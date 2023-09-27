Beaverbrooks discount codes for September 2023

FAQs

When does Beaverbrooks have sales?

Beaverbrooks has a dedicated sales page which runs all year round. On this page, you’ll find discounts on a range of jewellery; from earrings, watches, bracelets and more. The amount you can save varies, but it’s usually between up to 40% off and up to 60% off. 

Do Beaverbrooks discount codes work on sale items?

Sometimes you’ll find Beaverbrooks voucher codes that work on sale items, giving you the chance to save even more! However, this isn’t the case for all codes, so make sure you check the terms and conditions.  

Is there a Beaverbrooks NHS discount?

Yes, currently Beaverbrooks is offering key workers £30 off orders over £200. If this offer applies to you, head to the Health Service Discounts website and become a member. Joining is free and unlocks loads of great discounts, not only at Beaverbrooks but also at other popular stores.  

Does Beaverbrooks do free delivery?

Yes, Beaverbrooks offers customers free standard delivery on orders over £30, free next day delivery on orders over £75, and free nominated day delivery for orders over £350. 

Does Beaverbrooks do Click & Collect?

Beaverbrooks does have a Click & Collect service which is free on orders over £30 and costs £2.95 for orders under. Click & Collect orders can be collected at a Beaverbrooks store or at a Post Office branch. The order will normally be ready to collect within 2-3 working days.  

What is the Beaverbrooks returns policy?

You can return or exchange your Beaverbrooks jewellery within 30 days of receiving it. It must be unused, in its original condition and with proof of purchase. Some items are excluded from returns and exchanges, this includes jewellery made or ordered to your specific requirements, personalised items and gift cards. 

What payment methods does Beaverbrooks have?

Once you've added your Beaverbrooks voucher code at the checkout, you can pay for your jewellery via Visa, American Express, MasterCard, PayPal, PayPal Credit, V12 Retail Finance and Klarna.  

How do I contact Beaverbrooks customer service?

You can call the Beaverbrooks team at 0800 169 2329, the phone lines are open 9am-5pm from Monday-Friday. You can also contact them through the live chat function on the website. Just scroll down to the bottom of the Beaverbrooks homepage and click the ‘Start our Live Chat’ button.  

Hints and Tips

As well as Beaverbrooks promo codes there are other ways to save on designer jewellery. Follow our handy tips to find out how: 

Join the mailing list: To receive exclusive deals, it’s worth signing up for the Beaverbrooks newsletter. As well as gaining access to special offers you won’t find anywhere else (including a discount on your birthday), you’ll also find out about new products and when sales are happening. 

Black Friday deals: Black Friday is a great time to shop at Beaverbrooks as you’ll find discounts sitewide. In 2022, Beaverbrooks offered customers price cuts across many designer brands, including Vivienne Westwood, Gucci, and Michael Kors. 

Free gifts: Beaverbrooks often offer free gifts with selected purchases, so keep your eyes peeled for those deals! When these kinds of offers are live, they’re promoted in the header bar on the Beaverbrooks website.

Price match promise: The Beaverbrooks team regularly checks their competitors prices to ensure they’re offering the best prices around, however, if you find some jewellery cheaper on one of their authorised stockists' websites, you can use the Beaverbrooks Price Promise scheme to get the price matched.

Follow the socials: To keep up to date with product launches and when big sitewide sales are live, follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest. 

How to use a Beaverbrooks promo code

  1. Scroll through our Beaverbrooks discount codes. Once you’ve found your chosen offer, click the ‘Get Code’ button.
  2. When the pop-out box appears, copy the code.
  3. Go to the Beaverbrooks website and do your shopping. 
  4. Once you have everything, head to the checkout page, scroll down beneath the item list and paste your code in the 'Add Promo Code' box. 
Contributing Shopping Writer

Emma is a Contributing Writer for Woman&Home and works primarily in the Vouchers Team. She’s been writing about how to save money on shopping since 2018, spending time on the teams at Vouchercloud, Groupon and MyVoucherCodes. She specialises in retailers across the homes, garden and fashion industries, and loves nothing more than finding hacks to help everyone save money on their everyday shopping. 

About Beaverbrooks

Beaverbrooks is one of the best jewellery brands in the UK, offering customers premium jewellery at affordable prices. Beaverbrooks is a family-run business which was founded in 1919. With over 100 years of experience in the industry, it’s fair to say that Beaverbrooks has a lot of knowledge about jewellery! On the Beaverbrooks website, you’ll find earrings, rings, engagement rings, watches, necklaces, pendants, and more from designer brands as well as Beaverbrooks' own range of beautiful statement pieces. With regular sales and Beaverbrooks discount codes, you’re never far from saving on your next jewellery investment.  

