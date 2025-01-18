I deliberately requested this luxe nail colour in case my boyfriend proposed - and no, it wasn't white
Call it manifestation, intuition or willful delusion, I suspected a proposal was coming and chose an unexpected nail colour for the big moment...
When one thinks of engagement nails, bridal whites, subtle nudes and sheer pinks likely spring to mind. I, however, took a different approach, opting for a luxe but perhaps unconventional hue - the sort that complements jewellery (wink wink) but wouldn't broadcast my proposal suspicions or look out of place if I was wrong...
I like to think of myself as a rational person, but sometime between October and November last year, I might as well have swapped my job title from Beauty Writer to investigative journalist. Maybe it was the spontaneously-booked Christmas trip to our first-ever holiday destination (seven years prior) that tipped me off, or my boyfriend's comical double-take at every jewellery shop we passed in the weeks leading up to it. Regardless, by the time December 1st arrived, my list of 'clues' was a mile long and my nail appointment was booked. Now, while neutral nail designs are typically the go-to for such an occasion, 10% of my brain (that realistic and rational portion), was saying: "What if you're wrong?"
Thus, I steered clear of the hues traditionally thought of as bridal and instead, picked my favourite nail colour. One that would not only remain timeless (it's still a contender on the 2025 nail trends) but also perfectly complement the season, location and, yes, spare me any embarrassment should I come home ring-less...
The timeless but unexpected colour I picked for my proposal nails
At this point, you probably have two pressing questions. The first, what colour did I pick and the second, did I actually get proposed to? Just to be cruel, I'll tackle the former.
I opted for a rich, dark red (specifically Bio Sculpture's Thornberry shade) over almond nails, as I'd been deliberately growing my nails out with the classic combination in mind. Red is, of course, a popular and simple Christmas nail option, so I felt it gave me the perfect cover, should the worst happen and no ring was presented to me.
Thankfully, experts have since validated my potentially rogue pick. "Red nails are a classic choice for engagement nails because they’re timeless, elegant and photograph really well against jewellery," says Tinu Bello, celebrity nail artist and Mylee ambassador: "If my clients think they are about to get engaged, I recommend a deep crimson or bright cherry shade as they will make your new ring pop in photos. I really love the Mylee polishes in the aptly named 'Kiss Kiss' and 'French Can Can'."
Bello also adds that: "Red nails work beautifully with all skin tones and pair well with just about any engagement outfit, so you’ll feel polished and put together no matter when the proposal happens," this was exactly my thinking. Like milky white, nude or black, red - in all its shade iterations - is a timeless nail colour. It will never really go out of style, meaning you're unlikely to look back at your engagement pictures and regret your choice of red talons.
Personally, I think you couldn't pick a chicer colour for a winter or Christmastime proposal, though perhaps I'm a tad biased...
My red nail picks
RRP: £29
This rich, dark red shade is perfect for year-round wear but especially in the winter months. It's one of the most timeless Chanel nail polish shades and boasts a high-shine finish that looks so expensive.
RRP: £10.99
For a cheaper alternative, this sophisticated red number from Essie offers a luxe, gel-like gleam without any UV/LED curing involved.
If you simply want to achieve a classy nail look or indeed have a wintery trip planned for 2025, these manicure essentials - along with one of the best nail strengtheners and a cuticle oil - are a must, especially if you prefer to do your nails at home.
In case you're not a fan of red, but require some engagement nail inspiration all the same, Bello also adds, "There are plenty of other timeless and classic options for engagement nails. A soft blush pink or a sheer nude is always a safe bet, as they create a clean, understated look that lets your ring take centre stage.
"For a bit more glam, a classic French manicure or a soft ombré fade can be very chic. If you want to add subtle sparkle, a champagne or rose gold shimmer can look stunning without being OTT. The key is to choose a style that reflects your personality while complementing the ring you’ll be proudly showing off.”
