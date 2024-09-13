Angelina Jolie's hair is the most perfect example of autumn's 'sunflower blonde' trend
Leaning into the cool-weather shift, Angelina Jolie's creamy blonde is the luxe and elevated tone we're considering this season...
Swapping sunny hues for something ever-so-slightly cooler but no less radiant, Angelina Jolie's latest hair shade is the perfect inspiration for brightening your strands this autumn...
While the 2024 hair trends are teaming with glossy and ultra-vibrant shades like terracopper (one autumn hair colour trend that is set to dominate), a few old favourites are continuing their reign into the colder months. One such shade is sunflower blonde, named for its warmth and luxurious shine. But in case you're looking to tone it down just a touch or incorporate your natural and darker roots into the look, Angelina Jolie's 'do is the perfect reference point.
Having sported blonde balayage throughout the summer, Jolie is entering this season with a cooler tone that is ideal for transitional weather. Plus, it offsets her natural root colour perfectly, for a low-maintenance and infinitely chic look...
Why Angelina Jolie's cool blonde hair has us excited for autumn
As mentioned, Jolie has been sporting a brunette-to-blonde balayage look for some time now but on August 29th, while appearing at the Venice International Film Festival, the actor debuted a cooler tinge to her blonde. We then saw her soft blonde highlights in all their glossy glory on September 8th for the premiere of Without Blood at the Toronto International Film Festival, which has solidified for us what a perfect transitional look this is for autumn.
As we can see, Jolie's roots are a cool brunette - akin to a taupe brown shade - which has been expertly blended into her creamy-blonde lengths with the help of highlights. And while golden tones have been and will continue to be popular this season, we're finding ourselves rather tempted by Jolie's cooler take.
It reminds us of the neutral crystal clear hair trend, which is a great option for those looking to embrace their natural greys. Similarly, Jolie's look offers a chic solution for those seeking to incorporate any scattered greys beginning to appear (especially at the root).
How to recreate Angelina Jolie's blonde look
RRP: £28.25
Ranked the overall best purple shampoo by our woman&home beauty team, Kérastase Blond Absolu works to remove brassiness and yellow tones - making it ideal for icy blonds and grey hair. It's also infused with hyaluronic acid and edelweiss flower to nourish your strands and boost their radiance.
RRP: £27
Achieving a reflective shine is the key to enhancing your blonde strands and Color Wow's Dream Coat is the perfect staple to do just that. This heat-activated spray works to protect your hair from humidity, smoothing away frizz and flyaways whilst also imparting a glossy gleam - which lasts for up to three shampoos.
RRP: £21
Keeping your hair hydrated and healthy is always important, but especially so if yours is colour-treated. This Philip Kingsley treatment features ingredients like castor and olive oil, as well as glycerin to moisturise and add silkiness, elasticity and strength to your strands, whilst also providing UV protection.
As with any haircut or colour trend, taking a reference picture with you to show your hairdresser is an easy way to help explain the look you're trying to achieve. As for what to ask for, Jolie has opted to keep her roots visible, which then blend into her neutral-blonde lengths with highlights (this method affords a softer line when her hair grows out than all-over colour, thus making it more low-maintenance).
If you're already sporting a shade of blonde, you can request a root smudge or some subtle, multi-dimensional highlights to create a more seamless gradient and request a cooler, icier tone to your mid-lengths and ends - just like Jolie's.
