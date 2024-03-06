Very discount codes for March 2024

FAQs

Can I get free delivery from Very? Make sure to check this page for any free delivery codes at Very. Usually, the brand does not offer free delivery on orders. However, you can search for a code or choose Click & Collect for free on orders over £30. Alternatively, standard delivery costs £3.99.

How can I get Click & Collect at Very? Choose Click & Collect at the checkout and select your chosen location. If your order is £30 or more, you can get free Click & Collect.

Does Very offer student discount? At the moment, student discounts are not offered. However, Very is listed as a retailer on Unidays, so there's potential for limited-time student discounts to be introduced in the future.

What is the Very returns policy? You have a 28-day window from the date of purchase to return your items to Very. There are three return methods available, depending on the size of your item. Orders that are standard size (under 10kg) can be returned via Collect+ or Royal Mail. For bigger items, you must organise a home collection through the website. All necessary details regarding returns can be found on the Very help page.

Hints and Tips

Visit the 'Offers' tab: Check out the 'offers' tab to discover the latest promotions at Very, with discounts of up to 50% on electronics, men's and women's fashion, children's clothing and toys, sports and leisure items, home and garden essentials, gaming, jewellery, and more.

Shop in the clearance section: The 'clearance' section at Very has discounts of up to 70% on everything from clothing to homeware and tech. New items are frequently added, so take advantage of these deals while they last.

Consider the Very brand: Very's in-house fashion line, V by Very, draws inspiration from major fashion brands. For those looking for budget-friendly options without sacrificing style, V by Very is a fantastic option.

Take advantage of the 3 for 2 deal: Very has loads of items on offer in their 3 for 2 deal. From premium beauty essentials such as lip gloss and foundation to kids' clothing, toys, and gift sets. It's worth it if you're stocking up on gifts for friends and family.

How to use your Very discount code

Check here for Very discount codes to suit your needs.

Click to 'Get Discount' to see your new code.

Go to the Very website and add your items to your basket.

Click the basket icon in the top right corner.

Log in or register to proceed to the checkout page

Copy and paste your code into the discount code box.

Click 'Apply' and your discount will be applied.

How do we source voucher codes and deals?

We have an expert deals team who dedicate their working hours to finding discount codes, sales, and other great offers to help you save money. They work with affiliate networks and search the web high and low for the best deals around. Once they’ve tested the codes, they add the offers to the brand page for you to redeem.

We also have a partnership team that builds relationships with our brands, negotiating exclusive discount codes (which will be the best offer currently on the market), that you won’t be able to find anywhere else. Once they secure an exclusive code, the deals team then add them to the brand page.

Finally, our editorial team provide additional information on each brand, the FAQs provide much-needed answers to your questions and our Hints & Tips give you advice on alternative ways to save money when there isn’t a discount code available.

What if my promo code doesn’t work?

We manually test our codes regularly and include all terms and conditions to help prevent listing codes that don’t work. However, although our promo codes are tested regularly, sometimes a code will expire or the offer details will change without our knowledge. If this happens, feel free to contact us and let us know by emailing vouchers.womanandhome@futurenet.com.

How do we make money?

When you click one of our offer links, a unique identifier is added that lets the retailer know that you’ve come from our Ideal Home discount code page. If you then buy something, we get a commission from the purchase. A commission is a small percentage of the money that you’ve spent on your item(s).