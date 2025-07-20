Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 21st - 27th July 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 21st - 27th July 2025, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 21st - 27th July 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"A sociable sign, ruled by Mars, if a party needs organising, you’re the one to do it. Plan a fun get-together for friends and create an event to remember." Sally Trotman

"There’s an art to achieving your ambitions. It’s all about hard work and focus, but also not revealing to others how much depends on a specific outcome. Play it cool." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"While you are one of the most determined signs of the zodiac, something has happened recently, and it’s rocked your faith. Continue with your plans and keep a positive outlook." Sally Trotman

"Think back to late April. Not only is there a similar push-comes-to-shove climate, but any actions taken then could now unveil their consequences. It’s the big reveal." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"With Venus in your sign right now, you can multitask more than ever, particularly in your working life. Ensure you approach plans with an open mind for the best outcome." Sally Trotman

"Travel is never plain sailing under a retrograde Mercury, but the trend for delays and diversions doubles this week. So, have back-up systems and take plenty of extra supplies." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Now Jupiter is in Cancer, you find you have the Midas touch. This is an extremely positive time for you, so be bold and courageous in your ideas and actions." Sally Trotman

"Unexpected expenditure doesn’t have to be a problem as long as you’ve built it into your plans. Be careful with online transactions and bargains that are too good to be true." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"The Sun, Mercury and the New Moon are all in Leo. Single? Be brave, open your heart to someone new. You may be surprised at who comes into your life." Sally Trotman

"Thursday’s New Moon in Leo opens up some exciting, new horizons. Whether you’re travelling far or taking steps that will change an aspect of your existence, have no regrets. Onward!" Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Mars in your sign helps you to clarify your most important goals and gives you the motivation to see them through. Stick to your plan and move forward with confidence." Sally Trotman

"There’s a lot you don’t know about a situation, so avoid making irrevocable decisions unless and until you have solid evidence. By late August you’ll know a whole lot more." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"At times you put the needs of others before you own. Protect yourself by voicing what you want and know you can create a better balance in your closest relationships." Sally Trotman

"The deeper you go, the more you’ll find. Whether you need to get a job done or prove yourself worthy of a prize, give it all you’ve got – and more." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Remember your worth and know that you deserve to receive just as much support as you give to other people. Pamper yourself this week. Leave your responsibilities for a while." Sally Trotman

"Scorpios rarely do things by halves and these influences will bring out your best or your worst. Think carefully before releasing your inner-dragon. Fires can get out of control." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"The truth is being revealed to you a step at a time, which means you’re clearer about your path and more able to courageously move forward with necessary life changes." Sally Trotman

"Short-cuts are more trouble than they’re worth. Sometimes you just have to wait until the obstruction has gone and the way ahead frees up. And we’re not just talking travel." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"While you always have a plan, and stick to it, remember that the Universe moves in mysterious ways. You will receive some positive news this week that answers a prayer." Sally Trotman

"In this climate of extremes you can win big or lose plenty, so avoid risking life, limb and your bank account on something that has no guarantees. Curb your enthusiasm." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"There have been some difficult life lessons recently and you’ve grown hugely as a result. Embrace the learning and release the rest. You can break free from recurring negative patterns." Sally Trotman

"The actions you take now will have lasting consequences. This is a perfect time to tie the knot, but not to cut ties with someone who could, potentially, damage you." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"It is important to surround yourself with like-minded, creative and spiritual friends. A new opportunity to meet more people with similar interests to you presents itself to you this week." Sally Trotman

"Take people at their word. If someone makes you an offer or reveals their intentions, believe them. This isn’t a time to miss an opportunity or run a red light." Penny Thornton