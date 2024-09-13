Angelina Jolie's hair is the most perfect example of autumn's 'sunflower blonde' trend

Swapping sunny hues for something ever-so-slightly cooler but no less radiant, Angelina Jolie's latest hair shade is the perfect inspiration for brightening your strands this autumn...

While the 2024 hair trends are teaming with glossy and ultra-vibrant shades like terracopper (one autumn hair colour trend that is set to dominate), a few old favourites are continuing their reign into the colder months. One such shade is sunflower blonde, named for its warmth and luxurious shine. But in case you're looking to tone it down just a touch or incorporate your natural and darker roots into the look, Angelina Jolie's 'do is the perfect reference point.

Having sported blonde balayage throughout the summer, Jolie is entering this season with a cooler tone that is ideal for transitional weather. Plus, it offsets her natural root colour perfectly, for a low-maintenance and infinitely chic look...

Why Angelina Jolie's cool blonde hair has us excited for autumn

As mentioned, Jolie has been sporting a brunette-to-blonde balayage look for some time now but on August 29th, while appearing at the Venice International Film Festival, the actor debuted a cooler tinge to her blonde. We then saw her soft blonde highlights in all their glossy glory on September 8th for the premiere of Without Blood at the Toronto International Film Festival, which has solidified for us what a perfect transitional look this is for autumn.

On the left, we see Angelina Jolie at the Venice Film Festival on August 29th and on the right, Jolie again at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8th. (Image credit: Getty Images: (L to R) Daniele Venturelli/WireImage | Robin Marchant/Stringer)

As we can see, Jolie's roots are a cool brunette - akin to a taupe brown shade - which has been expertly blended into her creamy-blonde lengths with the help of highlights. And while golden tones have been and will continue to be popular this season, we're finding ourselves rather tempted by Jolie's cooler take.

It reminds us of the neutral crystal clear hair trend, which is a great option for those looking to embrace their natural greys. Similarly, Jolie's look offers a chic solution for those seeking to incorporate any scattered greys beginning to appear (especially at the root).

How to recreate Angelina Jolie's blonde look

As with any haircut or colour trend, taking a reference picture with you to show your hairdresser is an easy way to help explain the look you're trying to achieve. As for what to ask for, Jolie has opted to keep her roots visible, which then blend into her neutral-blonde lengths with highlights (this method affords a softer line when her hair grows out than all-over colour, thus making it more low-maintenance).

If you're already sporting a shade of blonde, you can request a root smudge or some subtle, multi-dimensional highlights to create a more seamless gradient and request a cooler, icier tone to your mid-lengths and ends - just like Jolie's.