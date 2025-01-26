Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 27th January - 2nd February 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 27th January - 2nd February 2025, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 27th January - 2nd February 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"Currently, it is important to protect yourself from negativity of any kind this week. Try imagining an invisible cloak of protection surrounding you when faced with difficult conversations and situations." Sally Trotman

"Read the small print. No matter how great things may well look on the surface, they could be very different deeper down. So, don’t be pressured into a quick decision." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"It’s time to let go of what is not bringing you joy. Make a commitment to release anything that is disturbing your inner peace and make this your priority now." Sally Trotman

"It may have taken until now for you to feel you’ve got a grip on things. It’s a new day, a new dawn and a new month. Embrace the difference." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"You are more in touch with the truth regarding a certain matter now. So, listen to the insights you are receiving and find alternative ways to always walk your talk." Sally Trotman

"Thinking about exotic locations and sunnier climes? Make it a reality. There’s lots of magic in these stars. All you need to do is believe in your power to manifest." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"With Mars back in your sign you have the opportunity to push forward with an important project or idea you have. Take inspired action and watch your dreams become reality." Sally Trotman

"Things must add up. Whether you’re doing the accounts and paying your taxes or trying to figure out why someone’s behaving the way they are, leave emotions out of it." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"It’s time for ‘the talk’. There’s no point going on hoping against hope that things will work out all by themselves. Someone has to grab that nettle by the throat." Sally Trotman

"It may have taken until now for you to realise that your New Year resolutions can only manifest by making some quite hard decisions. However, that moment has definitely come." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Dreams don’t always come true. Iif a hope isn’t fulfilled, don’t give up. Go away, rework it, and return to the negotiating table. Faint heart never won the big prize." Sally Trotman

"If you want something badly enough you can’t wait for someone to hand it to you on a plate. Use these transformational stars to make a firm statement of intent." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Fair and balanced is by and large the Libra way, but that doesn’t mean you should compromise standards or your beliefs. If you know it’s right, power through the opposition." Sally Trotman

"You may not realise just how much unnecessary ballast you are carrying. Start with the small stuff and, before you know it, you’ll be ready to unload the real baggage." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Wednesday’s New Moon is all about new beginnings, first and foremost on the home and family front. A celebration could be in view and certainly a gathering of the clans." Sally Trotman

"Half the battle with tough aspects like these is to embrace them. Use them to move a proverbial mountain. You’re going to feel fab once you’ve done the deed, promise." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"However difficult it may be to try to suggest things should be done a little bit differently, accept the challenge. Use these transformational influences to turn fusty into utterly fabulous." Sally Trotman

"There’s still time to turn around a situation that appears to be heading south or put a stop to something that’s becoming too hot to handle. Make that move now." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"As an Earth sign you’re good at focusing on what you want and going for it. Think about what you desire, set your sights high and expect the best outcome." Sally Trotman

"Cutting back the dead wood leads to future growth. A practice that’s not just suited to gardening. Finances will benefit from a severe pruning, as will that list of hangers-on." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"The Sun and Mercury are currently both in yAquarius, which is helping you to attain an important goal. Tell others what you need and trust you will be provided for." Sally Trotman

"A New Moon in Aquarius is a once-a-year event. Maximise it by setting in motion a plan to make you richer and happier. Don’t allow fear to hold you back." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"With the Moon in Pisces at the start of the month, and Venus still travelling through your sign, it’s the perfect moment to begin a creative project or romantic relationship." Sally Trotman