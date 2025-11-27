The Babyliss Curl and Wave Trio is my secret to achieving effortless texture - and it's just £45 this week

I never used to prioritise styling my hair, but thanks to the multi-tasking Babyliss Curl and Wave trio, I can achieve glamorous volume or beachy, tousled texture in a matter of minutes - and best of all, it's currently 40% off in the Black Friday sales.

While I can definitely see the merits of having an array of hair tools at your disposal, from the best straighteners to techy air stylers, I've always been fairly low-maintenance when it comes to zhushing up my hair. I have naturally quite straight strands, which makes a lazy approach very easy, but recently, I've actually been giving a very different impression to the people in my life. I've been turning up to brunches with voluminous, defined curls and office days with loose, blown-out-looking waves, but little do they know that achieving said looks has scarcely added 15 minutes to my morning routine. The secret, I hear you ask? Babyliss' Curl and Wave Trio.

As the name suggests, it comes with three interchangeable barrels, which allow you to tightly curl or softly tousle your hair without limiting space in your dresser or leaving you to detangle a mass of cables. It's just one tool, with three heads that deliver professional-looking results that last - and in my case, for days. Oh, and it's currently £45 in the Black Friday Beauty deals.

Beauty Writer-approved Save 40% (£30) BaByliss Curl and Wave Trio: was £75 now £45 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK

Why the Babyliss Curl and Wave trio is my go-to for easy but chic hairstyling

When it comes to investing in one of the best curling irons, a key thing you need to consider is what kind of curl or wave you're looking to achieve. A very thin barrel will deliver very tight curls, while a wider one will leave you with large and loose curls or waves. A tapered curler is a good way to go if you want a bit of both, but when it comes to versatility, I've hit the motherload.

Babyliss' Curl and Wave trio is the multi-tasking tool that has elevated my styling routine to no end, allowing me to easily flit between a whole head of bouncy curls to soft, 'undone' texture, without buying or storing multiple devices. It's essentially a multi-styler, but for those who want an array of different curling options and desire traditional heated barrels over air curlers.

40% off right now BaByliss BaByliss Curl and Wave Trio View at Look Fantastic RRP: was £75, now £45 Equipped with three interchangeable barrels, the Babyliss Curl and Wave trio is such great value for money. It features a conical wand for tight, defined curls, a wider oval wand for soft, loose waves and a twisted wand for more 'undone' beachy texture. It's essentially a three-in-one tool but with only one cable, taking up far less space than having three separate curling irons would (and costing a fraction of the price). Its ceramic barrels take just 15 seconds to heat up, with the tool featuring a maximum temperature of 210 °C and two heat control settings to choose between.

My favourite of the barrels is the oval one, as it just creates these chic, very fluid sort of bends in my hair that look so effortless and dare I say, French. Whenever I curl my hair with this attachment, I'm left with the same voluminous effect of having used wide rollers, but in a fraction of the time.

I also really like the conical, tapered barrel as it delivers very uniform, tight curls that feel so bouncy and genuinely last for days. In fact, longevity isn't reserved for just this wand, but all of them. I've found both the waves and curls stay so well - though I do of course also use some styling product to help with this. Namely, the Hershesons Almost Everything Cream and the John Frieda Hairspray. Also, like when using any kind of heat on your hair, be sure to invest in one of the best heat protection sprays. I never use this tool without having first spritzed the length of my hair with one of these.

Honestly, I could write a full-blown essay on why I like and reach for this trio tool so often, but as the saying goes, a picture paints a thousand words. Above, you can see my hair after using all three of the barrels; left, the conical, middle, the oval and right, the twisted wand.

Even with my long hair, the barrels make quick work of shaping and bending each section, and it even comes equipped with a heat-resistant glove for added ease and control. The heat-up time is another thing that impressed me. It takes just 15 seconds, which streamlines my morning beauty routine even more.

How to used the Babyliss Curl and Wave trio

The barrels can be changed by simply twisting the black lock at the top of the device itself, turning it to the 'unlock' position and then pulling the wand off. You can then swap it with the one you want to use, before securing it back into place again with the twist-lock. Ensure you only change the wand heads when the tool is unplugged and cool.

When curling, I recommend sectioning your hair into manageable chunks before curling out and away from your face. For a very effortless, 'undone' look, you can swap the direction in which you're curling as you go. To lock your curls or waves in place and to smooth any flyaways, I recommend using a styling cream, like Hershesons. For added bounce or a tousled look, opt for a texturising spray like the Hair By Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There texture mist.