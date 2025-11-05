For instant cool-girl glam, Alexa Chung's glittery 'gunmetal' eye is the look to replicate

A swipe of glitter on your eyelids can instantly transform a look from day to night, and with party season fast approaching, now's the time to find your signature shimmer. Though Alexa Chung's own 'gunmetal' eyeshadow might just end that search before it even starts.

Unlike the best mascaras and best foundations, which are considered by many of us to be uncomplicated everyday essentials, eyeshadow can feel a bit more daunting - or reserved for more of an occasion. There are some formulas, though, that make applying it as easy as swiping on your favourite liquid blush. The best cream eyeshadows, for instance, and buildable liquid shimmers that can be worked onto the lid with just your finger or a fluffy brush.

But don't just take our word for it. Thanks to Alexa Chung and makeup artist and beauty brand founder, Lisa Eldridge, we've not only discovered the perfect party-ready shade, but also picked up a few application tips and how to build the perfect look around a pop of shimmer.

Recreate Alexa Chung's chic green-grey eye makeup for party season

Whether it's adding winged liner or a touch of matte brown shadow across your entire lid, eye makeup is often the easiest way to zhush up your everyday look. Be it for an occasion or just whenever you fancy a change.

A touch of sparkle, too, can be surprisingly transformative, and depending on the shade you choose and the way you apply it, the result can be very chic indeed.

Case in point: Alexa Chung's grey-green eyeshadow look and mini eyeliner wing, courtesy of MUA and beauty mogul, Lisa Eldridge, herself.

A post shared by Lisa Eldridge MBE (@lisaeldridgemakeup) A photo posted by on

The pair teamed up in a YouTube video, not only to announce Chung as the new ambassador for Eldridge's eponymous brand, Lisa Eldridge Beauty, but also to create a gorgeous look showcasing her best-selling formulas (as well as some unnamed, upcoming releases).

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As expected, the makeup was gorgeous, but for us, the star of the show was the shimmery, softly diffused eyeshadow look Eldridge created, using her Liquid Lurex Eyeshadows in the shade Selene.

"The look is the Selene all over the eyes, with a cute little liner - very Chung-y," said Eldridge. The shade itself is a blend of olive green and silver, or as the pair described it, "gunmetal."

Exact shade match Lisa Eldridge Beauty Lisa Eldridge Beauty Liquid Lurex Eyeshadow in Shade Selene View at Liberty RRP: $30/£21 Described as a 'one and done' creamy eyeshadow, this long-wearing, glistening formula is lightweight and can be applied with either your fingers or a brush. It's available in a range of flattering shades, but Alexa Chung wears the shade Selene. We also know that Keira Knightley has previously worn the shade Anais on the red carpet, which is a warm, antique-y pewter colour, in case you're keen to build a collection of celeb-approved shades. Lisa Eldridge Beauty Lisa Eldridge Beauty Kitten Flick Liquid Eyeliner Check Amazon RRP: $32/£25 To achieve a very precise or subtle winged liner, this sort of felt-tip style pen is a must-have. With its very fine nib, you can get really close to the lash line and create your desired wing with ease. The formula also offers 24 hours of wear and is smudge and transfer-proof, as well as water-resistant, making it a very reliable buy for party season and beyond. Powder alternative URBAN DECAY URBAN DECAY 24/7 Moondust Mono Eyeshadow in Shade Lithium $25 at Target $25 at Ulta Beauty $25 at Sephora Check Amazon RRP: $25/£21 For a similar, metallic grey eyeshadow look but with a powder, in case you find the idea of a liquid shimmer a bit daunting, we recommend Urban Decay's Moondust shadow in Lithium. Our team swears by Urban Decay's Space Cowboy, and this colour boasts the same almost cream-like formula, with ultra-fine glitter particles - but unlike Cowboy's copper finish, this is more of a green-y steel grey.

If you've even been intimidated by cream and liquid eyeshadows, watching the ease with which Eldridge buffs this Selene shade over Chung's lids will expel all your reservations.

She begins by first adding a swipe of the glittery formula to the back of her hand, before working some on a fluffy brush and then swiping it all over Chung's eyelids. This method offers more control, allowing you to build up the colour, rather than beginning with too much and trying to sheer it out. Eldridge continues to work it in slowly, diffusing the edges, before swapping to a more precise brush and bringing the colour slightly under Chung's eyes too.

Then came the liner. Eldridge opts for a very fine, felt-tip-like eyeliner to finely trace along the upper lash line, ending in a subtle cat-eye flick - a Chung signature. This is followed by lash curling and a coat of mascara (the Lisa Eldridge Kitten Lash mascara) to both the top and bottom lashes. Eldridge also advised applying mascara quickly after curling your lashes to prevent the curl from dropping.

The finished look was perfectly glamorous and yet so refreshingly straightforward - just a shimmer all over the lid, a thin wing, and voila - a party-season eye if ever we've seen one.