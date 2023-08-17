woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Is there a Lovehoney new customer discount? Yes, if you’re a Lovehoney newbie, you can save 15% on your first order! All you need to do is join the Lovehoney mailing list. To join, head to the Lovehoney website, scroll down to the bottom of the page and type your email address in the box under the heading ‘Sign up for emails’. You’ll then be emailed your discount code.

Does Lovehoney do free delivery? You can get free standard delivery at Lovehoney when your order is over £50. For orders under, delivery costs £4.99 and takes up to 4 working days to arrive. If you’d like your order ASAP, you can get express delivery for £5.99.

Is Lovehoney packaging discreet? No need to worry, all Lovehoney deliveries are sent in a brown box or brown envelope, no one will ever know what you’re ordering!

Does Lovehoney do click & collect? Yep, you can collect your Lovehoney goodies from one of the 7,000 local collection points across the UK. You can choose your preferred location once you’re at the checkout page.

What is the Lovehoney returns policy? You can return your order within 60 days of receiving it. To return your item, it must be unused and in its original packaging. It’s worth noting that Lovehoney doesn’t do exchanges.

What is the Lovehoney 100 Day Money Back Promise? The 100 Day Money Back Promise is a policy that allows you to return your sex toy within 100 days of receiving it if you’re not happy with the results. To make a claim, you need to fill in an enquiry form and select the '100 Day Money Back Promise’ option for why you’re wishing to return your item.

Is there a Lovehoney student discount? Students, rejoice! You can save a mighty 20% on Lovehoney products through UNiDAYS and Student Beans. To get your discount, you just need to verify your student status on one of those two websites and you’ll get your discount code.

Is there a Lovehoney NHS discount? Yes, to say thank you to all the wonderful key workers, Lovehoney offers an exclusive 25% off plus free delivery code. To get your discount, head over to the Health Service Discounts website and become a member. It’s free to join and unlocks loads of super savings.

When you can’t get your mitts on a Lovehoney voucher code, you can still save on your adult toys and underwear. Those in the know can…

Get newsletter discounts: A nice and easy way to save at Lovehoney is by signing up for the newsletter. Once you’ve subscribed, you’ll get 15% off your first order and you’ll also get emails notifying you when the latest sales drop. It basically means you’ll never miss out on any savings!

Shop seasonal sales: Lovehoney hosts an abundance of sales on the website, from up to 60% off over Black Friday to 20% off sitewide for Singles Day . Basically, Lovehoney is very generous with discounts! As mentioned above, the newsletter is the best way to keep up to date when sales are live but we also recommend checking our page for any additional discount codes.

Browse the ‘Offers’ tab: For a breakdown of different deals on the Lovehoney website, head to the ‘Offers’ tab. This page makes it easy for you to see what products are discounted.

Head to the outlet: The Lovehoney outlet has the biggest discounts on the website, offering up to 70% off discontinued items, from toys, and lingerie to accessories, there are plenty of products to choose from.

How to use a Lovehoney discount code