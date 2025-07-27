Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 28th July - 3rd August 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 28th July - 3rd August 2025, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

If you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 28th July - 3rd August 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"As a Fire sign you can be quick to anger, and right now you can use this energy constructively by channelling it positively towards one of your most important goals." Sally Trotman

"On Saturn’s watch, it’s business before pleasure. No matter how tempting it may be to sideline a boring, but necessary task, don’t. Get it done. You’ll be oh-so-glad you did." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"It’s time to release any unwanted emotions. As a fixed Earth sign it can be hard for you to let go, but it is necessary for you to move forward." Sally Trotman

"There are some things in life you cannot control – the weather among them. Have some alternative plans at the ready and don’t take other people’s statements to heart. Say cheese!" Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"You would rather think your way out of a situation than feel everything deeply. However, it’s essential for you to make time to go within in order to find clarity." Sally Trotman

"Getting everyone on the same page will be challenging. Aim for a majority vote and put the needs of the many before those of one individual. It’s called common sense." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"It is time to open your heart to your own divine power. Be brave and let go of the urge to please everyone. Instead assert yourself courageously and with love." Sally Trotman

"Venus arrives sprinkling her charm all over life and love. It may not seem as if everything is going your way, but trust the cosmos. It knows what it’s doing." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Let your light shine and allow others to experience the real you. Then you’ll feel loved for who you truly are. Be honest with yourself and those close to you." Sally Trotman

"While red tape is annoying, it serves a purpose. So, before you head out the door, make sure you’ve ticked all the boxes and have all your paperwork. It’s not personal." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Others may see you as a little bit quirky, but you are just able to see life from a different perspective. Use your unique gifts and talents to help people." Sally Trotman

"Hoping against hope isn’t the Virgo way. You need backup plans and a set of essential oils. Thus armed and ready, you can almost guarantee everything will go to order." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Connecting with like-minded people is really important to you. So, join a creative community or group to make some new friends who are on the same path as you." Sally Trotman

"It’s the perfect time to make a commitment of the heart or binding agreement. It’s also great timing to face facts and put an end to a sad, sorry saga." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Trust the signs you have been receiving about a certain direction you need to take. It is time to live your divine life purpose, follow your joy to this destination." Sally Trotman

"Rather than hanker over what cannot be or perhaps what hasn’t happened, try to pour your energies into what is throbbing with life. You’ve reached another crossroads, so choose wisely." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"You are ready to open your heart to new love. If you have been feeling protective of yourself recently, then know that it is safe for you to trust again." Sally Trotman

"Crossing your fingers and toes isn’t a strategy at the best of times, and never on Saturn’s watch. Get the sums right and everything will go right. Reality rules, okay?" Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"All your hard work is about to pay off. Be open to receiving support for your ideas from unexpected channels. Everything is working out better than you could ever imagine." Sally Trotman

"You get to know what’s real and lasting, and what was never meant to be. You may also discover you’re a lot stronger than you realised. Rise to the occasion." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Have you received an insight recently that you know would totally change the direction of your life? Make sure you listen to your inner guidance and act on your inspiration." Sally Trotman

"There’s a reason people aren’t making life easy for you and why something you thought was in the bag isn’t. It’s about time and timing. It will all come right." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Life can become busy and it is easy to forget about being still for a while. Remember to meditate when you can, so that you can hear your inner voice." Sally Trotman

"Avoid getting swept up in other people’s dramas. Put your own interests first and do what you know is right. Under these stars, bending the rules will carry a cost." Penny Thornton