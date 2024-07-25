Naomi Watts' simple but elevated bob look is all the summer styling inspo we need

To those who say bobs are restrictive and hard to style, Naomi Watts' wavy twist on the blunt cut is the perfect rebuttal - and it's ideal for those seeking a style that doubles as both an everyday signature and elevated occasion look this season...

If you're considering a short bob hairstyle, or have already committed to the chop, thanks to the 2024 hair trends being packed with fresh updates on the look - like the 'Cowgirl' bob and 'Bell-bottom' bob - but are grasping for ways to style it, we've got some good news. While opting for a sleek finish or flicking out the ends are always good and timeless options, Naomi Watts has just demonstrated another way to tame your short trim - and it's the perfect balance of minimalistic and beachy.

So, for those wanting to put their best curling irons to good use this season, here's why the actor's wavy moment should be next on your list to try - especially if you've got a wedding or formal event looming...

Why Naomi Watts' wavy bob is the chic and simple solution to summer hairstyling

As mentioned, bobs have been one of the most sought-after cuts this year, with new iterations of the short style cropping up almost weekly - each with its own imaginative name (the likes of the 'Hydro' bob springs to mind). And while popular, the look does often get a bad rap for being hard or limiting to style.

If this is something you're currently experiencing, Naomi Watts' latest appearance, however, may just help to break you out of your styling slump. Indeed, the star stepped out for a Dom Pérignon event on July 18th sporting her own blunt bob, which she wore in smooth, bouncy waves.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jared Siskin)

Donning a voluminous-sleeved satin dress and sunglasses, Watts looked so chic with her hair loosely tucked behind her ears (another easy styling option for those seeking a fuss-free look). As for the waves themselves, we loved how they appeared effortless, whilst also boasting a sleek and shiny finish - almost like the evening equivalent of a classic, beachy bob.

The look is simple and ideal for anyone wanting a simple styling option that works for both everyday and something a little more formal.

How to recreate Naomi Watts' wavy bob

To recreate Watts' look to a T, you will need a bob haircut - that said, if you're a fan of her sleek waves you can, of course, also adapt this idea to any hair length. If you are planning to get the trim though, we would recommend opting for a blunt, all-one-length cut - like the star's.

As for styling, a hair waver is an easy way to create uniform ripples across your strands, but loose curling your hair with a classic wand and then carefully brushing the curls out will also afford this loose look. To achieve Watts' smooth finish, you can then use either a styling cream, mousse or hair oil. We would also suggest using a nourishing hair mask or leave-in condition, as this will help to smooth the hair whilst also hydrating it on the go. Then simply tuck your front strands behind your ears - for a similarly effortless effect.