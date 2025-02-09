Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 10th - 16th February 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 10th - 16th February 2025, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 10th - 16th February 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"With Venus now in your sign, you can expect positive change in your love life and finances too. This powerful transit helps you to move forward fearlessly, with faith." Sally Trotman

"Working in a group can have its problems, as you may discover. Don’t overreact. Just because people may not agree with you isn’t a reason to press the eject button." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Something is ending in your life to make space for a new beginning. Whilst letting go doesn’t come easily to you, it’s important to release what no longer serves you." Sally Trotman

"Return to last August. Did you have a chance to put an end to something, but decided against it? You have another opportunity now. Some things aren’t built to last." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"At times your thinking feels scattered. As an Air sign you have many ideas, but this can get confusing. See your plans through to completion and try to stay present." Sally Trotman

"It may be time to upgrade one of your devices. On the other hand, technology may let you down. One way or another, a learning curve is on the agenda." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Your sign is ruled by the Moon, which means your mood can fluctuate. So, if you feel like hibernating this week, rest when you can and gently honour your feelings." Sally Trotman

"There’s a lot of static surrounding a situation, which can be overcome by tuning out. Don’t get involved. Soon what seemed so huge will have been cut down to size." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"The Full Moon in Leo last week helped you to gain much needed clarity about a particular relationship in your life. Listen to your inner voice and trust this guidance." Sally Trotman

"Have you had an unexpected proposal or a sudden change of heart? Under these stars, both are possible. Give a person room to manoeuvre, and give yourself time to strategise." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"With the Moon moving into Virgo on 14 February you’ll feel more motivated than you have for some time. Make the most of this upsurge of energy to fulfil your goals." Sally Trotman

"The more you try to stage manage events, the less things will go your way. Should you be faced with a sudden change of plan, see it as a blessing." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"On 17 February the Moon makes its monthly visit. This helps you to find some balance in your life, between work and play. Honour your needs and prioritise self-care." Sally Trotman

"Some of the best things happen by chance, this could be one of those times. Maybe this isn’t what you'd have chosen, but it is, in its own way, perfect." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"If you feel stuck, find fresh ways of viewing your situation. Gain a higher perspective by looking at all the options available and then choosing the path of least resistance." Sally Trotman

"Surprise! This is one of those periods when anything and everything can happen, so don’t set too much store by what was in the planner. Remember, you have free will." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"You’re a rebel at heart and believe that rules are made to be broken. Whilst your adventurous side brings you rewards, try not to get into hot water this week." Sally Trotman

"Journeys could take you in unexpected directions. You’re the zodiac’s optimist and philosopher, so take it all in your stride. It might be wise to have a back-up plan, though." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"You have a really strong determination to achieve your goals. Try not to push if the doors are not opening for you. Instead go where there is ease and flow." Sally Trotman

"Plans were made to be changed. Often revised events turn out better than the original. Trust the cosmic gods, not for the first time do they know what they’re doing." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"It’s important for you to feel you belong. Connect with like-minded people and express yourself from the heart, as you will feel at ease with those on the same path." Sally Trotman

"Wednesday’s Full Moon is a mirror image of last August’s, so there’s a link between these two time periods. What started out as a maybe could now be a certainty." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Make the most of both the Sun and Mercury currently in Pisces. You may feel extra creative or inspired to start a new venture. Enjoy it and trust the process." Sally Trotman