FAQs

How does Gousto work? Choose from 75 tasty meals on the Gousto website and you’ll get sent the meal kit with the fresh ingredients for your chosen meals and recipe cards on how to make them. You can choose to have your meals delivered weekly, monthly or fortnightly, and they can be delivered 7 days a week. You can choose from regular boxes or large boxes. The regular boxes are good for 2 adults (or 1 plus leftovers) or 1 adult with 1-2 children. The large boxes are good for 4 adults (or for 2-3 adults plus leftovers) or 2 adults and 2-3 children. With regular boxes, you can choose between 2-5 meals a week and with large boxes you can choose 2-4 meals a week.

How much is Gousto? Gousto prices vary depending on how many recipes you order and which box size you choose. It does work out that you’ll pay less per portion the more you order, with £2.99 being the lowest price per serving you can get (this is if you buy the large box with 4 meals).

How much is Gousto delivery? Gousto delivery costs £3.99, except for your first-ever box which gets delivered to you free of charge. Your delivery will arrive between 8am-7pm and you’ll be able to track your delivery via the website or app.

How do I contact Gousto? To contact the Gousto customer service team, head to the ‘Contact Us’ page on the website. From here, you can start a live chat with the team or fill out a contact form. Alternatively, you can call the team at 020 3011 1002, phone lines are open Monday-Friday from 9am-8:45pm and weekends from 9am-7:45pm.

Does Gousto do vegan meals? Yep, Gousto does have vegan meals. When choosing your meal boxes, head to the ‘Plant-Based’ section. There are 13 tasty meat-free meals to choose from, including Coconut Peanut Curry with Crispy Fried Tofu, Meat-Free Mince Meatball Masala with Brown Rice and Plant-Based Sweet Sesame Fable Mushroom Tacos.

How do I cancel Gousto? Cancelling Gousto is nice and easy and can be done at any time. You just need to pause your subscription which is done in the ‘Account Details’ section of your Gousto account. Once you’re on that page, click ‘Disable your account’. If you’d like to start getting Gousto boxes again, you’ll need to contact the customer service team and they’ll get your account up and running again.

Hints & tips

If you haven’t got a Gousto discount code to hand, there are other ways to save on your meal boxes. Those in the know can also…

Purchase Save & Savour recipes: Gousto’s new Save & Savour range offers some new delicious recipes that cost 50p less per portion than other meals on the menu. You can choose to have all your Gousto meals from the Save & Savour menu (which could save you up to £8 a week) or mix and match a few meals. It’s easy to see which meals are on the Save & Savour menu as it has its own section on the website, and there’s a nice variety of meals from Baked Greek Cheese with Spicy Couscous and Thai Style Red Chicken and Sweet Potato Curry.

Refer a friend: Be a good pal and let your friends know about Gousto and use the Friend Referral scheme. It has great benefits - you’ll get a one-time £20 credit per referred friend and your mate will get 65% off their first box, and 25% off all other boxes ordered in their first two months. The referral scheme is very generous and you can refer up to 20 new mates every month! A referral is complete once your pal signs up to Gousto using your unique referral code and they’ve ordered their first meal box.

Take advantage of the new customer discount: If you’re a Gousto newbie you can get a whopping 60% discount on your first box plus 25% off all your upcoming boxes for the next 2 months - this gives you plenty of time to enjoy the Gousto menu.

Redeem the student discount: Students rejoice! You can get fresh and tasty meals delivered to your student accommodation for less with the Gousto student discount. Gousto is in partnership with Student Beans, Totum and Grad Beans and offers 60% off your first box, 30% off your next three boxes and 10% off ongoing orders with free delivery. Not too shabby eh?

