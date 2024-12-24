Our beauty team's one-minute tricks for expensive-looking makeup that lasts

From wearing a classic festive red lip to a clever highlighter placement, the woman&home beauty team reveal the one-minute tricks they'll be relying on for an opulent and seamless makeup look this festive season...

Many of us are already equipped with the best makeup tips for older women, be that opting for best lightweight foundation or prepping your complexion with one of the best face moisturisers. However, you may also be on the hunt for quick and easy tricks to elevate your makeup for the festive party season.

Thankfully, for those wanting to unlock an effortlessly chic and expensive look, our beauty team have shared their favourite one-minute tips that help take their makeup to the next level - and can do the same to yours too...

The woman&home beauty team's one-minute makeup tricks

From a concealer trick that awakens the eyes to layering the best liquid blush for a long-lasting healthy glow, our very own beauty team reveals the top tips and tricks they rely on for expensive-looking makeup...

1. Use concealer as eye primer

While concealer may be the hardest working product in her makeup bag during the winter, Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim's application trick might surprise you: "Yes, I use concealer on my festive-frazzle eye bags and Rudolf-like nose (I have a child in nursery, therefore I’ve had a cold since September), but my real one-minute makeup hack is using it to create flawless eye looks."

Fiona hails this nifty makeup tip for its incredibly versatile nature, she says: "One fast swipe across my eyelids acts as a primer, covering little veins and making eyeshadow stick around and the shade really pop."

It also does a stellar job at 'cleaning up' eyeliner looks, effortlessly correcting any smudges or mistakes, Fiona recommends: "Cotton buds still leave smudgy traces that can look a bit grungy and emphasise dark circles, but a tiny dab of concealer carefully blended around a liquid cat eye or kohl flick makes it appear pro-level precise and brightens the whole area, making me appear less tired than I invariably am by Christmas day."

Fiona's favourite By Terry Hyaluronic Serum Concealer View at Cult Beauty RRP: £39 As for Fiona's go-to concealer, she finds herself reaching for By Terry's Hyaluronic Serum option, which boasts a lightweight, buildable coverage formula that's ideal for those with thirsty skin. Infused with eight different types of hyaluronic acid, plus brightening magnolia flower complex and caffeine extract, this works to conceal redness, while brightening dull areas - plus, it boasts a radiance-boosting finish, too. Affordable option E.l.f. Hydrating Camo Concealer View at Amazon RRP: £7 For those on the hunt for a more affordable alternative, Fiona's makeup bag also makes home to e.l.f's Hydrating Camo Concealer. Offering a similar hydrating formula and satin finish, this lightweight product boasts slightly more coverage, which is great for concealing blemishes and dark circles. Radiance-boosting Saie Slip Tint Radiant All-Over Concealer View at Cult Beauty RRP: £22 Staying on the radiance-boosting concealer trend, Saie's Slip Tint buy is also a stellar choice. Enriched with skin-loving ingredients, such as hydrating glycerin, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, this creamy concealer effortlessly minimises blemishes, dark circles and pigmentation, while also working to brighten your complexion.

2. Long-lasting blush layering

Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett loves a healthy flush of colour on the apples of her cheeks, but often finds her blush disappearing throughout the day: "Personally, I think blush is the secret to cohesive and expensive-looking makeup, but I do find that it tends to fade throughout the day."

To combat this, Sennen layers different formulas of blush in order to boost its longevity, she says: "This definitely elevates my makeup to give me a healthy rosy glow, but also ensures that it lasts longer - which is especially key if you’re set to be in for a long night."

"I opt for a cream or liquid blush formula first to add an initial pop of colour, before setting in place with a powder blush." As for exactly which products she uses, you'll typically find her in Milk Makeup Jelly Tint Blush in 'Fizz', before layering NARS Powder Blush in 'Orgasm' over the top.

3. Brow bone highlighter

For Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, a party or occasion look is all about the glow, and she has one go-to placement that makes all the difference, subtly drawing attention to her eyeshadow look of choice: "When I really want to elevate or quickly refresh my makeup, I like to apply a cream highlighter (Chanel's Essentiel Baume Glow Stick in Moonlight Kiss is my favourite) to my brow bone."

Applying the creamy highlighter stick with her ring finger to give a natural, pearlescent glow, Naomi "dabs the product from where my brow begins to slope down - and where the bone is most pronounced - before blending it downwards, aiming for just above where my cheekbone highlighter sits."

Naomi's go-to pick CHANEL Baume Essentiel Glow Stick in 'Moonlight Kiss' View at CHANEL RRP: £38 CHANEL's Baume Essential Glow Stick is a firm favourite in Naomi's makeup arsenal for a reason. This hydrating highlighter balm stick seamlessly melts into the skin, working to reflect the light for a subtle glimmering radiance. Simply swipe onto your complexion, or use your fingertip to dab it on, for the most effortless pearlescent glow. Icy glow Pixi On-The-Glow Superglow Highlighter in 'Ice Pearl' View at Boots RRP: £18 Pixi's On-The-Glow Superglow Highlighter is a great alternative, with a slightly more affordable price tag. Arriving in four versatile shades, this creamy highlighter not only offers a lit-from-within glow but is also infused with ginseng, aloe vera and an array of fruit extracts which help to nourish, hydrate and condition the complexion. Ultimate dewy finish Charlotte Tilbury Easy Highlighter Wand View at Charlotte Tilbury RRP: £20 Much like some of the best Charlotte Tilbury products, this highlighter wand boasts the ability to unlock a luminous, dewy complexion. Effortlessly gliding onto the skin, this balmy formula works to sculpt your cheekbones and bring life into your complexion - the ultimate secret to achieving an illuminated glow, even while on the go.

4. Opt for a red lip

As the designated chef on Christmas Day, Digital Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar always opts for a quick and easy, yet incredibly effective makeup look: "My getting ready routine is somewhere in between whipping up my Yorkshire batter and popping my roasties in for their second cook - i.e. very quick."

Taking a more traditional festive approach, Aleesha's top tip involves opting for a bold red lip: "I'll usually pop on some glowy foundation and a quick slick of mascara and liner, but to take my look to a festive level, my must is a red lip."

Swapping out your everyday nude lippie for a bolder alternative adds a chic touch to your makeup, Aleesha says: "A deep pigmented red makes me look finished, expensive and oh so of-the-season." Plus, this pared-back bold lip trend is celebrity-loved look that's set to be popular in 2025...