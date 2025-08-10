If you try one product this week, make it a radiant, hydrating foundation that makes your skin sing

I tend to write about affordable products in this column to keep things as democratic and useful as possible. It's also a bit more compelling, don't you think? A surprisingly brilliant budget buy that I'd choose over expectedly good shiny designer ones.

But now and then, I get my hands on a luxury product that's such an overachiever it deserves special dispensation - such as the subject of today's Sunday Service, one of the best lightweight foundations I've tried in a long time.

It's got a uniquely silky feel, overflows with skincare ingredients, and creates bang-on coverage for skin that looks even, but also, weirdly, like it's not got foundation on it at all.

Why this glow-giving serum foundation is my beauty buy of the week

A bit of context: This week, I visited the new Givenchy Beauty space in Harrods to sniff some scent, play with the latest launches, and meet senior national makeup artist Claire Mulleady.

Face time with experts is one of the best bits of my job. I learn more watching an artist at work and chatting away for ten minutes than I would from hours of social media scrolling.

The brilliant Claire glanced at me and just knew that Rose Perfecto in 118 was exactly my shade of lipstick, showed me how to apply Givenchy's pretty but confusing-looking pastel powder quads (not confusing at all, it turns out: swirl and dust), and deftly painted on Prism Libre Glow Foundation.

Givenchy Beauty Prisme Libre Glow Serum Foundation £48 at Givenchy Beauty $43 at Nordstrom $43 at Neiman Marcus Reader, this stuff is next level. The slippy texture spreads out into a radiant glaze - if you want, a second helping will deliver a more 'flawless' finish, says Claire. It also contains skincare ingredients at levels that actually make a difference, namely ceramides and hydrating hyaluronic acid, at a tiny weight that your skin drinks right in, leaving it plumped and juicy-looking. Hopping off my packed train home (Givenchy at Harrods to the southbound Windrush Line, my life in a nutshell), a mirror check revealed my polished yet skin-like complexion. Things I don't love - redness, large pores - were blurred, but things I do - little freckles - just showed through.

(Image credit: Future / Fiona McKim)

Feeling compelled to bend my budget-buys-only policy for this column, I took some selfies right there at the station to prove how long-lasting and lovely this foundation is - as you see above.

In defense of my transgression: I have said on the record in my best foundation guide that base is a) the most important element of your makeup routine and b) one of the only cosmetics where cost almost always correlates to greatness. So at least I am consistent in my inconsistency.

And if Givenchy anything is simply not within your means, that's ok - I'll be back next week with something that is. Sounds good? Great! Let's chat next Sunday.