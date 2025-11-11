Demi Moore's makeup was made to be worn to festive parties and dinners - here's how we're replicating it

Well, it's official. Party season has arrived in the form of this effortlessly chic Demi Moore makeup moment, comprising a classic winged liner and red lip, which will, most definitely, be informing our own routines over the festive countdown.

With November now in full swing, the festive invites will no doubt begin to trickle in any day (if they haven't already), so now is definitely the time to start contemplating your outfits and makeup. Thankfully, we've already had a bit of help with the latter, courtesy of Demi Moore, who debuted the chicest, party-ready look. It's classic and perfectly elevated, but with no fiddly glitters or complex blending involved, which is so often the case with a so-called 'Christmassy' makeup look. All you'll really need is your regular complexion products, your best mascara and eyeliner, and the pièce de résistance: one of the best long-lasting lipsticks in a timeless red.

If this sounds like the perfect festive makeup to you (and believe us, it is), here's a closer glimpse at Moore's look, how she wore it, and how we plan to recreate it...

Why Demi Moore's red carpet makeup feels so party season-ready

We can always count on Demi Moore to supply us with beauty inspiration, whether that's styling a fringe or selecting a new hair fragrance (Demi Moore's hair mist go-to is a Parisian dream). Now, though, we're turning to her for festive makeup cues after she stepped out with the chicest look on November 4th, courtesy of celebrity makeup artist and beauty brand founder, Rokael Lizama.

A post shared by Rokael Lizama (@rokaelbeauty) A photo posted by on

The look itself just oozes glam, but when you take a closer look, every element is refreshingly versatile and attainable - no matter your makeup skill level - from the simple solo wash of eyeshadow across her lid to the classic winged liner and perfectly diffused matte red lip.

As we can see, Moore wore what looks to be a taupey-brown shadow across her eyelids, blended up into her crease, and completed with a thin cat-eye liner and perfectly feathered lashes. Her brows were neatly sculpted, and her cheeks featured a fresh pop of coral blush. The look was then finished with a soft matte red lip. This is one of our favourite lipstick finishes, as it can be made to look very effortless and diffused - almost like you've just been kissed.

It doesn't require as much precision as a liquid lipstick, for instance, making it ideal for reapplying on the go and for just a more forgiving look (in case of smudging and so on). Plus, you can easily diffuse it further, recreating more of a stained look, as opposed to a very pigmented red lip.

As with every makeup look, festive or not, skin prep is key, and luckily for us, Lizama shared some intel on that front. Taking to Instagram to showcase Moore's red-carpet look, he shared that he used the Dr Althea 345 Relief Cream to prime her skin, before mixing the AquaMarine Deep Serum with Moore's foundation for a dewy finish. Then, as a final flourish to her makeup, the 345 Relief Cream Mist was used to rehydrate her skin after powdering. So, if you're keen to recreate Moore's look exactly, we definitely recommend investing in these skincare essentials.

Recreate Demi Moore's look

As for her makeup, alas, we're unsure of the exact products and shades used, though we're sure there were some Rokael Beauty buys in the mix. That said, we do have three options in mind that we think would also be perfect for creating a similar festive look.