Julianne Moore is taking us back to the '90s with this chic take on layered hair
Featuring soft feathered layers and a reflective shine, Julianne Moore's hair at Milan Fashion Week is the only inspo we need this season...
Combining a mirror-like shine with soft face-framing layers, Julianne Moore's latest hair look offers the perfect inspiration for a subtle but impactful update to your strands this season...
With the autumn haircut trends boasting angular and ultra-short bobs, like the laser cut bob, as well as cosy curtain bangs, you might be feeling the pressure to make a dramatic hair change. If this isn't something you're particularly keen to do, fear not, as there are also a few subtle trims gaining interest, namely feathered layers. While they can of course be a volumising and texture-boosting statement, they can also afford a soft, effortless look to your ends - a point proven by Julianne Moore.
Stepping out for Milan Fashion Week, the actor debuted a very chic hair look reminiscent of a favourite '90s cut - and it's perfect for those seeking to give their mid-to-long lengths a stylish refresh...
Why Julianne Moore's subtle layers are perfect for an autumn hair update
Attending the Bottega Veneta fashion show on September 21st in Milan, Julianne Moore embodied chic in a brown leather suit and chunky gold earrings, paired with ultra-glossy hair, which she wore down and with a middle parting.
Her hair, which was created by hairstylist Halley Brisker, immediately drew our eye, not only thanks to its luminous shine but also because of the way her front strands softly framed her face and neck.
This style of gradient, face-framing layers was a go-to in the '90s to add texture and body - and has been gradually creeping back into the mainstream, for good reason. As we can see, the addition of what appears to be feathered layers down the length and towards the ends of her hair offers this lightness and effortless movement, which is so versatile.
A post shared by 𝙃𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙮 𝘽𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@halleybrisker)
A photo posted by on
As for styling, you can go straight and sleek like Moore or opt for more of a bouncy blowout - with the help of the best hair dryer brushes. Waves and loose curls will also look so flattering with this cut.
How to recreate Julianna Moore's hair look
RRP: £28
Moore's hairstylist for the event, Halley Brisker shared that Olaplex was used to create this shiny look. Although we don't know the exact products, the Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector is a great option for promoting smoother and stronger-looking hair. This at-home treatment seeks to hydrate and repair damaged hair, whilst imparting a glossy shine.
RRP: £139
Touted as one of the best ghd straighteners, this tool features rounded barrels, that are perfect for smoothing your hair as well as creating waves and curls - and styles your hair at an optimal 185°C temperature.
RRP: £21
For added shine, invest in a spray like this one from Color Wow, which works to deliver a luminous, healthy-looking gleam to your strands, without being greasy. The lightweight formula also provides heat protection and is infused with Mullein Flower, which is said to be known for its ability to attract light.
To recreate Moore's hairstyle, you'll want to request subtle, face-framing feathered layers (focusing towards the middle and ends of your strands) from your hairdresser. They will be able to advise you on the best options to suit your face shape and hair type. As for the colour, copper and darker terracopper shades are very popular right now, making this the perfect time to embrace a more vibrant hue - but again, discuss it with your hairstylist.
As for the style itself, to create a similarly sleek look to Moore's, we would recommend investing in one of the best hair straighteners, to smooth your strands - but don't forget to use one of the best hair protection sprays in tandem with your hot styling tools. A shine spray or leave-in conditioner will also help to achieve that glossy gleam, or try a longer lasting treatment like Color Wow Dream Coat (at Look Fantastic).
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
