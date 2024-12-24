Our beauty team's one-minute tricks for expensive-looking makeup that lasts
Using products already in your collection, these easy tips will unlock an effortlessly chic look in no time...
From wearing a classic festive red lip to a clever highlighter placement, the woman&home beauty team reveal the one-minute tricks they'll be relying on for an opulent and seamless makeup look this festive season...
Many of us are already equipped with the best makeup tips for older women, be that opting for best lightweight foundation or prepping your complexion with one of the best face moisturisers. However, you may also be on the hunt for quick and easy tricks to elevate your makeup for the festive party season.
Thankfully, for those wanting to unlock an effortlessly chic and expensive look, our beauty team have shared their favourite one-minute tips that help take their makeup to the next level - and can do the same to yours too...
The woman&home beauty team's one-minute makeup tricks
From a concealer trick that awakens the eyes to layering the best liquid blush for a long-lasting healthy glow, our very own beauty team reveals the top tips and tricks they rely on for expensive-looking makeup...
1. Use concealer as eye primer
While concealer may be the hardest working product in her makeup bag during the winter, Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim's application trick might surprise you: "Yes, I use concealer on my festive-frazzle eye bags and Rudolf-like nose (I have a child in nursery, therefore I’ve had a cold since September), but my real one-minute makeup hack is using it to create flawless eye looks."
Fiona hails this nifty makeup tip for its incredibly versatile nature, she says: "One fast swipe across my eyelids acts as a primer, covering little veins and making eyeshadow stick around and the shade really pop."
It also does a stellar job at 'cleaning up' eyeliner looks, effortlessly correcting any smudges or mistakes, Fiona recommends: "Cotton buds still leave smudgy traces that can look a bit grungy and emphasise dark circles, but a tiny dab of concealer carefully blended around a liquid cat eye or kohl flick makes it appear pro-level precise and brightens the whole area, making me appear less tired than I invariably am by Christmas day."
Fiona's favourite
RRP: £39
As for Fiona's go-to concealer, she finds herself reaching for By Terry's Hyaluronic Serum option, which boasts a lightweight, buildable coverage formula that's ideal for those with thirsty skin. Infused with eight different types of hyaluronic acid, plus brightening magnolia flower complex and caffeine extract, this works to conceal redness, while brightening dull areas - plus, it boasts a radiance-boosting finish, too.
Affordable option
RRP: £7
For those on the hunt for a more affordable alternative, Fiona's makeup bag also makes home to e.l.f's Hydrating Camo Concealer. Offering a similar hydrating formula and satin finish, this lightweight product boasts slightly more coverage, which is great for concealing blemishes and dark circles.
Radiance-boosting
RRP: £22
Staying on the radiance-boosting concealer trend, Saie's Slip Tint buy is also a stellar choice. Enriched with skin-loving ingredients, such as hydrating glycerin, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, this creamy concealer effortlessly minimises blemishes, dark circles and pigmentation, while also working to brighten your complexion.
2. Long-lasting blush layering
Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett loves a healthy flush of colour on the apples of her cheeks, but often finds her blush disappearing throughout the day: "Personally, I think blush is the secret to cohesive and expensive-looking makeup, but I do find that it tends to fade throughout the day."
To combat this, Sennen layers different formulas of blush in order to boost its longevity, she says: "This definitely elevates my makeup to give me a healthy rosy glow, but also ensures that it lasts longer - which is especially key if you’re set to be in for a long night."
"I opt for a cream or liquid blush formula first to add an initial pop of colour, before setting in place with a powder blush." As for exactly which products she uses, you'll typically find her in Milk Makeup Jelly Tint Blush in 'Fizz', before layering NARS Powder Blush in 'Orgasm' over the top.
Blush tint
RRP: £22
As proved in our Milk Cooling Water Jelly Tint review, our entire beauty team is a fan of these jelly blushes. Offering a sheer flush of colour, this unique buildable formula delivers a soft and subtle peachy hue that lasts all day (and night) long - making it the perfect base for this layering trick.
