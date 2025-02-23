Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 24th February - 2nd March 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 24th February - 2nd March 2025, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope and your love horoscope which examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 24th February - 2nd March 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"Mercury in your sign helps you to communicate in a direct manner. Assert yourself over important topics, but choose your battles. Remember it is better to be peaceful than right." Sally Trotman

"If you’ve hit a wall, don’t keep banging your head against it. A day off or a few early nights will make a huge difference to your health and outlook." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"This is the perfect moment to fulfil an important goal. Have faith your idea is going to manifest in the perfect way and keep focused on what you want most." Sally Trotman

"If someone is giving you mixed messages, then take yourself out of the game. There is a reason why things aren’t crystal clear, and acquiring distance and perspective will help." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"As an Air sign, you are always on the go, whether physically or mentally, but please take some time out for yourself now, to rest and recuperate for a while." Sally Trotman

"An offer arising now could have hidden benefits or hidden drawbacks. Avoid signing on the dotted line unless and until you have full disclosure and no ifs ands and buts." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"You tend to worry and err on the side of being a little pessimistic. Keep the faith, all is well. Expect a positive outcome to make the changes you want." Sally Trotman

"If you’re heading to distant climes, expect a few diversions along the way. There’s no reason why different cannot be better, but to be forewarned is always to be forearmed." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"It’s your time to shine and soar, so don’t allow fear to hold you back. Use your fiery energy to assert yourself and move forward with confidence in all endeavours." Sally Trotman

"Someone has got their facts or figures wrong, so before you press the emergency button, go back over the paperwork and any old messages. A delay can be a blessing." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Although you may not see the results just yet, much is happening behind the scene. So trust in divine timing and know that your patience and perseverance will pay off." Sally Trotman

"A New Moon begins a new chapter for your love life. However, don’t expect things to be smooth sailing at first. So, you could be going backwards before going forwards." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Though charming and diplomatic, it doesn’t mean you accept anything at any cost. Don’t be afraid to firm up your boundaries and try not to people please at your expense." Sally Trotman

"If you’re starting a new job or venture, please make sure you have all the information you require. If you don’t understand something, ask. That way, you won’t go wrong." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"If a certain situation is troubling you, look at both sides. Do you need to have compassion for the other person? Trust your instincts when it comes to important decisions." Sally Trotman

"At first it may seem as though things have not gone your way, but the more you examine the situation you’ll see the benefits. No need to cut your losses." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"If synchronicity is at play in some area of your life, trust it. When you notice the signs, the Universe brings you more. Keep an open mind and grateful heart." Sally Trotman

"A new start is forecast, first with the home and family. Even in a minor way, removing relics of the past and creating space for the new will be good." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"This is the perfect opportunity for you to act on your inspiration because the Universe has something truly wonderful planned for you. This is your time to really, truly shine." Sally Trotman

"There’s change coming. Someone who’s been an adversary or perhaps getting in your way could be ready to move on. For now, do nothing. Let the universe do its work." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"The New Moon earlier this week helps you clarify something that’s been bothering you for a while. Now you have a clear direction, take positive action to fulfil your desires." Sally Trotman

"A fresh source of income or financial agreement could be in the pipeline. However, the devil is in the details. It’s important you don’t feel pressured to make a decision.' Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"With the Sun in Pisces, you can reach an important goal that you’ve been working on for the last few months. Trust your inner guidance to move forward with this project." Sally Trotman