan of this buy, it's actually amassed thousands of highly-rated reviews over the years.

One customer hailed its thickening and lengthening formula that 'enhances the thinnest of lashes', while another shopper noted how their straight lashes have 'never been able to hold a curl until I tried this'.

Scarlett's favourite mascara DIOR Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara View at Sephora $35 at Neiman Marcus $35 at Bergdorf Goodman RRP: £35 Enriched with cornflower floral water, the Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara not only enhances lashes for a long-wearing volumised, curled and fanned effect, but also simultaneously nourishing and fortifying them. The result? Wider eyes with longer-looking lashes. Plus, its refillable casing also looks incredibly chic, too!

In conversation with Allure, the actress shared her go-to beauty essentials, including her ultimate dessert island product (spoiler, it's her brand's Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum) and favourite fuchsia pink Tweezerman Tweezers. However, it was her mascara of choice that piqued our interest.

It appears that mascara is a non-negotiable step within Scarlett's routine, as she noted: "I definitely wear mascara every day." But, as for the exact formula she reaches for on a daily basis, she revealed: "This is the mascara I use, it's the Diorshow [Iconic Overcurl] Mascara."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Having launched over ten years ago, this formula isn't a new face to the beauty landscape and nor is it a recent addition to Johansson's very own beauty bag, she admits: "I've been using this product for a very long time, and I know all of you have too."