Powder blush
RRP: £34
You'll find this iconic powder blush in almost all beauty editors' makeup bags, so it's no surprise that this compact has achieved cult classic status in the beauty world. Equipped with ultra-fine, pearlescent pigments that work to blur the skin and leave a vibrant hue, NARS' 'Orgasm' Blush boasts a weightless finish that seamlessly blends into the complexion.
Cream blush
RRP: £16
For those on the hunt for the best cream blush to invest in, let us introduce you to REFY's Cream Blush. Perfect for those who prefer a minimalistic and natural pop of colour, this buildable, radiance-boosting blush adds a subtle hue to your cheeks for the ultimate healthy glow.
3. Brow bone highlighter
For Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, a party or occasion look is all about the glow, and she has one go-to placement that makes all the difference, subtly drawing attention to her eyeshadow look of choice: "When I really want to elevate or quickly refresh my makeup, I like to apply a cream highlighter (Chanel's Essentiel Baume Glow Stick in Moonlight Kiss is my favourite) to my brow bone."
Applying the creamy highlighter stick with her ring finger to give a natural, pearlescent glow, Naomi "dabs the product from where my brow begins to slope down - and where the bone is most pronounced - before blending it downwards, aiming for just above where my cheekbone highlighter sits."
Naomi's go-to pick
RRP: £38
CHANEL's Baume Essential Glow Stick is a firm favourite in Naomi's makeup arsenal for a reason. This hydrating highlighter balm stick seamlessly melts into the skin, working to reflect the light for a subtle glimmering radiance. Simply swipe onto your complexion, or use your fingertip to dab it on, for the most effortless pearlescent glow.
Icy glow
RRP: £18
Pixi's On-The-Glow Superglow Highlighter is a great alternative, with a slightly more affordable price tag. Arriving in four versatile shades, this creamy highlighter not only offers a lit-from-within glow but is also infused with ginseng, aloe vera and an array of fruit extracts which help to nourish, hydrate and condition the complexion.
Ultimate dewy finish
RRP: £20
Much like some of the best Charlotte Tilbury products, this highlighter wand boasts the ability to unlock a luminous, dewy complexion. Effortlessly gliding onto the skin, this balmy formula works to sculpt your cheekbones and bring life into your complexion - the ultimate secret to achieving an illuminated glow, even while on the go.
4. Opt for a red lip
As the designated chef on Christmas Day, Digital Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar always opts for a quick and easy, yet incredibly effective makeup look: "My getting ready routine is somewhere in between whipping up my Yorkshire batter and popping my roasties in for their second cook - i.e. very quick."
Taking a more traditional festive approach, Aleesha's top tip involves opting for a bold red lip: "I'll usually pop on some glowy foundation and a quick slick of mascara and liner, but to take my look to a festive level, my must is a red lip."
Swapping out your everyday nude lippie for a bolder alternative adds a chic touch to your makeup, Aleesha says: "A deep pigmented red makes me look finished, expensive and oh so of-the-season." Plus, this pared-back bold lip trend is celebrity-loved look that's set to be popular in 2025...
Aleesha's must-have
RRP: £28
Whenever Aleesha's wearing a red lip, you can be assured that this vibrant Charlotte Tilbury number is the product behind it. Enriched with a blend of waxes, light-diffusing pigments and an antioxidant extract from the Lipstick Tree, this nourishing lippie works to define, plump and soften your pout.
A cult classic red
RRP: £16
We can't talk about bold lips without including arguably one of the most well-known red lipstick shades of all time, of course, it's MAC's Ruby Woo. Delivering a vibrantly bold tomato-hue, this iconic lipstick boasts a moisturising formula that makes for comfortable wear and a silky satin-matte finish - without any feathering or flaking.
Budget-friendly buy
RRP: £5.99
Rimmel lipsticks offer an intense pop of colour, an illuminating formula and the appearance of a fuller pout, without boasting a hefty price tag to match. This 'River-Ting Red' hue is the perfect go-to red shade that's set to make a lasting impression, while its creamy formula ensures smooth, soft and comfortable wear all day long.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
- Fiona McKimBeauty Editor, womanandhome.com
- Aleesha BadkarDigital Beauty Editor, woman&home
- Naomi JamiesonDigital Beauty Writer
