Demi Moore's chic Cannes nails prove that simplicity is *in* for summer

Offering the perfect solution to the 'style over function' debate, Demi Moore's Cannes nails combine elegance with versatility for a manicure that transcends occasion and season...

So far, the 2024 nail trends have offered a plethora of looks to suit every aesthetic, from bold but timeless reds to endless iterations of French tips nails and understated favourites, like 'Bubble Bath' nails. So much so, that there is the temptation to swap your manicure every other week but, for those who favour more low-maintenance neutral nails - that go with everything and never fail to look chic - Demi Moore's subtle nails at this year's Cannes Film Festival offer the perfect inspiration.

Pairing both a trending hue with one of summer's most popular nail shapes, Moore's mani is indeed a lesson in the power of simplicity - and here's how to achieve a similar finish...

Why Demi Moore's nails are the every-season look we're embracing

Stepping out for the 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 20th, Demi Moore offered a masterclass in summer styling, with a nod to French chic as she paired a white and black polka dot dress with a milky-pink manicure.

Instead of almond nails, which are a timeless favourite both on and off the red carpet, the actor instead opted for short and neat square nails. This style, along with 'Squoval' nails has been very popular of late and for good reason, as they're subtle, functional and when paired with a similarly understated hue, compliment rather than detract from an outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Kristy Sparow/ Stringer)

As we can see, her choice of pale pink shade with the short and squared nails perfectly elevated her dress - and has made us keen to take cues for our own summertime look.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Kristy Sparow/Stringer)

How to recreate Demi Moore's Cannes nails

As mentioned, Moore's nails are subtle and fairly low-maintenance, which also means they're very easy to recreate at home.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

OPI Nail Lacquer in Shade "Bubble Bath" View at Look Fantastic RRP: £14.90 This OPI polish is the perfect staple to add to your arsenal. Not only does it make a great base shade for a classic French tip but can also be worn alone, for a soft and elevated nail look - like Demi Moore's. Essie Original Nail Polish in Shade "Ballet Slippers" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 This hue is also perfect for a subtle and elevated nail look. We would recommend applying two to three coats for a streak-free finish. If you're looking to achieve more of a sheer finish, you can also mix this shade with a clear coat. Tweezerman Glass Nail File RRP: £8 A good quality nail file is key to shaping and maintaining your talons, especially if you're looking to recreate Demi Moore's neat and squared manicure look.

Simply file/trim your nails to the desired length, then shape the tips to create that squared effect. We would also recommend maintaining your cuticle, either by applying a cuticle remover or pushing the skin back gently post-bath or shower with a cuticle stick or pusher tool.

Then simply apply two to three coats of your chosen milky pink polish (for a streak-free finish) and finish with a high-shine clear coat and a cuticle oil.