Naomi Watts just gave the blunt bob a chic old Hollywood twist for autumn

In what we're dubbing the year of the bob, we've seen countless iterations of the chic haircut top the trends and now, Naomi Watts has offered up yet another styling solution - and it oozes old Hollywood glamour...

If you're a follower of the 2024 hair trends, it's likely that you're heading into the autumn season with a fresh bob hairstyle - be it a Bell-bottom bob or more of a longer, collarbone bob cut. Either way, there's no shortage of styling inspiration out there for you but if you find yourself in need of something that toes the line between being elevated and easy to achieve, you may want to turn your attention to Naomi Watts' latest outing.

After having debuted a chic wavy bob back in July, Watts has just demonstrated another way to wear your jaw-grazing trim - and it's as timeless as it is straightforward - and it also combines another popular style from this year...

Why we're loving Naomi Watts' chic but low-maintenance approach to the bob

Once again debunking the claim that bobs are restrictive and hard to style, Naomi Watts' bouncy look is the perfect option for both everyday and occasions.

Stepping out for the Sag Harbor Cinema 2024 Benefit Auction on August 17th in New York, Naomi Watts opted for a 'Mushroom' bob effect, having curled the ends of her hair inwards to give that rounded look, paired with a side-swept fringe - which has been a red carpet go-to this year.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Sonia Moskowitz)

This combination gave both volume and an air of effortlessness to her look, that unlike some styles, is actually very easy to recreate - especially if you have a simiarly blunt bob cut. Her hair colour is also worth noting, as she opted for visible dark roots, which gradually transitioned into a cool, almost Crystal Clear blonde. This look, along with the short cut, is a great option to consider if you're planning to grow out your summer colour or want to start embracing your natural greys.

How to recreate Naomi Watts' bob

ghd Platinum+ Black Straighteners View at Look Fantastic RRP: £239 To smooth your strands and curl your ends inwards - to replicate Naomi Watts' bouncy bob - the ghd Platinum+ is a great option. It features rounded barrels to straighten, curl and wave whilst maintaining an optimum styling heat of 185°C. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser View at Amazon RRP: £59.99 For a cheaper styling option, go for the Revlon One-Step, which can not only dry your hair but smooth, straighten and curl the lengths and ends, perfectly. This is an especially good pick if you're a lover of the '90s blowout or have a bob with feathered layers. Color Wow One Minute Transformation Styling Cream View at Look Fantastic RRP: £21.50 To achieve a sleek look, Color Wow's styling cream smooths and hydrates your hair, promoting healthier locks without leaving a greasy sheen.

As for recreating the style, we recommend parting your hair while it's still damp and drying it in place - to ensure that it lies smoothly. Then, you can use either your best straigtheners or one of the best hair dryer brushes (we would suggest leaving your ends slightly damp before using the latter), to flick and curl the ends of your hair inwards, towards your neck to achieve that mushroom-like effect.

Don't forget to use your best heat protectant sprays before any hot tools and finish your look with a spritz of hairspray - like Color Wow's Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray (at Look Fantastic) - to help hold your bouncy ends in place and to smooth down any flyaways.