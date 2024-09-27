Julianne Moore is taking us back to the '90s with this chic take on layered hair

Combining a mirror-like shine with soft face-framing layers, Julianne Moore's latest hair look offers the perfect inspiration for a subtle but impactful update to your strands this season...

With the autumn haircut trends boasting angular and ultra-short bobs, like the laser cut bob, as well as cosy curtain bangs, you might be feeling the pressure to make a dramatic hair change. If this isn't something you're particularly keen to do, fear not, as there are also a few subtle trims gaining interest, namely feathered layers. While they can of course be a volumising and texture-boosting statement, they can also afford a soft, effortless look to your ends - a point proven by Julianne Moore.

Stepping out for Milan Fashion Week, the actor debuted a very chic hair look reminiscent of a favourite '90s cut - and it's perfect for those seeking to give their mid-to-long lengths a stylish refresh...

Attending the Bottega Veneta fashion show on September 21st in Milan, Julianne Moore embodied chic in a brown leather suit and chunky gold earrings, paired with ultra-glossy hair, which she wore down and with a middle parting.

Her hair, which was created by hairstylist Halley Brisker, immediately drew our eye, not only thanks to its luminous shine but also because of the way her front strands softly framed her face and neck.

(Image credit: Getty Images: (L to R) Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD | Vittorio Zunino Celotto)

This style of gradient, face-framing layers was a go-to in the '90s to add texture and body - and has been gradually creeping back into the mainstream, for good reason. As we can see, the addition of what appears to be feathered layers down the length and towards the ends of her hair offers this lightness and effortless movement, which is so versatile.

A post shared by 𝙃𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙮 𝘽𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@halleybrisker) A photo posted by on

As for styling, you can go straight and sleek like Moore or opt for more of a bouncy blowout - with the help of the best hair dryer brushes. Waves and loose curls will also look so flattering with this cut.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to recreate Julianna Moore's hair look

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector Pre-Shampoo Strengthening and Reparative Hair Treatment View at Look Fantastic RRP: £28 Moore's hairstylist for the event, Halley Brisker shared that Olaplex was used to create this shiny look. Although we don't know the exact products, the Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector is a great option for promoting smoother and stronger-looking hair. This at-home treatment seeks to hydrate and repair damaged hair, whilst imparting a glossy shine. ghd Original Hair Straightener View at Look Fantastic RRP: £139 Touted as one of the best ghd straighteners, this tool features rounded barrels, that are perfect for smoothing your hair as well as creating waves and curls - and styles your hair at an optimal 185°C temperature. Color Wow Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray View at Look Fantastic RRP: £21 For added shine, invest in a spray like this one from Color Wow, which works to deliver a luminous, healthy-looking gleam to your strands, without being greasy. The lightweight formula also provides heat protection and is infused with Mullein Flower, which is said to be known for its ability to attract light.

To recreate Moore's hairstyle, you'll want to request subtle, face-framing feathered layers (focusing towards the middle and ends of your strands) from your hairdresser. They will be able to advise you on the best options to suit your face shape and hair type. As for the colour, copper and darker terracopper shades are very popular right now, making this the perfect time to embrace a more vibrant hue - but again, discuss it with your hairstylist.

As for the style itself, to create a similarly sleek look to Moore's, we would recommend investing in one of the best hair straighteners, to smooth your strands - but don't forget to use one of the best hair protection sprays in tandem with your hot styling tools. A shine spray or leave-in conditioner will also help to achieve that glossy gleam, or try a longer lasting treatment like Color Wow Dream Coat (at Look Fantastic).