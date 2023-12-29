These are the best beauty products of 2023, according to our readers and experts alike
The data has spoken - these are the best loved beauty products of 2023
Investing in the right beauty products is a lot easier when you have some tried-and-tested recommendations, but with an endless supply of reviews online, sifting through them can be a little daunting. We've looked through the data for the last 12 months to see which of our expert-recommended products were the most loved by our readers, and complied them into this list of the best beauty products of 2023.
Beauty brands can make big claims about beauty products, but the real testament to their worth is a loyal fan base. Here you'll find the iconic beauty products that got the most clicks in 2023 on the woman&home website, from the best Jo Malone perfume that's perfect for everyday wear, to the best fake tans for a natural, streak-free glow, these are the beauty buys the masses approve of.
Not only are these products endorsed by our readers, they're also loved by A-Listers, with beauty icons like Kate Middleton and Jennifer Aniston recommending them. So, if you want to refresh your makeup and get the best skincare routine, these are the beauty buys worth investing in today.
11 best beauty buys of 2023
This list is based on the beauty products most clicked by our readers over the last 12 months. It's also worth noting all of products on our website have been selected by our very own beauty experts – we only ever recommend what we'd use ourselves.
RRP:
Was £44.01, now £34.01 at Amazon
Dubbed 'Botox in a bottle' this hardworking skin gel has a legion of celebrity fans - most notably Kate Middleton - and is the most popular beauty product on our website. Michelle Obama's makeup artist Carl Ray, shared how influential Kate's recommendation has been for this product, revealing that Michelle "has been using this organic Botox gel regularly on the recommendation of Kate Middleton".
RRP: £16.85 at Amazon
In terms of a self-tanning product that delivers on its promise, this one is approved by Queen of the Golden Glow, Jennifer Aniston. The actor previously revealed in an interview with Redbook that she uses these "great" towelettes to top up her tan when needed. They're the second most popular beauty product this year, with rave reviews thanks to their ease of use and natural effect.
RRP: £118 (100ml) at Jo Malone
Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Cologne's is regarded as the brand's most popular scent and is deemed by our beauty editor Fiona McKim's best overall fragrance. It's light, fresh and easy to wear, every day. Fiona says of the product: "At the risk of stating the obvious, it really does smell how a freshly cut pear should – crisp, fresh, and uplifting. This fruity perfume sums up everything we love about Jo Malone London as a brand, who are masters of creating modern and surprising blends out of quintessentially English ingredients."
Our top hair tool for 2023 was the classic ghd Platinum+ Styler, deemed one of the best hair straighteners on the market. Beauty editor Jess Beech thoroughly tested the device to give an honest review of what the ghd Platinum+ Styler offers users and described it as ghd's "best straightener yet". As well as offering effective styling, this tool helps protect the hair from heat damage with predictive technology that keeps the temperature lower and adapts to your hair type.
RRP: £3 at Boots
If you're a fan of the no-makeup makeup look, this clear mascara should be firmly in your toolkit. Our beauty writer Annie Milroy deemed it the best mascara overall in her guide to the most effective clear mascaras, despite it also being the most affordable on the list. She said of the product (with great enthusiasm), "The slenderness of the design meant that the formula swept onto my lashes with zero drama and instantly (I mean instantly) curled and defined the hairs. I’m pretty sure I audibly gasped when it trying out."
RRP:
Was £179.99, now £159.99 at Amazon
Beauty editor Sarah Cooper-White calls this nifty hairdryer from Shark an "effective, modern hairdryer that's kind to hair," as well as a more affordable alternative to the much-coveted Dyson hairdryer. It's loved by reviewers too, who praise not only its fast-acting results but also how soft and shiny their hair is after use - we can see why it's the most clicked hairdryer on the list. Plus, this top-rated hairdryer currently has 11% off the RRP on Amazon, meaning you can pick it up for just over £150.
RRP: £19.99 at Holland and Barrett
Another Kate Middleton-endorsed beauty buy, this affordable facial oil from Trilogy is loved for its glow-boosting properties and nourishing effects. This is also one of the best face oils for pregnant women thanks to its natural formula. An insider told US Weekly that Kate's mum, Carole, is also a big fan, highlighting its versatility for any age range.
RRP: £37 at Tan-Luxe
This 30-minute fake tan is a game-changer when it comes to tanning in a hurry. Its fast-acting results are so impressive that it earned the top spot on our list of the best fake tans, as well as being the eighth most-clicked beauty product of 2023. Our expert reviewer Jess Beech said of the mousse, "I’ve found my tanning sweet spot is an hour with this mousse, which gives me a glow that lasts for a whole week," adding that the formula gives a "golden, very convincing tan".
RRP: £7.99 at Amazon
This nifty headband is brilliant news for anyone who suffers from pain while wearing headbands. It's also one of hairstylist Patrick Wilson's favourite headbands for short hair. “Invisibobble offers an adjustable Hairlo Headband that is comfortable if you want to wear it all day, and you can bend and adjust the style to suit your head shape,” he says.
RRP:
Was £51.99, now £23.23 at Amazon
Out of our best hair dryers for fine hair in 2023, this was crowned by beauty writer Emma Stoddart as the best budget option. She praised the hairdryer as offering "serious bang for your buck," calling it her " go-to" for "extremely quick heat styling that you can trust to look good". The best news is that this reliable hair dryer is currently on sale with over 50% off on Amazon, too.
RRP:
Was £28, now £22.50 at LookFantastic
If it's rated five stars by acting beauty editor Aleesha Badkar, you know it's going to be good. Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara offers a high-impact formula for fluttery lashes that have a real wow factor. Aleesha said this product gave her "breathtaking lashes" and that "the mascara can be layered without any pesky clumps trying to edge their way in".
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine.
-
-
The Royal Family's favourite comfort food for after Christmas revealed
Looking for something that isn’t turkey or leftover this Christmas? The royals have a favourite festive dish
By Jack Slater Published
-
How to style statement trousers: A 59-year-old stylist explains how to wear your festive fits all year round
Fancy pants are a great style option for all occasions, explains Alyson Walsh
By Woman and Home Published