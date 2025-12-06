Holly berry nails are the jolly and effortlessly chic look to request this winter season

While chic and Christmassy are two words you might not always pair together, holly berry nails are more than deserving of the combo, with their rich red colour and dainty leafy designs.

Now that party season is firmly upon us, you may be feeling the draw to swap the more modern and trendy 2025 nail trends for a classic festive manicure. And before you scrunch your nose up at the idea of candy cane-inspired stripes and glittery gold polishes, fear not, classy Christmas nails do indeed exist. In fact, one mani concept immediately springs to mind, and it's both timeless and luxe, rolled into one, whilst also offering a fair amount of versatility, depending on your preferences.

The look, like most of our favourite December nail ideas, takes inspiration from a quintessentially festive motif, in this case, the holly berry, and can either be interpreted into cute nail art or a juicy pop of red. So, if you're keen to fully embrace the holiday spirit, these are the six holly berry-inspired nails to consider...

Why we're loving holly berry nails for the festive countdown

When it comes to choosing your December manicure, there are many routes you can take. You can keep things simple with a clean and neutral nail look, subtly mark the season with both festive colours (like red and green) and short Christmas nails, or go all out with glitters and more obvious designs - like candy canes, bows and fir trees.

In our minds, holly berry nails can tick all of the above, depending on your preference. You could, for instance, adorn each nail with two green spikey leaves joined with red dots to represent the berries over a nude or white base colour. Or you can break down the different components of a holly tree and what makes it look and feel especially festive, like its dark and glossy evergreen leaves and the ripe red of its berries.

The latter especially feels both chic and perfectly on theme, and we're already seeing so many red manicures spring up across our social media feeds that have a certain holly berry-ness to them. And in case you're on the hunt for inspo, we've rounded up six options that are sure to bring a touch of festive cheer.

Your holly-berry nail essentials

Before we dive into all the manicure looks though, allow us first to share a few at-home essentials, including most perfect holly-berry red nail polish (courtesy of essie's Bubbles Only) and a glossy top coat, to help protect your festive designs.

essie essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish in Shade Bubbles Only View at Look Fantastic RRP: £10.99 Have you ever seen a more perfect festive red than essie's Bubbles Only shade? We instantly picture rich-red holly berries when we look at this colour and think it will look so chic as part of a design or just as an all-over nail colour. Barry M Barry M In A Flash Quick Dry Nail Paint in Shade Forest Fantasy View at Boots RRP: £4.49 Aptly named 'Forest Fantasy,' this hue will definitely deliver that pop of evergreen holly-leaf colour to your nails and is just great for a wintery nail look, in general. essie essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish Top Coat View at Look Fantastic RRP: £10.99 For a finishing flourish, be sure to invest in a good top coat, like this one from essie, which delivers a plump and long-lasting gel-like shine to your nails.

If you're keen to try your hand at nail art, we also recommend investing in a thin nail art brush - like this brush from Manucurist - or a set, like this five-pack from Boots.

1. Almond holly berry nails

As mentioned, there are really two ways you can interpret a holly berry manicure, one of which is to paint your nails in the perfect festive berry red. This shade just oozes festive chic to us, it's so rich and juicy, thanks to that glossy finish - and in case you're keen to request this exact look, it's Bio Sculpture's Thornberry (which was actually our beauty writer's engagement nail colour last Christmas).

2. Holly berry nail art

The other option is to opt for a more literal holly berry design, and we think this minimalistic take is so chic, especially paired with short nails and sheer nail polish as the base colour. You could keep the berry art to one nail, or have it scattered across all of them; the choice is yours.

3. Short holly berry-red nails

Short nails are very much in right now, so it only makes sense to pair this bright, juicy red colour with this sort of neat shape. Opting for a trimmed manicure can also help to make brighter colours, like a berry red, feel more wearable.

4. French tip holly berry nails

For another dainty take on this trend, opt for some holly leaves and berries as a French tip nail design. Again, we'd suggest pairing it with a nude or milky pink base colour.

5. Squoval holly berry nails

Squoval and short square nails have been trending this season, and we can't think of a chicer combo than one of those shapes with this juicy, holly berry colour. It looks so luxe and instantly festive. Can't you just picture it alongside a black dress or some gold sequins?

6. Intricate holly berry nails

If you're heading to a professional or are perhaps very adept at nail art yourself, this holly design is also a lovely choice, especially if you're a minimalistic nail lover.