Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 8th - 14th September 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 8th - 14th September 2025, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

If you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 8th - 14th September 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"A motivator and leader, don’t be surprised if someone asks you to take on a project that feels a little daunting. You are more than capable, so seize the opportunity." Sally Trotman

"A great start to a week pregnant with many possibilities. A chapter may recently have ended, so you have absolutely nothing to lose in activating a bold and groundbreaking plan." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"As an Earth sign it’s important you balance work with rest. If you feel you’re overdoing things, pause and consider what you need to do to take care of yourself." Sally Trotman

"Remember, innovation brings rewards this week. Taureans tend to go for the tried-and-tested approach, but this astro-climate favours all things of a creative nature. Go forth and multiply!" Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"You know your idea will work out, so take the first step towards fulfilling this dream. The sky’s the limit, you can achieve all you desire one day at a time." Sally Trotman

"This is good money week, whether you spend and invest wisely or you are on the receiving end of a bonus. Just one word of warning: know when to stop." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Make the most of Jupiter being in Cancer all year by thinking big. What would you like to do, but are holding yourself back from? It’s time to jump in." Sally Trotman

"Travel broadens the mind, and gets you out of a rut. However, you don’t need to board a plane to brighten your outlook. It’s time to get a new view." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"With Mercury gracing your sign now you are feeling extra confident. Go for what you want with bells on and remember, if you can dream it, you can do it." Sally Trotman

"Love is the most important thing, and when you act from your heart good things happen. With this in mind, prepare to overlook someone’s misstep, even if it’s hurt you." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Enjoy the last few days of the Sun in your sign by focusing on your annual goals. Consider what is most important to you now and act on your inspiration." Sally Trotman

"The period between eclipses is delicate. What you think has happened may not be the case, and your initial impressions are way off the mark. Hold the phone for the moment." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Your equilibrium is easily disturbed, so if you find yourself out of balance remember to pause, meditate and then move forward following your intuition. Know your worth. Put yourself first." Sally Trotman

"This may not be the most romantic week, but it has possibilities. A partner may require your support or someone new could need evidence of your love. Don’t hold back." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"This time you’ve had enough of a situation that’s been challenging you for far too long. Even you have your limits. Put in a boundary and focus back on yourself." Sally Trotman

"There’s a lot to learn right now. You could be embarking on a course or maybe making valuable discoveries through unexpected events. You can teach an old dog new tricks." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"As a free-spirited adventurer, routine and familiarity bore you. Find a middle ground by trying something new every day, even if that is just changing your route to work." Sally Trotman

"If you are expecting a settlement or perhaps heading to the negotiating table, the stars are with you. While a windfall cannot be guaranteed, that justice will be done is." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Enjoy the fruits of your labour because you’re about to be rewarded for your hard work. Your perseverance and persistence pay off big time when you keep a positive perspective." Sally Trotman

"It’s time that you mixed business with pleasure. The benefits of finding mutual ground cannot be underestimated, so choose to hold an important meeting somewhere full of light and life." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Your energy may have been low recently, and if this is the case, follow your bliss. Do what you love and remember that when you are enjoying yourself, miracles happen." Sally Trotman

"If you’ve been worried about money or seeking financial improvements, the stars are aligned to help you get a result. So, make that call, send that email. Seize this moment." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"As a gentle Water sign, life can be challenging at times. If you need to rest, now is perfect. Enjoy some down time and know that everything else can wait." Sally Trotman

"You may think it’s all over, but there’s still one more ace in the pack. If you think there could be a way to change an outcome, play that card." Penny Thornton