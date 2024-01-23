Ernest Jones discount codes for January 2024

FAQs

Does Ernest Jones offer free delivery? Yes. Ernest Jones offers free standard delivery on all orders, regardless of price which takes 3-6 working days. You can also opt to get your order delivered to your closest Ernest Jones store free of charge if that works better for you.

Does Ernest Jones offer express delivery? Yes. You can opt for express delivery for £5 on orders below £50, and free of charge on all orders above £50. This will arrive within 1-2 working days.

What payment options are available at Ernest Jones? At Ernest Jones, they have several payment options including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, PayPal, Solo, and gift cards.

Does Ernest Jones offer jewellery repairs? Yes. You can book an appointment regarding repairs through the Ernest Jones website. They offer services including cleaning, polishing & plating, ring restoration, resizing, stone resetting and replacement, engraving, and valuation.

How do I contact Ernest Jones? You can contact Ernest Jones via live chat on their website, or through WhatsApp, or you can call them on the following number: 0800 458 1066 which is available: Mon - Fri, 9am - 5pm.

What is the returns policy at Ernest Jones? At Ernest Jones, they have a 30-day returns policy. You’ll have up to 30 days after your original purchase date to return your order. You can do this by post or to your closest Ernest Jones store.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter Offers: Sign up to the Ernest Jones newsletter so you can stay up to date with all of the latest news, find out about new product releases, and get notified of sales. What’s more, when you do, you’ll get 10% off your first purchase which is an offer that’s almost too good to refuse.

Sale: Keep an eye out for Ernest Jones sales that are regularly held throughout the year. From jewellery sales and watch sales to ladies' sales, men’s sales, and more, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to purchase gifts, add to your collection, or spoil yourself with a new piece, without having to break the bank.

Student Discount: Enjoy 15% off your next purchase with Ernest Jones if you’re a student with their handy student discount. Simply verify your student status through Student Beans to get access to your discount and enjoy your savings.

Key Worker Discount: Get 20% off your future purchase with the keyworker discount at Ernes Jones. When you verify your keyworker status, you’ll get access to your discount and can enjoy your order knowing you’ve saved yourself some money. This discount is available for those working in the following departments: healthcare & NHS, military, teachers, police & fire service, delivery & transport, charity workers, supermarket staff, government staff, and care & social workers.

Clearance: Save yourself spending a fortune when you shop in the clearance section on the Ernest Jones website. From Vivienne Westwood, Michael Kors, and Gucci, to Emporio Armani, and more, you’ll be able to find an impressive collection of some of the most iconic brands, for a fraction of the cost.

How to Use Your Ernest Jones Discount Code

Whether you’re treating yourself or someone else, check out our available Ernest Jones discount codes to find a code that will suit your needs to help save you some money. Once you’ve found a discount code that works for you, head over to the Ernest Jones website and add your desired purchase(s) to your basket. Then, click on the basket icon in the top right corner of the Ernest Jones website to check your basket, and continue to the checkout stage. Enter your preferred discount code in the promo code box located on the right side of the page, making sure to click the ‘Apply’ button. Enjoy your savings.

