Lookfantastic's indulgently nourishing mask edit has arrived perfectly in time for the colder season

As the seasons change and temperatures dip, your hair and skin might be feeling parched, dull and in need of some well-deserved pampering TLC.

Let us tell you, equipping your routine with one of the best face masks or best hair masks is the epitome of championing a self-care evening. Whether your complexion is seeking a hit of hydration or your strands are feeling brittle and dry, whatever your body is in need of, there's most likely a mask for it.

This is something that Lookfantastic understands all too well. Jumping on-board the recent popularity in beauty boxes (we're looking at you, Boots' Korean Skincare box) the retailer have debuted their all-new Mask Edit. Boasting a plethora of different mask types, from sheet masks to eye patches, it's no surprise that this nifty set has already garnered interest on social media - and we're certain it won't be sticking around for long.

Why we're treating ourselves to Lookfantastic's Mask Edit this season

Boasting an impressive value of over £110, whilst sporting an approachable price tag of just £35, the Lookfantastic Mask Edit has been a topic of conversation on social media - and rightfully so. Hosting an array of buys that are steeped in nourishing, hydrating and reparative ingredients, this tailored box not only makes for an indulgent pamper treat for yourself but is also one of the best skincare gift sets to buy for a loved one ahead of the festive season.

Contents worth £110+ Lookfantastic The Mask Edit View at Lookfantastic RRP: £35 | $46.90 Number of items: 10 (6 full size) Value of box: £110 Highest value item: £19 What's included? Treat yourself to daily indulgence with this curated edit of masks, featuring a selection of face masks, sheet masks, hair masks and eye patches that harness nourishing blends and luxe ingredients. Think buys from big name brands such as Barbara Sturm, Garnier and Laneige.

What's inside the Lookfantastic Mask Edit

Want to take a peek inside? We've curated a list of the contents where you can expect to discover a plethora of mask varieties from some of the top brands on the market, including popular Korean skincare brands.

Where to buy the Lookfantastic Mask Edit

For those wanting to snap up Lookfantastic's Mask Edit, you'll be able to purchase it exclusively by shopping via the multi-retailer's website. That said, with every purchase of the beauty box, you'll enjoy free 2-3 days tracked delivery. However, for those wanting it on their doorstep the very next day, you can opt for Express Delivery for an extra £5.95.

How long is the Lookfantastic Mask Edit available to shop?

While we don't know exactly how long the Lookfantastic Mask Edit will be in stock for, what we do know is that it's limited edition launch so won't be sticking around forever. It's also worth noting that there's been a fair bit of talk about the box in question on social media, so if you're eyeing it up, you might want to snap it up now to avoid missing out.