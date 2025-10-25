The 'staple mascara' Kate Hudson relies on for dramatic, smudge-proof lashes is a forgotten classic

As someone with naturally straight lashes, I look to celebrities for quality mascara recommendations to give my lashes a red carpet-ready look - especially when the buys don't break the bank.

It's fair to say the best mascara means something different to everyone; some find themselves reaching for formulas that are designed to add length, while others may opt for curl-boosting buys. As for Kate Hudson, her makeup bag makes home to one of the best volumising mascaras, which works to deliver drama and definition to your peepers in just a few strokes.

Despite what you may think after reading the above, the A-list actress' preferred mascara is actually an affordable buy that has had a spot on the beauty market for over 50 years - and you can find it stocked in your nearest high street store. With a price tag of less than £8, here's why we're following suit and snapping it up.

The £8 drugstore mascara that Kate Hudson swears by for defined lashes

Kate Hudson has lifted the lid on the mascara you can expect to find nestled in her makeup bag, and it's not what you might expect. In fact, the formula in question has reached cult status thanks to its ability to deliver dramatic lashes, stand strong against smudging, and its affordable price tag...

Maybelline's Waterproof Great Lash Mascara is a cult classic for a reason. Not only does its formula allow for long-lasting, smudge-proof wear, but it's also conditioning to ensure a smooth application process. Its precise brush has also been designed to seamlessly coat each and every lash, delivering a dramatic, separated and fuller-looking effect - without causing any clumping.

Sharing an insight into her beauty and wellness routine during an interview with MindBodyGreen, Hudson lifted the lid on some of her all-time favourite beauty formulas - including the Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream for a nourished complexion and By Terry Tea to Tan Face and Body for a sun-kissed glow.

However, when quizzed on her go-to budget buy, the actress revealed: "I will forever love the pink and green mascara [from] Maybelline. It's super black, the waterproof is really good… It's just such a good staple mascara." Hudson might not have named the mascara, but going by her description, there's only one formula that it could be - Maybelline's Great Lash Mascara.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Savion Washington / Stringer)

Boasting a precise conical brush and a buildable formula that creates dramatic, fuller looking lashes in just a few strokes, it seems it's not just us who feel a sense of nostalgia when it comes to this drugstore mascara. Hudson adds: "It's the mascara that you looked at growing up like, 'Oh, I can't wait to be able to use that mascara.'"